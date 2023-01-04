The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks, an upstart club in a win-and-get-help scenario for the playoffs that also happens to currently hold the No. 3 overall selection from the Broncos because of the blockbuster swap this past offseason.

No one expected the Seahawks to be as competitive as they've been this season -- thanks in large part to a Comeback Player of the Year-worthy season from Geno Smith along with strong play from a collection of youngsters -- yet they do need more beef on the interior and a deep receiving contingent would help maintain the offensive efficiency in the future. The get both in this mock.

Also in this mock, there's not a No. 18 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.

One other thing, and this is an important: The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.

