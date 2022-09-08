It's not really mock draft season -- far from the thick of it, actually -- but with college and NFL football back on your televisions, tablets, and phones, we need to start monitoring how the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft might unfold next April. To set the scene, it appears as though we'll be treated to a dandy of a quarterback group, headlined by Bryce Young of Alabama and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Don't sleep on Florida's Anthony Richardson either. If you do, he may repeatedly hurdle all 11 defenders from your favorite team in your dream each night.

The defensive line class looks as sturdy as it's been in a while -- Crimson Tide rusher Will Anderson looks elite already -- and as usual, there's a plethora of talented receivers ready to make big plays down the field and after the catch.

The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from Sportsline before the NFL season kicks off tonight. Let's get to it. Mock Draft 1.0 deploy!