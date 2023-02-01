Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carolina traded up to No. 3 overall and then to No. 1 overall. It is a similar model that Philadelphia used to select Carson Wentz in 2016. Philadelphia sent players, including Kiko Alonso and the No. 13 overall selection to Miami in exchange for the No. 8 overall selection. Then, it flipped that to Cleveland for the No. 2 overall selection. With the No. 1 overall selection, the Panthers select Bryce Young.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston does not get its pick of quarterback at No. 2 overall, but C.J. Stroud could still prove to be an elite talent.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chicago attempts to upgrade its pass rush with the selection of Will Anderson Jr. The Bears want to move back from No. 1 overall without sacrificing the chance to select a top defensive talent like Jalen Carter or Anderson. A three-way trade with Carolina and Arizona makes that possible as the Cardinals trade back to pick up additional draft capital in Monti Ossenfort's first year.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Will Levis is in line with the prototypical quarterback that Indianapolis has coveted under the direction of general manager Chris Ballard.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Seattle is able to add pass rush help unconventionally as Jalen Carter joins the fold. The decision to take or pass on a quarterback was made for them with the top options coming off the board early.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit takes one of the few remaining blue-chip talents even though edge rusher is not the biggest need.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas has a hole to fill along its offensive line. Peter Skoronski has flexibility to play multiple positions. If right tackle does not work out, then the team should have no problem sliding him inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta supplements its pass rush with the selection of Tyree Wilson, who has elite size and the potential to become one of the best players to come out of this draft class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort from Tennessee as its next general manager. A vacancy remains at the head-coaching position and that could impact its thought process in the draft. As it stands, the Cardinals address a position that has been a weakness for quite some time after moving back from No. 3 overall to pick up additional draft capital.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Cam Smith showed significant improvement from 2021 to 2022. Philadelphia plays a higher percentage of zone coverage and Smith shows great awareness.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee may need to replace both starting offensive tackles so Paris Johnson is a good start. He played one season at left tackle after beginning his Ohio State career on the interior.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th The top pass rushers are off the board at this stage so Houston upgrades its defense in a different manner. Bryan Bresee is a former No. 1 overall recruit that has yet to reach that potential. The hope is that occurs with the Texans.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Alabama does a lot of pattern matching in the secondary and that requires communication. Nick Saban trusted Brian Branch to fulfill that role in his defense. New York has two quality boundary cornerbacks and now it has another intelligent player in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Drew Sanders is an Alabama transfer who primarily played an off-ball linebacker role, but also showed the capability to rush the passer when given the opportunity.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 15 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th With Anthony Richardson still available, Seattle saw an opportunity to trade up and select a physically gifted, but raw quarterback prospect without giving up significant assets in return. The Seahawks can re-sign Geno Smith to a short-term contract and allow him to tutor Richardson.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerback options are dwindling so Washington acts fast. Devon Witherspoon is a fiery competitor with the intelligence to play man and zone coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Nittany Lion begins his career where his father spent eight of his 13 seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Kelee Ringo is impressive from a height, weight and speed perspective. He was no stranger to getting twisted around at the route stem but shows great recovery speed. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn should be a valuable resource for Ringo.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 2nd Lavonte David is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. Tampa Bay has a lot to sort out this decision with Tom Brady's decision and replacing the offensive coordinator. If a rebuild is initiated, Simpson would be a good complement to Devin White.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Michael Mayer is a well-rounded tight end who should serve as a quality pass catcher for Aaron Rodgers in addition to being a blocker in that Shanahan-style scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles has used first-round picks on offensive linemen each of the past two years. The Chargers make it three straight with the selection of Broderick Jones, who flips to the right side. It is conceivable that the Chargers go offense early and often with a need at tight end and to add productive speed at wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Baltimore has struggled to keep running backs healthy. Bijan Robinson is a top-10 overall talent who could revamp the run game alongside a healthy Lamar Jackson.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th Would Minnesota prefer a more explosive edge rusher like Nolan Smith or a better run defender like Lukas Van Ness? Minnesota elects to pick Van Ness to learn from Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville needs to continue adding offensive talent for Trevor Lawrence. Darnell Washington is a massive target in chain-moving situations who doubles as a valuable blocker for Travis Etienne. The Jaguars are essentially getting two first-round picks with Calvin Ridley expected to join the team this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd In this scenario, New York invests in Daniel Jones after an impressive season. Quentin Johnston is a tall target with sky-high potential. The Giants are able to pair Johnston with Wan'Dale Robinson long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Dallas may decide to give Sam Williams more repetitions next season rather than drafting a player like Nolan Smith. However, the Cowboys need to generate pressure from multiple spots.

Round 1 - Pick 28 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Generally speaking, Buffalo needs to do more to address the offensive line. Josh Allen's play has been able to mask some of the Bills' deficiencies but, in order to take that next step, Allen needs more.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Clark Phillips III CB Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th Cincinnati is planning for turnover in the secondary as cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety Daxton Hill were added in consecutive drafts. The Bengals defense is in good hands as long as Lou Anarumo remains defensive coordinator.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Chris Olave was primarily lined up outside in New Orleans last season so there is room for Jordan Addison to work out of the slot. Michael Thomas is likely moving on so the Saints will need to upgrade its group of wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Kansas City has assembled a rag tag group of wide receivers but the long-term vision is unclear. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a down year hampered by injury but is a reliable outlet that could develop a rapport with Patrick Mahomes.