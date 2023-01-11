The Colts have to make a move that shakes the bedrock of their organization, and it can be by way of trading to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. That's precisely what they do here.
And what are the Raiders going to do at quarterback? Veteran route? Tom Brady? Or will they look to the draft for their next franchise passer? In this mock, Las Vegas addresses the position in Round 1 with a highly talented prospect. And adding a supremely gifted quarterback to the roster is probably needed given the presence of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division.
Also in this mock, there's not a No. 22 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is important: The draft order below is now the official order through pick No. 18. Picks No. 19 through 32 are the playoffs teams and based on regular-season records.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
I'm kicking off the first stage of draft season with a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. Bears GM Chris Ballard can't wait around anymore. I don't think Colts owner Jim Irsay wants another experience with a veteran passer either. Colts move up to get an athletic, super-poised passer in Young.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Texans have a long history of picking edge rushers near or at the top of the draft. Anderson is a high-floor, All-Pro-upside type at the defensive end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who disruptive on three downs.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
In the slide back, the Bears get this pick -- the Colts' second and third-round picks in 2023 and a first and second and fifth in 2024. Skoronski isn't a Tristan Wirfs-esque tackle, but has quality athleticism and tremendous pass-protection film in 2022.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Seahawks have to add more athleticism and beef to the interior of their defensive line. Bresee is a specimen who can wreak havoc at any position up front.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Jared Goff was fantastic down the stretch in 2022, but the Lions pick Stroud, believing they won't be picking this high again for a while. Stroud has major upside.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
At this point, I can't envision Tom Brady joining Josh McDaniels with the Raiders in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Vegas will be deeply involved in the draft class of quarterbacks, and Levis has a big-time skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The Falcons defense has a giant void on the outside rusher position, and Wilson is a huge, athletic specimen with serious pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Panthers need to look to the draft for their next quarterback. Richardson can sit for a little behind Sam Darnold before eventually taking over. He's a monstrous talent.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
A big, long edge-setting specialist with pass-rushing upside. That's who Murphy is, and it's the prototype the Eagles like at the defensive end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 11
The Titans need to bolster the offensive line, and Torrence looks like the physical specimen at guard who could ultimately land this high. His run-blocking prowess will pique the interest of Tennessee's coaching staff.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston is a major vertical threat given his size and build-up speed. The Texans have to get better in the receiver room, especially if Brandin Cooks is moved in the offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Hunter Henry has been a favorite target of Mac Jones, but that shouldn't stop Bill Belichick from targeting Mayer in Round 1. Mayer is such a talented receiving weapon at tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 15
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
More receiving help for Aaron Rodgers with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb set for free agency. Addison is a dynamic route runner with a high floor.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Commanders could use more high-end talent at the outside cornerback position, and Porter is a long, disruptive defender.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith's tenacity as an outside press corner fits what the Steelers want out of their defensive backs.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Simpson is a highly athletic, three-down linebacker with some outside pass-rushing juice. He'd be a fun addition to the Lions defense, a unit that played better down the stretch.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Buccaneers continue to fortify the blocking contingent with the pass-pro specialist from Oklahoma.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
The Seahawks get a high-energy, bendy outside rusher who knows how to use his hands to beat blockers.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch is a do-everything defensive back who'd give the Jaguars more game-changing ability on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Giants are glad to stop Smith-Njigba's fall here to give Daniel Jones another receiving weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Ravens get a lengthy, athletic perimeter corner for their already stout defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
He's coming off an injury, but the Chargers bet on his athleticism and impressive size at the tight-end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders is a long and physical, off-ball/edge-rusher hybrid. He can help replace Anthony Barr and/or Leighton Vander Esch if the latter isn't re-signed.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
More secondary talent for the Bengals with Ringo, who's best in a Cover 3 role where he can focus on playing the football in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 28
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Vikings add youth to the outside pass-rushing group with the feisty and athletic Ojulari.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Torrence was a brick wall in pass protection in 2022 for the Gators and will aid in fortifying the interior of Denver's offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 212 lbs
This strays from the "type" the Bills have liked at receiver of late, but Washington would provide Buffalo with serious YAC capabilities because of his strength and unshaken equilibrium through contact.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
The Chiefs get a menacing, wide-bodied interior rusher to pair with Chris Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.