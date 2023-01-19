Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Rather than stay put and hope that their quarterback of choice falls to them at No. 4 overall, the Colts become aggressive and trade up to secure Young at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Texans prefer Bryce Young, then that Week 18 victory could ultimately come back to haunt them. However. Stroud showed a lot in that finale against Georgia. The Texans will be hoping that becomes the standard moving forward.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals ranked No. 23 in the NFL with 36 sacks. They have a few young talents worth developing but bypassing on Anderson Jr. would be malpractice.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bears ranked dead last (20) in sacks last season. They would probably love the chance to take Will Anderson Jr. but the opportunity to trade back, pick up additional draft capital and still land one of the elite defensive talents is an ideal situation.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Pete Carroll is immune to tanking. It is difficult to envision Seattle ever being high enough to select a franchise quarterback unless Denver continues to supply it. The Seahawks can not bypass the opportunity to take a developmental player just to support a 32-year-old quarterback.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy is the next best prospect on the board unless Detroit is going to take a running back this early. Aidan Hutchinson and Murphy are a physical tandem for many years.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st If the Raiders are going to be held out of the rookie quarterback draft pool, then they will have to make plans elsewhere at the position; potentially Tom Brady. Regardless, the Raiders need to upgrade their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson is a high upside player similar to Travon Walker a year ago. The talent pool has dipped a bit so the Falcons take a chance on a a player who could eventually be an elite talent.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Panthers are desperate for a quarterback. If they do draft a rookie quarterback, then they need to make an effort to surround him with the talent necessary to succeed in the NFL.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith had a fantastic 2022 season and is currently the highest-rated cornerback on my board. He is an excellent fit for a Philadelphia defense that runs a league-average amount of man coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Taylor Lewan seems to think Tennessee is going to part ways with him this offseason. The move would save them nearly $15 million toward the salary cap but quality offensive tackles do not come cheap. Even in the absence of Lewan, the Titans struggled to defend the corners so a ready-made replacement is not necessarily on the roster.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Texans selected C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall selection and now are in a position to surround him with talent. Nico Collins and Addison should be a good start to that room as Brandin Cooks almost certainly enters his final season on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Jets senior advisor Phil Savage has a past with Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Saban will have nothing but positive reviews for a player that has fulfilled a vital role on his defense at a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd New England gets younger, cheaper and taller at the wide receiver position with the addition of Johnston. He battled injury this season but played at a high level when healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd A.J. Dillon is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Green Bay could save over $10 million toward the salary cap by moving on from Aaron Jones. He has a salary cap hit in excess of $20 million next season. Although unlikely, the Packers are faced with the chance to entirely remodel the running back room while adding a blue-chip talent.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Washington plays an average amount of man coverage but you have to be comfortable playing in a zone in today's NFL as well. Witherspoon is an incredibly intelligent player with great awareness, physicality and a fiery spirit.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh needs to upgrade the cornerback room and is able to do it with a legacy. The story writes itself as Porter Jr. takes the field where his father spent eight years of his playing career.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit has now devoted both of its first-round picks to the defensive side of the ball. The Lions have sunk a significant amount of resources into the unit over a two-year period. Can Jared Goff repay the team for its confidence in him?

Round 1 - Pick 19 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 1st Lavonte David has nothing but void years left on his contract with Tampa Bay. As he exits, the door is open for Simpson to walk through. Devin White and Simpson are an athletic tandem as the franchise considers its future.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th The Seahawks added Will Levis with the first of their two selections in the opening round. They had an interior defender with the second pick as they continue stacking young talent on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles needs to add some speed to the offense but Justin Herbert isn't going to have time to find that speed downfield if protection on the right side does not improve. The Chargers' offensive line should be much better with a healthy Rashawn Slater at left tackle and Jones at right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th Not every wide receiver is an ideal fit for the AFC North franchise. The Ravens need another wide receiver with the capabilities of Rashod Bateman. They need a vertical threat with some size.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Adam Thielen has had 65-plus receptions in six of the past seven seasons, but he will turn 33 years old prior to the start of next season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell was accustomed to having multiple options at wide receiver in Los Angeles so they add a reliable third outlet.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville identifies a long-term plan at tight end for Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Ringo lasting this long will come as a surprise but there are concerns about his viability as an NFL cornerback despite his elite physical profile and testing. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has always played a man-heavy scheme, so Ringo lands in an ideal situation.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Drew Sanders EDGE Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman actually made this selection on the "With the First Pick" podcast this week and I loved it. Sanders plays an off-ball role predominantly but has also proven himself as a pass rusher. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn should be able to maximize the versatility that Micah Parsons and Sanders offer.

Round 1 - Pick 28 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st There was a period during the season where it looked like the offensive line was starting to come together but it has been a big issue of late; injuries have played a role. They continue throwing assets at that position.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Denver fortifies its secondary with the addition of Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Everyone witnessed the efficiency of the Buffalo offense with Cole Beasley working out of the slot last weekend but that is not a long-term solution. Downs is one of my personal favorites in this class because of his route-running ability and elusiveness post-catch.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Kansas City adds dynamic quality off the edge to pair with George Karlaftis.