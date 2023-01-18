Even though it's "early" in the pre-draft process, it doesn't feel too early to run through trade scenarios for the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall. While it's true the current regime didn't pick Justin Fields, it feels like a trade back is bound to happen.
What would it look like if the Panthers struck a deal with Bears? Let's examine.
Also in this mock, there's not a No. 21 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is important: The draft order below is now the official order through pick No. 24. Picks No. 25 through 32 are the playoffs teams and based on regular-season records.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
The Panthers get aggressive to land their quarterback in the draft, and make this selection because they become enamored with Levis' athleticism and arm strength during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
The Texans go with Stroud over Bryce Young in what would be a hotly debated decision. The two are both high-caliber prospects with major upside.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who disruptive on three downs.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Young is not a prototypical quarterback prospect, but it's time for the Colts to try an unconventional quarterback. Young's improvisation and poise are his greatest strengths.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson is one of the best edge-rushing prospects over the last decade, and is the exact type the Seahawks defense needs.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Another big defender who's a dynamic athlete. Simpson can become the quarterback of the Raiders defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is a long, athletic pass-rushing specialist. Music to the ears of GM Terry Fontenot.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Bresee is a freaky specimen who can disrupt from any position up front. He's the exact type the Bears desperately need. In the trade back, Chicago lands this pick from Carolina along with two 2023 second-round selections, a first-round and third-round pick in 2024, a 2025 second-round pick, and Laviska Shenault.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Van Ness is going to be a major riser during the pre-draft process. He's long, plays with a nonstop motor, and has pass-rush moves to go along with smooth athleticism. The Eagles have to reload along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Titans want to control the line of scrimmage and had problems doing that this season. Skoronski is one of the safer prospects in this class.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston is a major vertical threat given his size and build-up speed. The Texans have to get better in the receiver room, especially if Brandin Cooks is moved in the offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Could the Jets be major players on the veteran QB market? I think they will. So for the draft, they build the offensive line with Johnson, a super-steady tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Bill Belichick's track record with first-round receivers isn't great but with Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers set to hit free agency, he may need to pick the sudden Addison here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch did everything on the back seven of Alabama's defense this past season. He'll be a welcomed addition to the Packers roster.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Commanders roll the dice at quarterback with the raw but uber-talented Richardson.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Smith's tenacity as an outside press corner fits what the Steelers want out of their defensive backs.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Given the T.J. Hockenson trade, the Lions have a clear need at tight end. Mayer isn't a freaky athlete but checks many boxes in terms of on-field skill.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones isn't ready to be a high-caliber NFL blocker right now. He has to get stronger and play with better balance. His movement skills give him plenty of upside.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Chargers continue the construction of their blocking unit in front of Justin Herbert with the powerful Torrence.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Porter is the man-to-man type the Ravens will love as they attempt to add youth to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Murphy has an NFL body and stars against the run. He can learn the intricacies of rushing the passer from Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter early in his NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Jaguars add to the offensive front to protect Trevor Lawrence. Harrison is a masher on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Giants added in the trenches early in the 2022 draft. This time, they go receiver in Round 1. Smith-Njigba is a deceptive YAC type when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Anudike-Uzomah would provide the Bengals even more depth and athleticism at the edge-rusher position.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
USC • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Vorhees is an NFL-ready interior blocker who'd be a welcomed addition on the interior for the Broncos, especially if Dalton Risner isn't re-signed.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Soph • 5'10" / 212 lbs
Washington, the Nittany Lions' leading receiver in 2022, adds another weapon to Buffalo's arsenal for Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs
More electric receiver options for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.