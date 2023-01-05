There is one week remaining in the regular season. Roughly half of the draft order becomes cast in stone this time next week. The 2023 NFL Draft order will be important due to the presence of strong quarterback talent. Teams will be jockeying to get into position for the right to select one and that will benefit teams that already have a quarterback in place.
To this point, trades have been avoided in mock draft scenarios; that changes next week. It is unrealistic to think a trade or multiple trades may not occur at the top of the draft. Some of those scenarios will be explored next week and over the following three months as the 2023 NFL Draft draws near.
The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There is not a No. 18 overall pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Although C.J. Stroud has made this selection more interesting, Bryce Young is a safer option and a consummate leader as that franchise looks to turn a new leaf.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Chicago is going to be fielding phone calls as quarterback-needy teams explore how much it would cost to move up and select either Kentucky's Will Levis or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. For another week, I'll steer clear of trade scenarios and give the Bears one of the three defensive stars.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Geno Smith underdog story was fun to get behind for a few months but the franchise needs some long-term hope. C.J. Stroud showed that he has more to offer in terms of extending plays against Georgia. He may prefer to be a pocket passer but his skill set does not limit the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
There are still questions regarding Kyler Murray and his viability as a franchise quarterback, but that will not be answered in the course of this offseason. Arizona adds the best prospect available to upgrade the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Will Indianapolis explore the idea of adding another veteran quarterback this offseason or will they take a chance on a young quarterback like Will Levis? The exercise will probably change week-to-week and this week, they take a quarterback.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Edge rusher is not at the top of Detroit's list of needs but Myles Murphy is the best prospect available in my eyes. They could consider a Peter Skoronski to solidify the interior offensive line but they take a talented player and worry about how they are going to divvy out snaps later.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The chasm starts to widen at this point in my opinion. Tyree Wilson is an intriguing physical specimen but he is still developing his craft. Atlanta is making a future bet on his potential, much like Jacksonville did with Travon Walker last year.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Las Vegas could begin with Peter Skoronski at right tackle and see if his shorter arm length is going to be a problem. If it is, they can slide him inside. The Raiders have inside out needs along their offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Carolina is probably hoping for less of a project at the quarterback position. Anthony Richardson has a higher ceiling than any quarterback in this draft class, but also a lower floor than the top options. The Panthers have been desperate for quality, consistent quarterback play, but they may have to wait a bit before learning whether or not they found that with the No. 9 overall selection.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Bijan Robinson to Philadelphia is a popular choice because it is easy to justify. They have a Super Bowl worthy roster where a running back seems like an acceptable luxury. Plus, Miles Sanders is scheduled to hit free agency after the season and the Eagles may not want to invest significant cash into the position.
Round 1 - Pick 11
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Tennessee adds some size at wide receiver to pair with Treylon Burks. Quentin Johnston is not a finished product but, when talent evaluators see his size, speed and potential, it will inevitably lead him to rise up the boards.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
After nabbing Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection, Houston picks up an intriguing interior defender from another traditional power.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Jets senior football advisor Phil Savage has strong ties to the state of Alabama and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. It should not take a lot of convincing for New York to see the value in adding an intelligent, productive football player at a position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Washington adds a cornerback that checks the boxes for size, speed and athleticism. Ohio State was not afraid to target Kelee Ringo in the College Football Playoff semifinal. If there were a clean prospect with the athletic profile of Ringo, he would not be lasting to the middle stages of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
There are examples of trendy picks lacking in creativity each week and this is one of them. However, there is no need to overthink the selection. Pittsburgh has clear needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, so Paris Johnson's availability this late in the first round is an easy choice.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Christian Watson's relationship with Aaron Rodgers has taken visible steps since the beginning of the season. Green Bay adds Jordan Addison as a complement to work underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Detroit has played the third-highest percentage of man coverage this season, according to TruMedia. Christian Gonzalez's length makes him a great fit for the scheme as the Lions continue stacking positive selections.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
When people associate pass catching as a need for teams, they often hone in on wide receivers and ignore how beneficial a tight end can be for the offense. Seattle will eventually need to replace Tyler Lockett. The tandem of D.K. Metcalf and Michael Mayer gives the offense a big, physical identity until the franchise can eventually add more speed to stretch the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Over the past three years, Jacksonville has spent a combined $42 million guaranteed on two free agent cornerbacks, in addition to using the No. 9 overall selection and a second-round selection on the cornerback position.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Lavonte David has void years on his contract that come into effect at the end of this season. Tampa Bay moves towards a rebuild by moving on from the veteran and replacing him with Trenton Simpson.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
New England replaces one former Georgia left tackle with another.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Eli Ricks DB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
New York needs man coverage cornerbacks to run Wink Martindale's scheme so that is why Eli Ricks may be taken a bit higher than many expected.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Baltimore adds some speed to the offense to replace Hollywood Brown. His ability to stretch the defense should take some pressure off of Rashod Bateman working underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Los Angeles could desperately use some speed at wide receiver but they are not going to find that here. Instead, they take a big, physical tight end that can win in the red zone and seal the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Cincinnati adds Jared Verse to the roster to provide depth and injury insurance.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Minnesota upgrades its secondary with an intelligent, well-coached defensive back.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Denver's future is a bit unknown after the decision to move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett. They could go in a number of directions this offseason depending on who they hire. In this scenario, they add a complement to Justin Simmons on the back end of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Zak Zinter OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Zak Zinter was impressive when I had the chance to watch him this week. He is a strong player that is able to dig defenders out in the run game. Buffalo upgrades its protection of Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Kansas City added a pass rusher last year in the form of George Karlaftis but they need more pop and sizzle. Nolan Smith gives them a bit more finesse as a rusher off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Right guard Isaac Seumalo is in the final year of his contract so Philadelphia could replace him now and conserve salary cap space.