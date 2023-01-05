Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Although C.J. Stroud has made this selection more interesting, Bryce Young is a safer option and a consummate leader as that franchise looks to turn a new leaf.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Chicago is going to be fielding phone calls as quarterback-needy teams explore how much it would cost to move up and select either Kentucky's Will Levis or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. For another week, I'll steer clear of trade scenarios and give the Bears one of the three defensive stars.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Geno Smith underdog story was fun to get behind for a few months but the franchise needs some long-term hope. C.J. Stroud showed that he has more to offer in terms of extending plays against Georgia. He may prefer to be a pocket passer but his skill set does not limit the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There are still questions regarding Kyler Murray and his viability as a franchise quarterback, but that will not be answered in the course of this offseason. Arizona adds the best prospect available to upgrade the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Will Indianapolis explore the idea of adding another veteran quarterback this offseason or will they take a chance on a young quarterback like Will Levis? The exercise will probably change week-to-week and this week, they take a quarterback.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Edge rusher is not at the top of Detroit's list of needs but Myles Murphy is the best prospect available in my eyes. They could consider a Peter Skoronski to solidify the interior offensive line but they take a talented player and worry about how they are going to divvy out snaps later.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd The chasm starts to widen at this point in my opinion. Tyree Wilson is an intriguing physical specimen but he is still developing his craft. Atlanta is making a future bet on his potential, much like Jacksonville did with Travon Walker last year.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas could begin with Peter Skoronski at right tackle and see if his shorter arm length is going to be a problem. If it is, they can slide him inside. The Raiders have inside out needs along their offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina is probably hoping for less of a project at the quarterback position. Anthony Richardson has a higher ceiling than any quarterback in this draft class, but also a lower floor than the top options. The Panthers have been desperate for quality, consistent quarterback play, but they may have to wait a bit before learning whether or not they found that with the No. 9 overall selection.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Bijan Robinson to Philadelphia is a popular choice because it is easy to justify. They have a Super Bowl worthy roster where a running back seems like an acceptable luxury. Plus, Miles Sanders is scheduled to hit free agency after the season and the Eagles may not want to invest significant cash into the position.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee adds some size at wide receiver to pair with Treylon Burks. Quentin Johnston is not a finished product but, when talent evaluators see his size, speed and potential, it will inevitably lead him to rise up the boards.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th After nabbing Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection, Houston picks up an intriguing interior defender from another traditional power.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Jets senior football advisor Phil Savage has strong ties to the state of Alabama and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. It should not take a lot of convincing for New York to see the value in adding an intelligent, productive football player at a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Washington adds a cornerback that checks the boxes for size, speed and athleticism. Ohio State was not afraid to target Kelee Ringo in the College Football Playoff semifinal. If there were a clean prospect with the athletic profile of Ringo, he would not be lasting to the middle stages of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd There are examples of trendy picks lacking in creativity each week and this is one of them. However, there is no need to overthink the selection. Pittsburgh has clear needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, so Paris Johnson's availability this late in the first round is an easy choice.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Christian Watson's relationship with Aaron Rodgers has taken visible steps since the beginning of the season. Green Bay adds Jordan Addison as a complement to work underneath.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit has played the third-highest percentage of man coverage this season, according to TruMedia. Christian Gonzalez's length makes him a great fit for the scheme as the Lions continue stacking positive selections.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st When people associate pass catching as a need for teams, they often hone in on wide receivers and ignore how beneficial a tight end can be for the offense. Seattle will eventually need to replace Tyler Lockett. The tandem of D.K. Metcalf and Michael Mayer gives the offense a big, physical identity until the franchise can eventually add more speed to stretch the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Over the past three years, Jacksonville has spent a combined $42 million guaranteed on two free agent cornerbacks, in addition to using the No. 9 overall selection and a second-round selection on the cornerback position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Lavonte David has void years on his contract that come into effect at the end of this season. Tampa Bay moves towards a rebuild by moving on from the veteran and replacing him with Trenton Simpson.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd New England replaces one former Georgia left tackle with another.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Eli Ricks DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK New York needs man coverage cornerbacks to run Wink Martindale's scheme so that is why Eli Ricks may be taken a bit higher than many expected.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Baltimore adds some speed to the offense to replace Hollywood Brown. His ability to stretch the defense should take some pressure off of Rashod Bateman working underneath.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles could desperately use some speed at wide receiver but they are not going to find that here. Instead, they take a big, physical tight end that can win in the red zone and seal the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati adds Jared Verse to the roster to provide depth and injury insurance.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th Minnesota upgrades its secondary with an intelligent, well-coached defensive back.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas needs more consistent cornerback play opposite Trevon Diggs. DaRon Bland has been a quality find, however.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Denver's future is a bit unknown after the decision to move on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett. They could go in a number of directions this offseason depending on who they hire. In this scenario, they add a complement to Justin Simmons on the back end of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zak Zinter OL Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Zak Zinter was impressive when I had the chance to watch him this week. He is a strong player that is able to dig defenders out in the run game. Buffalo upgrades its protection of Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Kansas City added a pass rusher last year in the form of George Karlaftis but they need more pop and sizzle. Nolan Smith gives them a bit more finesse as a rusher off the edge.