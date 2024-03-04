What a show the prospects put on at the 2024 NFL Combine. We have a new record-holder in the most marquee event, the 40-yard dash, (Xavier Worthy). We witnessed a 340-pound offensive linemen have a 9-foot-3 in broad jump (Amarius Mims), and watched Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens nearly tie Byron Jones' record-12-foot-3 broad jump, which was previously deemed as untouchable.

The combine has buzz-generating powers. So if you're pumped about this draft class now, I get it. Especially the quarterbacks, receivers, and offensive tackles. Believe me, I'm a huge proponent of the combine.

But as you come down from your combine-induced high, I've found it's vital to ask yourself: Are the obscure combine winners actually good prospects? I'll answer for you below as we look at 10 sleepers who stood out.

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash: 4.78 (first among DTs)

4.78 (first among DTs) 10-yard split: 1.68 (third)

1.68 (third) Vertical jump: 33.5 (first)

33.5 (first) Broad jump: 9-9 (first)

9-9 (first) Short shuttle: 4.37 (first)

Is he good? Yes | New projected round range: Late Round 1-mid-Round 2

Even considering his weirdly short arms and the fact he's already 24 years old, I had an early Round 2 grade on Fiske. Not going to assume I was alone in that evaluation, but the Western Michigan-turned-Florida State star only had buzz from an awesome week at the Senior Bowl entering the week in Indianapolis. Now it feels like no one would be shocked if he's a first-round pick.

On film, everything from his super-explosive workout translates. First-step quickness is elite, sustained speed once he's in the backfield, change-of-direction suddenness, it's all there. His pass-rush move arsenal is well stocked, too, and he plays at 100 mph on every snap. If he was younger and had longer arms, we'd be talking about him as a pick in the top half of the first round.

Tanor Bortolini OC Wisconsin

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash: 4.94 seconds (second among OL)

4.94 seconds (second among OL) 10-yard split: 1.69 (third)

1.69 (third) Short shuttle: 4.28 (first)

4.28 (first) Three-cone: 7.16 (first)

Is he good? No | New projected round range: Round 5-6

Worthy wasn't the only dude to set a combine record this week in Indianapolis. Bortolini is the new record holder for fastest three-cone time among offensive linemen (7.16 seconds). He broke the record of ... Jason Kelce, set back in 2011 (Eyebrows raise). His 4.28 short shuttle was also phenomenal.

On the field, Bortolini is a work in progress. And by that I mean, he's wildly inconsistent. The movement skill jumps off the film, but he has trouble sticking to blocks. There are far too many instances when Bortolini is easily pushed off balance by a pass-rush counter. The same is true when he's deployed on a combo block. For every textbook climb to the second level, there's a play where he's literally too quick to get there and can't find anyone. And his anchor needs to improve. Bortolini's freaky workout will likely get him drafted, but he's not ready to be a Year 1 starter, as many drafted centers are.

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash: 4.57 (second among TEs)

4.57 (second among TEs) 10-yard split: 1.55 (third)

1.55 (third) Vertical jump: 39.5 inches (second)

39.5 inches (second) Broad jump: 10-5 (second)

10-5 (second) Short shuttle: 4.19 (first)

Is he good? If you squint, yes | New projected round range: Round 3-4

Johnson has moments on film. Moments where you realize his potential. You think "Woah, how did a tight end that big do that." Those occasions don't happen often. And in between each wow play there's surprisingly ineffective blocking at nearly 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds. After the catch, maybe because he's so large, there's not much Johnson can do to make defenders miss, and he's not a Rob Gronkowski-type dragging defenders down the field.

But as his combine indicates, he may be able to free himself from coverage at the next level, which is a real challenge for the vast majority of tight ends. In what is a light tight end class after Brock Bowers, the raw but upside-based prospect from Penn State could go as early as late Day 2.

Clemson DT Ruke Orhororho

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash: 4.89 (fourth among DTs)

4.89 (fourth among DTs) 10-yard split: 1.67 (second)

1.67 (second) Vertical jump: 32 (T-third)

32 (T-third) Broad jump: 9-8 (second)

Is he good? Yes | New projected round range: Round 2-3

Orhororho, pronounced "row-row-row" is one of those linear, incredibly powerful specimens on the inside. Even in the ACC, he routinely moved centers and guards in the run game, dispatched offensive linemen's blocks like they were JV-caliber, and flashed as an up-the-field rusher because of his natural explosiveness. With 34-inch arms, he often makes first contact up front, which helps him control who's attempting to block him.

Not every long, thick physical plus run defender like Orhororho has blossomed in the NFL, but his athletic profile, length and up-the-field rushing style along with two-gapping capabilities against the run will likely make him a second-round pick.

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash: 4.56 (sixth)

4.56 (sixth) Vertical jump: 39.5 (first)

39.5 (first) Broad jump: 10-8 (first)

Is he good? Kind of | New projected round range: Round 5-6

Ulofoshio is a six-year collegiate player who was steady throughout the long stretch he spent in Seattle, Washington within the Huskies program. On film, it's easy to see he understands play designs and can sneak through and around blocks en route to the ball carrier. I wish he was more assertive defeating blocks and getting to his run fit when he sees where he should be. It's like the mental side of the game is still ahead of how emphatically he moves. But now we know he has elite explosiveness for the linebacker position, and he's a steady tackler.

Because he's turning 25 during his rookie season, he's unlikely to be picked incredibly early. But if he wasn't already, Ulofoshio tested himself into the draft.

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash: 4.39 (eighth among CBs)

4.39 (eighth among CBs) Vertical jump: 40.5 (fourth)

40.5 (fourth) Broad jump: 11-4 (first)

Is he good? Yes | New projected round range: Round 3-4

Those pesky, sudden nickel corners are all the rage in the NFL, and it feels like the best defenses always feature one now. That could be Melton at the next level. While he's not the most reliable tackler in space, he sticks to receivers well and plays the catch point like an All-NBA rebounder despite his smaller size.

On his size, at 5-11 and nearly 190 pounds, Melton can bump out to the perimeter if need be, and he recovers like a champ, as his 4.39 and explosion measurements would indicate. Right in the middle of the draft seems like where this ascending Rutgers star will land.

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash 4.47 (21st among WRs

dash 4.47 (21st among WRs 10-yard split: 1.53 (11th)

1.53 (11th) Vertical jump: 42.5 (first)

42.5 (first) Broad jump: 10-6 (14th)

Is he good? Yes | New projected round range: Round 2-4

Some of those ranks among receivers, not good right? Context matters. Washington is one of the most compact, stocky wideouts in the class at under 5-9 and 191 pounds. That's not a frame conducive to a fast time in the 40. But for him to still clock under 4.50 was impressive, and that vertical -- sheesh!

Before the combine, I had a top 50 grade on Washington, because despite many other names at receiver being mentioned as the "Deebo Samuel" type, YAC, contact-balance specialist in this class, Washington might be the best one. And while he's not 220 pounds, his low center of gravity gives him Samuel-esque ability to bounce off tacklers. He forced the most missed tackles in FBS last season (35) after finishing fifth with 24 in 2022. Because this receiver class is stacked beyond belief, and he's somewhat of a niche receiver, Washington could still be available at the start of the fourth round. But if he's selected on Day 2, it wouldn't be shocking anymore.

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash: 4.33 (first among RBs)

4.33 (first among RBs) Vertical jump: 41.5 (first)

41.5 (first) Broad jump: 10-9 (second)

10-9 (second) Three-cone: 6.94 (fourth)

Is he good? As a specialist, yes | New projected round range: Round 5-6

Guerendo transferred from Wisconsin, and you immediately see the Badger back in him right when you turn on the film. At 6-0 and 221 pounds, he was built to be knocked around between the tackles in the Big 10. But after his transfer to Louisville, there were more opportunities for him to showcase his 4.39 speed down the field on outside runs.

In terms of wiggle, Guerendo leaves a fair amount to be desired, but once he gets into space on the outside or at the second level, look out. This is quietly a rock-solid running back class -- there's just no Bijan Robinson or Saquon Barkley -- so many players at Guerendo's position will be picked in the middle of this draft. Given how well he tested, he'll be picked somewhere on Day 3.

Frank Crum, OL, Wyoming

Notable workout figures

40-yard dash: 4.94 (T-second among OL)

4.94 (T-second among OL) Vertical jump: 1.69 (T-second)

1.69 (T-second) Broad jump: 9-6 (T-sixth)

9-6 (T-sixth) Three-cone: 7.39 (sixth)

Is he good? Not really | New projected round range: Round 6-7

The film doesn't quite match the workout with Crum. Because it's outside speed rushers who give him problems, and you'd never guess that after checking his 10-yard split or those quality numbers in the broad jump and three-cone drill.

But at 6-8 and well over 300 pounds with long arms, Crum is the ideal Day 3 swing tackle project for a club that will want to bulk him up and work on his pass-protection polish. As a run-blocker right now, Crum is one of those fun, movement-based specialists capable of devastating linebackers on screens or classic combos at the second level. He's raw, yet the moldable ball of clay types are almost always scooped up on the third day of the draft, especially at a premium position like offensive tackle.

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Notable workout figures

Vertical jump: 40 (first among TEs)

40 (first among TEs) Broad jump: 10-5 (first)

10-5 (first) Three-cone: 6.82 (first)

6.82 (first) Short shuttle: 4.23 (third)

Is he good? Yes | New projected round range: Round 2

Sinnott is a stud. Flat-out. Burst off the line, route-salesmanship and nuance. And he's a boulder after the catch, thanks to lower-half power and natural balance. He had 80 catches for over 1,100 yards in his final two seasons at Kansas State, so he ticks the production box, too.

While he did run one of the slower 40-yard dashes among the tight ends (4.68), he crushed the rest of his workout, which perfectly aligns with his on-field play. I won't bat an eye if he's the second tight end off the board in April. Sinnott is that good.