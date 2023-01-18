Even though it's "early" in the pre-draft process, it doesn't feel too early to run through trade scenarios for the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall. While it's true the current regime didn't pick Justin Fields, it feels like a trade back is bound to happen.

What would it look like if the Panthers struck a deal with Bears? Let's examine.

Also in this mock, there's not a No. 21 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.

One other thing, and this is important: The draft order below is now the official order through pick No. 24. Picks No. 25 through 32 are the playoffs teams and based on regular-season records.

