The Chicago Bears are going to get phone calls for the No. 1 overall selection. It is simply a matter of whether or not they are open to dealing and whether or not they find an offer to their liking. In today's thought excercise, one of those trade scenarios is explored. The reality is that a quarterback-needy team outside of the top five or six picks is not going to get one of the top options without being a little aggressive.
The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There is not a No. 21 overall pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Rather than stay put and hope that their quarterback of choice falls to them at No. 4 overall, the Colts become aggressive and trade up to secure Young at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
If the Texans prefer Bryce Young, then that Week 18 victory could ultimately come back to haunt them. However. Stroud showed a lot in that finale against Georgia. The Texans will be hoping that becomes the standard moving forward.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Cardinals ranked No. 23 in the NFL with 36 sacks. They have a few young talents worth developing but bypassing on Anderson Jr. would be malpractice.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Bears ranked dead last (20) in sacks last season. They would probably love the chance to take Will Anderson Jr. but the opportunity to trade back, pick up additional draft capital and still land one of the elite defensive talents is an ideal situation.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Pete Carroll is immune to tanking. It is difficult to envision Seattle ever being high enough to select a franchise quarterback unless Denver continues to supply it. The Seahawks can not bypass the opportunity to take a developmental player just to support a 32-year-old quarterback.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy is the next best prospect on the board unless Detroit is going to take a running back this early. Aidan Hutchinson and Murphy are a physical tandem for many years.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
If the Raiders are going to be held out of the rookie quarterback draft pool, then they will have to make plans elsewhere at the position; potentially Tom Brady. Regardless, the Raiders need to upgrade their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a high upside player similar to Travon Walker a year ago. The talent pool has dipped a bit so the Falcons take a chance on a a player who could eventually be an elite talent.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Panthers are desperate for a quarterback. If they do draft a rookie quarterback, then they need to make an effort to surround him with the talent necessary to succeed in the NFL.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith had a fantastic 2022 season and is currently the highest-rated cornerback on my board. He is an excellent fit for a Philadelphia defense that runs a league-average amount of man coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Taylor Lewan seems to think Tennessee is going to part ways with him this offseason. The move would save them nearly $15 million toward the salary cap but quality offensive tackles do not come cheap. Even in the absence of Lewan, the Titans struggled to defend the corners so a ready-made replacement is not necessarily on the roster.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Texans selected C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall selection and now are in a position to surround him with talent. Nico Collins and Addison should be a good start to that room as Brandin Cooks almost certainly enters his final season on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Jets senior advisor Phil Savage has a past with Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Saban will have nothing but positive reviews for a player that has fulfilled a vital role on his defense at a high level.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
New England gets younger, cheaper and taller at the wide receiver position with the addition of Johnston. He battled injury this season but played at a high level when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
A.J. Dillon is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Green Bay could save over $10 million toward the salary cap by moving on from Aaron Jones. He has a salary cap hit in excess of $20 million next season. Although unlikely, the Packers are faced with the chance to entirely remodel the running back room while adding a blue-chip talent.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Washington plays an average amount of man coverage but you have to be comfortable playing in a zone in today's NFL as well. Witherspoon is an incredibly intelligent player with great awareness, physicality and a fiery spirit.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Pittsburgh needs to upgrade the cornerback room and is able to do it with a legacy. The story writes itself as Porter Jr. takes the field where his father spent eight years of his playing career.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Detroit has now devoted both of its first-round picks to the defensive side of the ball. The Lions have sunk a significant amount of resources into the unit over a two-year period. Can Jared Goff repay the team for its confidence in him?
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Lavonte David has nothing but void years left on his contract with Tampa Bay. As he exits, the door is open for Simpson to walk through. Devin White and Simpson are an athletic tandem as the franchise considers its future.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Seahawks added Will Levis with the first of their two selections in the opening round. They had an interior defender with the second pick as they continue stacking young talent on that side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Los Angeles needs to add some speed to the offense but Justin Herbert isn't going to have time to find that speed downfield if protection on the right side does not improve. The Chargers' offensive line should be much better with a healthy Rashawn Slater at left tackle and Jones at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Not every wide receiver is an ideal fit for the AFC North franchise. The Ravens need another wide receiver with the capabilities of Rashod Bateman. They need a vertical threat with some size.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Adam Thielen has had 65-plus receptions in six of the past seven seasons, but he will turn 33 years old prior to the start of next season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell was accustomed to having multiple options at wide receiver in Los Angeles so they add a reliable third outlet.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Jacksonville identifies a long-term plan at tight end for Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Ringo lasting this long will come as a surprise but there are concerns about his viability as an NFL cornerback despite his elite physical profile and testing. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has always played a man-heavy scheme, so Ringo lands in an ideal situation.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman actually made this selection on the "With the First Pick" podcast this week and I loved it. Sanders plays an off-ball role predominantly but has also proven himself as a pass rusher. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn should be able to maximize the versatility that Micah Parsons and Sanders offer.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
There was a period during the season where it looked like the offensive line was starting to come together but it has been a big issue of late; injuries have played a role. They continue throwing assets at that position.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Denver fortifies its secondary with the addition of Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Everyone witnessed the efficiency of the Buffalo offense with Cole Beasley working out of the slot last weekend but that is not a long-term solution. Downs is one of my personal favorites in this class because of his route-running ability and elusiveness post-catch.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Kansas City adds dynamic quality off the edge to pair with George Karlaftis.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Eagles have an aging front seven with the likes of Robert Quinn, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and others but they have already started to address the future with the selection of Jordan Davis and now Anudike-Uzomah.