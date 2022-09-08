It's not really mock draft season -- far from the thick of it, actually -- but with college and NFL football back on your televisions, tablets, and phones, we need to start monitoring how the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft might unfold next April. To set the scene, it appears as though we'll be treated to a dandy of a quarterback group, headlined by Bryce Young of Alabama and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Don't sleep on Florida's Anthony Richardson either. If you do, he may repeatedly hurdle all 11 defenders from your favorite team in your dream each night.
The defensive line class looks as sturdy as it's been in a while -- Crimson Tide rusher Will Anderson looks elite already -- and as usual, there's a plethora of talented receivers ready to make big plays down the field and after the catch.
The draft order below is based upon reverse Super Bowl odds from Sportsline before the NFL season kicks off tonight. Let's get to it. Mock Draft 1.0 deploy!
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Stroud has the size, pocket passing skill, and weapons around him to have a gigantic 2022 season and land at the top spot in next year's draft. The Texans justifiably like Davis Mills but not enough for them to pass on Stroud here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson is somewhere on the Khalil Mack-Joey Bosa spectrum from a squeaky clean edge-rusher prospect perspective. The Falcons have to get better on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young has a lot of Russell Wilson to his game, and the Seahawks gravitate toward him for that reason.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
It was a rough start to the 2022 season for Boutte, but I'm banking on a rebound from the uber-talented wideout. The Bears must build around Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Zion Nelson OL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 316 lbs
Given the uncertain future of Mekhi Becton, the Jets have to prioritize offensive tackle early in next year's draft for Zach Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is a wrecking ball with rockets attached to his cleats. The Jaguars have to just add talent to this roster, regardless of position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis is an older prospect, but the physical traits, the accuracy, the willingness as a runner will all make him a favorite among coaches come draft time.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Smith-Njigba's injury against Notre Dame shouldn't derail his hype to go inside the top 10 as an electric, do-everything wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson was sensational in Florida's upset win over Utah, and his traits will get him drafted earlier than people think right now.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The offensive line could hold back the Steelers in 2022. If that's the case, they need to look for a tackle early in Round 1. Skoronski needs to add weight but plays with awesome technique and balance.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Ringo has looked like a first-round pick from the jump, as a lengthy and sudden ball hawk on the outside. He's what the Commanders need in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 13
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
More receiving weaponry for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. Johnson has a similar frame to Justin Jefferson. Long, lanky, and bendy.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 14
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy was a monster recruit and played like it down the stretch in 2021. He's a dynamic athlete for his size, plays with loads of power, and his pass-rush arsenal is advancing.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Andre Carter DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 263 lbs
Carter is a tall, long, relentless rusher who would immediately boost the Patriots' pass-rush unit.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones is the mauling type up front, and his run-game prowess will put him on the Titans' radar.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Anudike-Uzomah plays at 100 mph on every snap and possesses high-end traits as an outside rusher. He's precisely what the Cardinals need.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Bresee could ultimately go much higher than this, but if he does fall, the Raiders wouldn't be able to pass on him. So much athleticism and power to his game.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer and Dallas Goedert would be such a fun tight-end duo for Jalen Hurts.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Devin Leary QB
NC State • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Leary had a shaky start to the season, but the big-time throws are imminent. The Colts have to try the draft route at the quarterback spot at some point.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 21
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Texans get a young, shifty, and explosive wideout in Addison who can become a No. 1 for Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
The Ravens need to provide Lamar Jackson with more top-tier weapons. Downs is silky smooth underneath and deceptively speedy down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Boise State • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
The Bengals know they're going to score points. Stopping the opponent has become a major priority, and if they can't re-sign Jessie Bates after the season, pairing Daxton Hill with another talented safety would be a prudent decision for Cincinnati's front office.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson will give the Cowboys' Micah Parsons vibes, and he projects a little bit more as a traditional off-ball linebacker with blazing speed and a gigantic tackling radius.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 25
Noah Sewell LB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs
Sewell is a bulky but fast second-level defender who's likely to be loved by Pete Carroll during the pre-draft process.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Dolphins still need to bolster the offensive line. Duncan is an athletic, powerful blocker with loads of experience.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Arik Gilbert TE
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Gilbert is part enormous wide receiver, part stellar pass-catching tight end. He'd be a tremendous weapon inserted into Justin Herbert's offense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 28
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith is a long, super-pesky, in-your-face cornerback destined for the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jared Verse DE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Yes, the Chiefs just drafted George Karlaftis in April. But Verse is too naturally gifted -- and strong -- to pass on here.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Johnson is the size of a traditional corner but thrives in the slot. More secondary talent for Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Buccaneers have to acknowledge the future at the quarterback spot and Van Dyke is a young, big-armed passer with upside.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cooper Beebe OL
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 322 lbs
The Bills get some youth on the interior of their offensive line with the sturdy Beebe.