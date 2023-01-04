The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks, an upstart club in a win-and-get-help scenario for the playoffs that also happens to currently hold the No. 3 overall selection from the Broncos because of the blockbuster swap this past offseason.
No one expected the Seahawks to be as competitive as they've been this season -- thanks in large part to a Comeback Player of the Year-worthy season from Geno Smith along with strong play from a collection of youngsters -- yet they do need more beef on the interior and a deep receiving contingent would help maintain the offensive efficiency in the future. The get both in this mock.
Also in this mock, there's not a No. 18 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
One other thing, and this is an important: The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Texans will have quite the challenging evaluation at No. 1 overall between C.J. Stroud and Young. At this juncture, I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. His size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy and poise well beyond his years.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He's an elite edge rusher prospect, and the Bears only have 13 sacks entering Week 17.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter is incredibly disruptive and athletic, and is exactly what the Seahawks need on the interior of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Johnston isn't a home run, top-five prospect but has the measurables and big-play ability to go this high to a team in need of more receiver reinforcement.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Levis is a big-time specimen at the quarterback position, and his athletic traits align with the franchise QB prototype in today's NFL.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Huge get for the Lions inside the top seven. Stroud is a supremely gifted pocket passer.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson goes ahead of Myles Murphy because he brings more to the field as a pass rusher right now.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The Panthers need to look to the draft for their next quarterback. Richardson can sit for a little behind Sam Darnold before eventually taking over. He's a monstrous talent.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
A big, long, edge-setting specialist with pass-rushing upside. That's who Murphy is, and it's the prototype the Eagles like at the defensive end spot.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
The Titans need to bolster the offensive line, and Torrence looks like the physical specimen at guard who could ultimately land this high.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Addison is a sudden, crafty route runner with quality explosiveness and good hands. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Texans offense.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Jets get a squeaky clean left tackle prospect to fortify their offensive line that was improved in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
More big-time talent up front on defense for the Commanders with the springy and versatile Bresee.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Steelers solidify the left tackle position for Year Two of the Kenny Pickett era.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch is a missile at the safety position with linebacker and slot corner qualities to his game.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Lions have to add more secondary talent to the defense, and Porter has NFL bloodlines and multiple years of good film.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Rice is the big, intimidating presence with sneaky speed the Seahawks will love.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Jaguars pick Jones to be the heir apparent to Cam Robinson at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Buccaneers have to plan ahead at many key offensive positions. Left tackle is one of them. Duncan isn't a perfect prospect yet presents a good amount of upside because of his mobility.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Mayer is the type of fundamentally sound, three-down tight end Bill Belichick will adore during the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Giants are glad to stop Smith-Njigba's fall here to give Daniel Jones another receiving weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
The Ravens get a lengthy, athletic perimeter corner for their already stout defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
Musgrave is athletic marvel at the tight end spot who'd be a glorious seam-stretching fit in the Chargers offense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs
More injection of youthful talent at the cornerback spot for the Bengals. Phillips is always around the football.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Sanders would give the Vikings an Anthony Barr-type linebacker who can rush the pass and fly to the football on running plays.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Boutte didn't have the year we all expected, but there's no doubt he's talented as a route runner and after the catch
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
While Russell Wilson had previously thrilled behind a porous line, it'd be best for the Broncos offense if the blocking unit was strengthened in 2023. Johnson is a high-floor tackle prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Downs is the springy, underneath weapon with YAC capabilities the Bills would love to add to their roster.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
The Chiefs get a menacing, wide-bodied interior rusher to pair with Chris Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.