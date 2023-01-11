getty-bryce-young-alabama.jpg
The Colts have to make a move that shakes the bedrock of their organization, and it can be by way of trading to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. That's precisely what they do here.

And what are the Raiders going to do at quarterback? Veteran route? Tom Brady? Or will they look to the draft for their next franchise passer? In this mock, Las Vegas addresses the position in Round 1 with a highly talented prospect. And adding a supremely gifted quarterback to the roster is probably needed given the presence of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division.

Also in this mock, there's not a No. 22 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations. 

One other thing, and this is important: The draft order below is now the official order through pick No. 18. Picks No. 19 through 32 are the playoffs teams and based on regular-season records.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
I'm kicking off the first stage of draft season with a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. Bears GM Chris Ballard can't wait around anymore. I don't think Colts owner Jim Irsay wants another experience with a veteran passer either. Colts move up to get an athletic, super-poised passer in Young.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Texans have a long history of picking edge rushers near or at the top of the draft. Anderson is a high-floor, All-Pro-upside type at the defensive end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who disruptive on three downs.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
In the slide back, the Bears get this pick -- the Colts' second and third-round picks in 2023 and a first and second and fifth in 2024. Skoronski isn't a Tristan Wirfs-esque tackle, but has quality athleticism and tremendous pass-protection film in 2022.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks have to add more athleticism and beef to the interior of their defensive line. Bresee is a specimen who can wreak havoc at any position up front.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jared Goff was fantastic down the stretch in 2022, but the Lions pick Stroud, believing they won't be picking this high again for a while. Stroud has major upside.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
At this point, I can't envision Tom Brady joining Josh McDaniels with the Raiders in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Vegas will be deeply involved in the draft class of quarterbacks, and Levis has a big-time skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Falcons defense has a giant void on the outside rusher position, and Wilson is a huge, athletic specimen with serious pass-rush ability.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Panthers need to look to the draft for their next quarterback. Richardson can sit for a little behind Sam Darnold before eventually taking over. He's a monstrous talent.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
A big, long edge-setting specialist with pass-rushing upside. That's who Murphy is, and it's the prototype the Eagles like at the defensive end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 11
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Titans need to bolster the offensive line, and Torrence looks like the physical specimen at guard who could ultimately land this high. His run-blocking prowess will pique the interest of Tennessee's coaching staff.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Johnston is a major vertical threat given his size and build-up speed. The Texans have to get better in the receiver room, especially if Brandin Cooks is moved in the offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Hunter Henry has been a favorite target of Mac Jones, but that shouldn't stop Bill Belichick from targeting Mayer in Round 1. Mayer is such a talented receiving weapon at tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
More receiving help for Aaron Rodgers with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb set for free agency. Addison is a dynamic route runner with a high floor.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders could use more high-end talent at the outside cornerback position, and Porter is a long, disruptive defender.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Smith's tenacity as an outside press corner fits what the Steelers want out of their defensive backs.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Trenton Simpson LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Simpson is a highly athletic, three-down linebacker with some outside pass-rushing juice. He'd be a fun addition to the Lions defense, a unit that played better down the stretch.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Anton Harrison OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Buccaneers continue to fortify the blocking contingent with the pass-pro specialist from Oklahoma.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Seahawks get a high-energy, bendy outside rusher who knows how to use his hands to beat blockers.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Branch is a do-everything defensive back who'd give the Jaguars more game-changing ability on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants are glad to stop Smith-Njigba's fall here to give Daniel Jones another receiving weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Ravens get a lengthy, athletic perimeter corner for their already stout defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Luke Musgrave TE
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
He's coming off an injury, but the Chargers bet on his athleticism and impressive size at the tight-end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Sanders is a long and physical, off-ball/edge-rusher hybrid. He can help replace Anthony Barr and/or Leighton Vander Esch if the latter isn't re-signed.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
More secondary talent for the Bengals with Ringo, who's best in a Cover 3 role where he can focus on playing the football in the air.
Round 1 - Pick 28
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Vikings add youth to the outside pass-rushing group with the feisty and athletic Ojulari.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
10th
Torrence was a brick wall in pass protection in 2022 for the Gators and will aid in fortifying the interior of Denver's offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Parker Washington WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
This strays from the "type" the Bills have liked at receiver of late, but Washington would provide Buffalo with serious YAC capabilities because of his strength and unshaken equilibrium through contact.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Chiefs get a menacing, wide-bodied interior rusher to pair with Chris Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.