What do the Jets do at quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft? Do they have to find a Zach Wilson replacement? Recency bias would emphatically push answering "YES" to that question, but really, Wilson's second season altogether has been a disappointment. Do they go passer in Round 1 in this mock?
Meanwhile, what do their MetLife Stadium roommates do at the quarterback spot? The once 6-1 Giants are now 7-3, and Daniel Jones has had a passer rating below 75 in both defeats.
Also, there's not a No. 25 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is important: the draft order below was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds but in reverse order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The easiest pick in Round 1. Bears add a premier outside rusher to the defense after trading Robert Quinn.
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Panthers would jump at the opportunity to pick Stroud at No. 3 overall. He isn't super mobile but does everything else at an elite level at the quarterback position.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Fashanu is a young, athletic blocker with clean film. He's exactly what the Steelers need up front for Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett era.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Seahawks would love to land the big, powerful, super-disruptive Carter to bolster the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis hasn't built on an awesome 2021, yet he has all the traits teams want in their franchise quarterbacks today. He can sit for at least half of his rookie season behind Jared Goff if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 7
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Jaguars have a quality pass-catching group, as the Zay Jones and Christian Kirk duo has performed well. Johnston can elevate the weapons around Trevor Lawrence to the next level. He's big, strong, and very fast.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Colts need plenty on each side of the ball. In this case, they go best player available with some upside. That's Murphy.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 10
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The Texans need high-upside talent all over the defense. That's precisely what Bresee is, and he can play multiple positions up front.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Cardinals have needed to build the offensive line for a while now, and Skoronski is truly one of the safer prospects in this first round because of his balance and squeaky-clean film.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 12
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Lions like some of their young defensive pieces. It's time to infuse the offense with more talent. Mayer can immediately step in as TE1 after the T.J. Hockenson trade.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Eagles add some youth to the perimeter cornerback spot on the roster with Gonzalez, who'll be a riser during the pre-draft process because of his size and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
YES! A receiver for Aaron Rodgers. Addison is an ultra-shifty, super-reliable target who can play inside or outside for Green Bay for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a big, long, versatile rusher with serious point-of-attack power. He'd formulate a nice, complementary tandem with Arnold Ebiketie on the Falcons' pass-rush unit.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Hyatt probably doesn't come in and dominate as a WR1. In Washington, he wouldn't need to. He's a blow-the-roof-off-the-defense type.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Dawand Jones OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
Instead of going quarterback here because of a lack of high-floor, ready-to-play options, the Jets stay the course with Zach Wilson and get him better protection with Jones, a colossal right tackle who's been a brick wall for the Buckeyes.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Home-run fit here. Richardson has All-Pro upside, and Brian Daboll worked for four years with Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bill Belichick loves himself some physical, man-to-man cornerbacks, and that's exactly what Ringo is.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
More overtly strong blockers in front of Geno Smith. Torrence has been a rock in his debut season with the Gators after transferring from Louisiana.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Washington is still a bit raw, but he's going to have an enormous workout at the combine. The Chargers could use more down-the-seam reinforcement in their offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Duncan is a dancing bear at tackle and would allow the Titans to continue to deploy their against-the-grain, run-heavy philosophy that works.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Bengals won't ever get complaints from fans if they continue to add to the blocking unit. Johnson can be begin his career at guard in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 213 lbs
Do the Bucs have the coaching infrastructure to tap into the high-level Nix without allowing the bad Nix to frequently appear? Given the Oregon quarterback's skills, it might be worth it for Tampa Bay to give a shot.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Vikings offense is, at times, a bit too reliant on Justin Jefferson, who's an absolute monster. Smith-Njigba can eat from the slot in an offense centered around Jefferson.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Porter Jr. is the type of unafraid cornerback the Ravens will love come draft time.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders flies around at the second level, and this selection would allow Micah Parsons to solely man edge-rusher duties.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Broncos have to refortify the offensive line. Jones is the best blocker on Georgia's overwhelming front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Chiefs couldn't pass on a talent like Boutte this late in the first round. He has WR1 abilities.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson can handle feature-back duties -- and thrive -- behind the Eagles studly offensive line right away.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch would quickly acclimate to Buffalo's defense as a do-everything corner/safety. Given the ages of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, this is a sensible pick by Buffalo.