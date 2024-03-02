A host of tight end prospects are hoping to improve their draft stock with strong performances at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Brock Bowers is among the tight end prospects taking part in measurements and drills from Indianapolis. The former Georgia Bulldog is the only tight end who is currently in the top-50 of CBS Sports' draft prospects. Bowers took part in measurements but did not do any on-field work on Friday.

Bowers, CBS Sports' seventh-best draft prospect, showed why Friday. His measurables are comparable to current Lions star Sam LaPorta, a player Bowers is very familiar with.

"We watched a bunch of film on him at Georgia, kind of film studied, see what he does good," Bowers said earlier this week, via the Detroit Free Press. "It was awesome to watch a rookie tight end come in there and ball out."

While Bowers is the headliner, there are plenty of good tight end prospects in this years draft. Ja'Taivon Sanders, Ben Sinnott and Cade Stover are among those prospects who are hoping to do enough to convince NFL teams to select them during April's draft. Each one enjoyed productive college careers while putting themselves in position to be drafted next month.

So, which tight ends helped their cause at the combine? To find out, check out each prospects measurements and times that are listed below.

TE measurements