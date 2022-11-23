Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Young's size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and poise well beyond his years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The easiest pick in Round 1. Bears add a premier outside rusher to the defense after trading Robert Quinn.

Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers would jump at the opportunity to pick Stroud at No. 3 overall. He isn't super mobile but does everything else at an elite level at the quarterback position.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Soph • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Fashanu is a young, athletic blocker with clean film. He's exactly what the Steelers need up front for Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett era.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks would love to land the big, powerful, super-disruptive Carter to bolster the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Levis hasn't built on an awesome 2021, yet he has all the traits teams want in their franchise quarterbacks today. He can sit for at least half of his rookie season behind Jared Goff if needed.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Jaguars have a quality pass-catching group, as the Zay Jones and Christian Kirk duo has performed well. Johnston can elevate the weapons around Trevor Lawrence to the next level. He's big, strong, and very fast.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th The Colts need plenty on each side of the ball. In this case, they go best player available with some upside. That's Murphy.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith is a no-nonsense outside cornerback who'd bring much-needed swagger to the Raiders secondary at outside corner.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Texans need high-upside talent all over the defense. That's precisely what Bresee is, and he can play multiple positions up front.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals have needed to build the offensive line for a while now, and Skoronski is truly one of the safer prospects in this first round because of his balance and squeaky-clean film.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 12 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions like some of their young defensive pieces. It's time to infuse the offense with more talent. Mayer can immediately step in as TE1 after the T.J. Hockenson trade.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 6th The Eagles add some youth to the perimeter cornerback spot on the roster with Gonzalez, who'll be a riser during the pre-draft process because of his size and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd YES! A receiver for Aaron Rodgers. Addison is an ultra-shifty, super-reliable target who can play inside or outside for Green Bay for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Wilson is a big, long, versatile rusher with serious point-of-attack power. He'd formulate a nice, complementary tandem with Arnold Ebiketie on the Falcons' pass-rush unit.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Hyatt probably doesn't come in and dominate as a WR1. In Washington, he wouldn't need to. He's a blow-the-roof-off-the-defense type.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Dawand Jones OL Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Instead of going quarterback here because of a lack of high-floor, ready-to-play options, the Jets stay the course with Zach Wilson and get him better protection with Jones, a colossal right tackle who's been a brick wall for the Buckeyes.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Home-run fit here. Richardson has All-Pro upside, and Brian Daboll worked for four years with Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Bill Belichick loves himself some physical, man-to-man cornerbacks, and that's exactly what Ringo is.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st More overtly strong blockers in front of Geno Smith. Torrence has been a rock in his debut season with the Gators after transferring from Louisiana.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 3rd Washington is still a bit raw, but he's going to have an enormous workout at the combine. The Chargers could use more down-the-seam reinforcement in their offense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 11th Duncan is a dancing bear at tackle and would allow the Titans to continue to deploy their against-the-grain, run-heavy philosophy that works.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals won't ever get complaints from fans if they continue to add to the blocking unit. Johnson can be begin his career at guard in Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 213 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Do the Bucs have the coaching infrastructure to tap into the high-level Nix without allowing the bad Nix to frequently appear? Given the Oregon quarterback's skills, it might be worth it for Tampa Bay to give a shot.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings offense is, at times, a bit too reliant on Justin Jefferson, who's an absolute monster. Smith-Njigba can eat from the slot in an offense centered around Jefferson.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Porter Jr. is the type of unafraid cornerback the Ravens will love come draft time.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Sanders flies around at the second level, and this selection would allow Micah Parsons to solely man edge-rusher duties.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Broncos have to refortify the offensive line. Jones is the best blocker on Georgia's overwhelming front.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Chiefs couldn't pass on a talent like Boutte this late in the first round. He has WR1 abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Robinson can handle feature-back duties -- and thrive -- behind the Eagles studly offensive line right away.