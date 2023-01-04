getty-bryce-young-alabama.jpg
The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks, an upstart club in a win-and-get-help scenario for the playoffs that also happens to currently hold the No. 3 overall selection from the Broncos because of the blockbuster swap this past offseason. 

No one expected the Seahawks to be as competitive as they've been this season -- thanks in large part to a Comeback Player of the Year-worthy season from Geno Smith along with strong play from a collection of youngsters -- yet they do need more beef on the interior and a deep receiving contingent would help maintain the offensive efficiency in the future. The get both in this mock. 

Also in this mock, there's not a No. 18 pick, as that's the selection the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations. 

One other thing, and this is an important: The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers.

Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Houston
2nd
1st
The Texans will have quite the challenging evaluation at No. 1 overall between C.J. Stroud and Young. At this juncture, I do think Houston will eventually settle on Young with the top pick. His size will be the only knock on him during the pre-draft process. He has a strong arm, pinpoint accuracy and poise well beyond his years.
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Chicago
1st
1st
Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He's an elite edge rusher prospect, and the Bears only have 13 sacks entering Week 17.
  From Denver Broncos
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Seattle
4th
1st
Carter is incredibly disruptive and athletic, and is exactly what the Seahawks need on the interior of their defensive line.
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Arizona
3rd
2nd
Johnston isn't a home run, top-five prospect but has the measurables and big-play ability to go this high to a team in need of more receiver reinforcement.
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Indianapolis
7th
1st
Levis is a big-time specimen at the quarterback position, and his athletic traits align with the franchise QB prototype in today's NFL.
  From Los Angeles Rams
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Detroit
6th
3rd
Huge get for the Lions inside the top seven. Stroud is a supremely gifted pocket passer.
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Atlanta
5th
2nd
Wilson goes ahead of Myles Murphy because he brings more to the field as a pass rusher right now.
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Las Vegas
19th
4th
The Raiders have to get stingier in the secondary, and Smith is a top-flight perimeter cornerback from the SEC.
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Carolina
18th
3rd
The Panthers need to look to the draft for their next quarterback. Richardson can sit for a little behind Sam Darnold before eventually taking over. He's a monstrous talent.
  From New Orleans Saints
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Philadelphia
31st
5th
A big, long, edge-setting specialist with pass-rushing upside. That's who Murphy is, and it's the prototype the Eagles like at the defensive end spot.
O'Cyrus Torrence OL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Tennessee
34th
4th
The Titans need to bolster the offensive line, and Torrence looks like the physical specimen at guard who could ultimately land this high.
  From Cleveland Browns
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Houston
23rd
2nd
Addison is a sudden, crafty route runner with quality explosiveness and good hands. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Texans offense.
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
N.Y. Jets
17th
2nd
The Jets get a squeaky clean left tackle prospect to fortify their offensive line that was improved in 2022.
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Washington
8th
1st
More big-time talent up front on defense for the Commanders with the springy and versatile Bresee.
Anton Harrison OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Pittsburgh
13th
3rd
The Steelers solidify the left tackle position for Year Two of the Kenny Pickett era.
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Green Bay
22nd
1st
Branch is a missile at the safety position with linebacker and slot corner qualities to his game.
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Detroit
26th
4th
The Lions have to add more secondary talent to the defense, and Porter has NFL bloodlines and multiple years of good film.
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Seattle
10th
1st
Rice is the big, intimidating presence with sneaky speed the Seahawks will love.
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jacksonville
21st
3rd
The Jaguars pick Jones to be the heir apparent to Cam Robinson at left tackle.
Jaelyn Duncan OT
Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Tampa Bay
25th
3rd
The Buccaneers have to plan ahead at many key offensive positions. Left tackle is one of them. Duncan isn't a perfect prospect yet presents a good amount of upside because of his mobility.
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
New England
9th
1st
Mayer is the type of fundamentally sound, three-down tight end Bill Belichick will adore during the pre-draft process.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
N.Y. Giants
38th
1st
The Giants are glad to stop Smith-Njigba's fall here to give Daniel Jones another receiving weapon.
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Baltimore
24th
4th
The Ravens get a lengthy, athletic perimeter corner for their already stout defense.
Luke Musgrave TE
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs
L.A. Chargers
32nd
6th
Musgrave is athletic marvel at the tight end spot who'd be a glorious seam-stretching fit in the Chargers offense.
Clark Phillips III CB
Utah • Soph • 5'10" / 183 lbs
Cincinnati
11th
2nd
More injection of youthful talent at the cornerback spot for the Bengals. Phillips is always around the football.
Drew Sanders EDGE
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Minnesota
29th
4th
Sanders would give the Vikings an Anthony Barr-type linebacker who can rush the pass and fly to the football on running plays.
Kayshon Boutte WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Dallas
30th
5th
Boutte didn't have the year we all expected, but there's no doubt he's talented as a route runner and after the catch
  From San Francisco 49ers
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Denver
72nd
10th
While Russell Wilson had previously thrilled behind a porous line, it'd be best for the Broncos offense if the blocking unit was strengthened in 2023. Johnson is a high-floor tackle prospect.
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Buffalo
42nd
8th
Downs is the springy, underneath weapon with YAC capabilities the Bills would love to add to their roster.
Siaki Ika DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 358 lbs
Kansas City
47th
5th
The Chiefs get a menacing, wide-bodied interior rusher to pair with Chris Jones.
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Philadelphia
16th
2nd
Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.