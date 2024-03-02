Day 3 of the NFL Combine featured running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to show NFL scouts what they got. However, before the on-field workouts came measurements, which general managers are keeping a close eye on.

One of the top wide receivers in this class did not partake in measurements, as LSU's Malik Nabers opted out. It's expected he will measure at his Pro Day on March 27, per ESPN. While Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't speak with reporters this week, he did get measured.

Below, we listed the wide receiver measurements and discussed some takeaways from the day.

WR measurements

Player Height Weight (pounds) 40-yard dash Wingspan* Arm length* Hand size* Rome Odunze (Washington) 6-2 7/8 212 N/A 76 3/4 32 1/4

9 1/4

Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) 6-2 7/8 209 N/A 79 5/8 32 3/4

9 3/4

Tez Walker (UNC) 6-1 4/8 193 N/A 79 1/8 33 1/4

9 1/8

Xavier Worthy (Texas) 5-11 2/8 165 4.22 74 1/4 31 1/8

8 3/4

Troy Franklin (Oregon) 6-1 7/8

176

4.41 77 2/8

31 7/8

8 6/8

Adonai Mitchell (Texas) 6-2 2/8 205 4.34 77 5/8 32 3/8

9

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) 6-3 2/8 209 N/A 77 1/4 31 7/8

9 1/2 Javon Baker (UCF) 6-1 2/8 202 4.54 78 2/8 32 2/8

9 5/8

Keon Coleman (Florida State) 6-3 2/8 213 4.61 78 1/8 32 1/8

9 3/8

Jermaine Burton (Alabama) 6-0 2/8 196 4.45 74 7/8 31

9 7/8

Jalen Coker (Holy Cross) 6-1 3/8 208 4.57 76 6/8 32 7/8

9 7/8

Jacob Cowing (Arizona) 5-8 3/8 168 4.38 69 1/8 29 2/8

9

Ryan Flournoy (Southeast Missouri State) 6-0 6/8 202 4.44 76 1/8 31 5/8

10 1/8

Anthony Gould (Oregon State) 5-8 3/8 174 4.39 69 7/8 29 5/8

8 7/8

Lideatrick Griffin (Mississippi State) 5-10 181 4.43 72 6/8 30 5/8

9 1/8

Jah'Quan Jackson (Tulane) 5-9 1/8 188 4.42 74 7/8 30 7/8

8 7/8

Cornelius Johnson (Michigan) 6-2 6/8 212 4.44 77 2/8 31 7/8

8 5/8

Xavier Legette (South Carolina) 6-1 221 4.39 77 4/8 31 7/8

9

Luke McCaffrey (Rice) 6-1 5/8 198 4.46 74 4/8 30 1/8

9 5/8

Ladd McConkey (Georgia) 5-11 5/8 186 4.39 72 30 2/8

8 5/8

Jalen McMillan (Washington) 6-1 197 4.47 77 3/8 32 1/8

10

Bub Means (Pittsburgh) 6-1 212 4.43 79 3/8 33 2/8

10 1/8

Ricky Pearsall (Florida) 6-1 189

73 3/8 30 7/8

9 1/4

Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington) 6-1 3/8 203

74 1/2 31 3/4

9 3/4 Brenden Rice (USC) 6-2 3/8 208

78 33

9 5/8

Tayvion Robinson (Kentucky) 5-10 4/8 191

75 1/4 31

9 1/4

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Georgia) 6-1 1/8

195



77 3/4 33

10

Ainias Smith (Texas A&M) 5-9 3/8

190



70 1/4

29

8 1/2

Jamari Thrash (Louisville) 5-11 6/8

188



74 1/2

31

8 5/8

Devaughn Vele (Utah) 6-4

203



79 1/8 33 1/2

9 3/4

Malik Washington (Virginia) 5-8 1/2

191



72 7/8

30 3/8

9 1/4 Tahj Washington (USC) 5-9 3/4

174



70 29 1/8

8 3/8 Zay Weaver (Colorado) 6-0 1/4

169



73 1/4 31 1/8

8 7/8 Jordan Whittington (Texas) 6-0 5/8

205



73 5/8

30 3/8

10 Johnny Wilson (Florida State) 6-6 3/8

231



84 1/2

35 3/8

10

Roman Wilson (Michigan) 5-10 3/4

185



72 1/2

30 3/8

9 3/8 Isaiah Williams (Illinois) 5-9 2/8

182



72 3/4 30 1/8

9 1/8

*Hand size, arm length and wing span in inches

Winners

Xavier Worthy: The bigger winner of the day! Why? Because Worthy SET THE COMBINE RECORD with an official time of 4.21 seconds in the 40-yard dash! And that speed helped Worthy, despite his slight stature, dominate in college. He led the Big 12 in receiving yards (2,755) and receiving touchdowns (26) during his Texas career, and led the FBS in punt return yards in 2023 with 371. He caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Johnny Wilson: The FSU pass-catcher was allegedly born in California, but I think he was created in a lab. His 84.5-inch wingspan is the longest ever recorded by a wide receiver, per PFF, and his impressive measurements didn't stop there. His height of 6-foot-6 3/8 ranks in the 99th percentile since 2000, his weight at 231 pounds is in the 97th percentile, his hand size at 10 inches is in the 86th percentile and his arm length of 35 3/8 inches is in the 99th percentile, per 247Sports.

Ladd McConkey: After tearing up the Senior Bowl, McConkey turned heads at the combine. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash and looked super smooth running the gauntlet. McConkey was almost impossible to cover in 1-on-1s at the Senior Bowl last month, and figures to be a fun slot weapon at the next level.

Losers

Malik Nabers: The two LSU stars in quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers chose not to take part in measuring at the combine. In regards to Nabers, this isn't something that's going to sink his stock, but it's notable that he opted against it since other top wideouts, such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze, were fine being measured. Harrison didn't even want to speak to reporters, but he put his measurables out there.

Ainias Smith: At the combine, doctors discovered that Texas A&M wideout Ainias Smith has a stress fracture in his left shin, per NFL Media. Smith did measurements, but did not partake in workouts. Ian Rapoport reports that he will visit with a specialist next week.