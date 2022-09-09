Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Despite the presence of Davis Mills, Houston makes Stroud the No. 1 overall selection. He is still a work in progress, but there is a lot to like about the Buckeyes QB. The Texans cannot turn away the opportunity to take a quarterback when picking this high, and they have another selection in the first round to continue improving the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Young is a surgeon on the football field. His understanding of what defenses are showing him and how to exploit it are advanced for his age. His lack of ideal size will be a talking point through the process, but that becomes less and less of an issue every year.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Richardson showed off his arm strength and mobility in the opening win over Utah. There are areas of his game that need to improve, and his selection is contingent upon that progress taking place over the remainder of the season. No other quarterback offers similar raw traits with the exception of maybe Kentucky's Will Levis.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago has to figure out its offensive line, but selecting any of the available linemen over Anderson would be considered malpractice. Robert Quinn was effective last season, but that is a short-term plan. Anderson gives the Bears a core piece to the defense for many years.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st In consecutive years, New York signed edge rusher Carl Lawson and drafted edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II in the first round. The hope is that Quinnen Williams asserts himself as one of the top interior defenders in the league. By adding Carter to that unit, the Jets would have a claim as being one of the most talented defensive lines in the league -- should it all come together.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville beefs up the defensive front with the selection of Bresee -- the former No. 1 overall high school recruit. Josh Allen and Travon Walker would be free to do more on the boundary with a talented player like Bresee pushing the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Aside from the quirky culinary antics that he portrays on social media, Levis is a big, physical quarterback who is not afraid to put his body on the line. He has a cannon for an arm as well as the mobility to make defenses pay when working too deep in their rush.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st After selecting Ikem Ekwonu in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Carolina keeps pounding the offensive line by adding Skoronski who, despite playing left tackle for the Wildcats, has five-position flexibility. The only question is whether or not the Panthers are back in the mix for another quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants were in a financial position necessitating the release of veteran cornerback James Bradberry, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme relies on players of that caliber on the boundary. Ringo checks the height, weight and speed boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy has the size to play on the edge or slide inside depending on the situation. Few teams do as well putting defensive linemen in a position to succeed as Pittsburgh. The Steelers will be able to maximize his skillset while upgrading the floor of the team's pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Washington would be taking two linebackers in the course of three seasons, but it could be time to go back to the well. Simpson is a very versatile player who could be used in a manner similar to Micah Parsons. He is not a primary pass rusher but has enough slipperiness to his game, allowing him to shoot gaps and make plays in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Boutte's debut for LSU was let's say...interesting. He was hardly targeted during the game and then removed all mention of the Tigers on social media postgame. It is a situation worth monitoring as the season progresses, but for now, Boutte is one of the top draft-eligible prospects.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 13 Noah Sewell LB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 253 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia held true to its identity of not picking a linebacker in the first round, yet found a first-round talent in the third round with Nakobe Dean. It is difficult trying to pinpoint a few areas of weakness for this team. Adding another linebacker may be luxurious, but general manager Howie Roseman has built the roster to a level where it can take some of those swings.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd New England traded for Devante Parker, but Bill Belichick has more plans to address that wide receiver room. Smith-Njigba stepped into the spotlight for the Buckeyes this year after Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave moved on to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Bud Dupree and Harold Landry have each had their injury issues over the past few years. The salary cap hit each player carries is eventually going to force the Titans into a cost-cutting move. Anudike-Uzomah gives them depth in the present and a starter down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona recently traded for Trayvon Mullen, but that does not remove the position from consideration. There is no such thing as too much depth at cornerback in the NFL. As roster cuts were being made across the league, cornerback is one position in which the majority of teams were in need.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd If not for a new coaching staff, Las Vegas may be a bit gun shy to take an offensive lineman in the first round after the Alex Leatherwood experiment. The reality is that the Raiders need offensive linemen if they want to maximize Derek Carr's career success and longevity.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse • Soph • 6'0" / 189 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th James Bradberry is playing out a one-year deal. Darius Slay will turn 32 years old during the season. Philadelphia is a team that prepares for the future rather than being a victim of surprise. Williams has good size for the position and the athletic ability to elevate his game.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Gonzalez DB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Indianapolis traded Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas, which left the cupboard rather bare. Stephon Gilmore cannot be counted upon long-term, so the Colts would be wise to invest in the position. Gonzalez, a transfer from Colorado, will have a larger platform this season and is more than capable of making the most of it.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 20 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th Jarrett had six receptions for 110 yards in the opener, but many are just beginning to learn his name. Jarrett is a big-time talent taking on more responsibilities in that Terrapins' pass attack. Houston selected C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall selection, and now brings in a pass catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 6th Johnston gives Baltimore's wide receiver room something it lacks a bit of right now: size. The TCU product offers a wide range to make catches, which would supplement Lamar Jackson in the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Mayer grew up in northern Kentucky about 15 minutes away from what is now Paycor Stadium. Joe Burrow has a wealth of receiving targets already, but he has always had a desire to use his tight end. For various reasons, that has not been possible in Cincinnati just yet. Mayer would not only give Burrow another pass catcher but also an improved blocker in that scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Johnson remains in the state of Texas to play for the Cowboys. Dallas has been looking for consistency and longevity at the safety position. It finds it with the versatile Aggie defender.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 24 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle is not realistically going to move on from Tyler Lockett for at least a few more years, but the selection of Downs puts it on its radar. Unless Dee Eskridge develops into a more reliable target, the Seahawks may be in the market for a younger pass catcher to grow with Anthony Richardson, who was picked No. 3 overall.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Gervon Dexter Sr. DL Florida • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th Mike McDaniel came over from San Francisco, which has been well-known for building depth along its defensive line. The 49ers drafted defensive tackle Solomon Thomas No. 3 overall with Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner on the roster. Miami has a few solid interior defenders, but creating competitive depth at the position should not be overlooked.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelyn Duncan OL Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Duncan in the first round is a bit of a projection, but that description fits most of these selections. He has the athletic traits to be an offensive tackle worthy of being taken in this range. Los Angeles invested a lot into offensive tackles Joe Noteboom and Rob Havenstein this offseason but the results of that investment remain to be seen.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Battle S Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Battle has done everything asked of him in that Nick Saban defense. Head coach Dan Campbell will appreciate that flexibility and accountability as he continues to rebuild the defense. This comes after selecting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at No. 7 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Eli Ricks CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City invested a first-round selection in Trent McDuffie a year ago. It was a good start to a position that had been largely ignored for years. The reason for this selection had more to do with Ricks being a reasonable choice in this spot rather than cornerback being the biggest need on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay does not take wide receivers in the first round. I get it. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs could be awesome, and Randall Cobb may play with Aaron Rodgers for another ten years, who knows. The reality is that it is September and Rodgers would take every receiving outlet the franchise could give him right now.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay has a few young running backs who could ultimately lead this pick to be one of luxury. In the event Tom Brady comes back, give him a player capable of being on the field for all three downs. The idea of taking a running back in the first round is often met with a lot of criticism, but the teams willing to make a move are those that find themselves in a position where a game-breaking running back may be the last piece to the puzzle.