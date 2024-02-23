From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Chicago essentially starts over with a new offensive operation with coordinator Shane Waldron and now Caleb Williams. The selection of Williams allows the franchise to trade Justin Fields and receive additional draft assets.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's background leads me to believe that he would be more interested in the more mobile Jayden Daniels rather than Drake Maye. Kingsbury would probably prefer Caleb Williams because of his background working with him at USC, but surrendering so much draft capital in a trade is counterproductive to the team's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd If someone wanted to argue that New England's roster is not in a position to drop in a rookie quarterback, I would not push back. To play devil's advocate, the Patriots have not been in a position to pick this early since 1993, so there is no guarantee they will find themselves in a position to take a quarterback when the time is right.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the top prospect eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. If not for teams having needs at the quarterback position, he would go earlier. Kyler Murray gets a Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins level playmaker for the Arizona offense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles is deep in salary cap debt but has not proven willing to push its debt forward so that could mean the end of either or both of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Chargers used their first-round pick on wide receiver Quentin Johnston but he did not do enough as a rookie to suggest he will be able to shoulder the burden of replacing a veteran.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st New York is a prime candidate to trade back if someone is willing to come up. They will be in a position to take a higher priority need rather than feeling compelled to go best player available, which Brock Bowers may be in this scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee made it known it intends to build around Will Levis during the coaching search. One way to make that clear is to protect him with an improved offensive line and add some skill talent. The Titans accomplish one of those two goals at No. 7 overall with the selection of Joe Alt.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas Turner may not be the most well-rounded edge rusher prospect right now but he is a young player who is still developing. Atlanta has lacked a pass rusher capable of drawing the opponent's attention, but the hope is that Turner changes that narrative.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 9 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th It is unlikely that Denver is going to be able to sit back and land a replacement for Russell Wilson. There is a stretch of teams (Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas, New Orleans) outside the top 10 that could be interested in a quarterback. Sean Payton moves up in the draft order to secure a smart, tough and proven winner.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Titans, Jets and Patriots are the three teams most desperate for offensive tackle help. Tennessee has made its choice so that leaves New York with the next best option: Olu Fashanu. Fashanu has played left tackle for the Nittany Lions but the Jets may need upgrades at both spots.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota misses out on an opportunity to take a quarterback in the first round. With Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport on track to hit free agency, the Vikings account for some of that potential loss with the selection of Laiatu Latu. The medical reports are going to be critical in where he is picked but one would be hard-pressed to find a more capable pass rusher in this draft class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd After selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, the team takes Rome Odunze with the idea of pairing him with D.J. Moore. Chicago is slowly assembly a unit that could take big leaps forward in Shane Waldron's first year as offensive coordinator.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas has to make better use of its first-round picks. Over the past five years, the Raiders have drafted Tyree Wilson, Alex Leatherwood, Damon Arnette, Henry Ruggs, Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram in the first round; Wilson and Jacobs are all who remain on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd New Orleans is similar to Philadelphia in that both invest in the offensive and defensive lines. Cam Jordan will turn 35 before the season and Payton Turner has appeared in just 15 games over his three seasons in the NFL. Carl Granderson performed well when available this past season, but the Saints need more reliable depth at that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis squeezed all of the juice out of the lemon this season but Quinyon Mitchell raises the ceiling at cornerback. Those who were asked to play significant roles will now fill out the depth chart and provide functional depth. The Colts could go in a number of directions with this pick, including pass rusher and defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Unlike Las Vegas, Seattle has made the most of its first-round draft picks with Charles Cross, Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks hope the trend continues in 2024 with the selection of Byron Murphy II, who has risen as quickly as any prospect in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Calvin Ridley is a free agent. Zay Jones could theoretically be a salary cap casualty this offseason. Christian Kirk is realistically entering the final year of his contract with the way that it is structured. There is a lot of uncertainty at the position but Brian Thomas Jr. offers a bit of stability.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati's offensive line still struggled this year despite more investment over the past two years. Jonah Williams is an unrestricted free agent next month so JC Latham steps into a starting role.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles has treated its offensive line as an afterthought for years but Matthew Stafford's career is drawing to a close sooner rather than later. His replacement will likely not manipulate pockets and understand where pressure is coming from quite as well. It is important for the Rams to invest in the unit now.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh released Chuks Okorafor recently after Broderick Jones stepped in at right tackle. Jones played on the left side at Georgia so he could flip back to that side allowing Amarius Mims to stay on the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Miami has multiple interior offensive linemen who are slated to hit free agency next month. Jackson Powers-Johnson has the size to play multiple spots but projects to center where starting center Connor Williams is one of those players slated to hit free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia sticks to its tendencies by addressing the line of scrimmage with its first-round pick. Brandon Graham is nearing the end of his playing career and Derek Barnett moved on last year. It sounds as though as Haason Reddick could be the next on his way out. The addition of Chop Robinson accounts for change that is happening at a vital position.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Cooper DeJean is a smart, tough defensive back who can be deployed in a variety of ways in DeMeco Ryans' defensive scheme. His primary role is as a cornerback opposite Derek Stingley Jr., who really started to look like the player he was expected to be in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st Troy Fautanu has played left tackle at Washington but he may be best-suited moving inside. Tyron Smith is a free agent but Tyler Smith also has the flexibility to play inside or out. The Cowboys have options as they look to put their five best linemen on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay's course of action in the NFL Draft will become more clear after free agency. Are Jaire Alexander and the Packers on the same page? Do they have faith in Carrington Valentine entering his second season?

Round 1 - Pick 26 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th Graham Barton has played left tackle in Durham but has positional flexibility. The interior offensive line was a point of weakness this season and it became even more so when Ryan Jensen announced his retirement.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona's focus should be adding talent that fits its culture. Johnny Newton is a high-motor interior defender who is able to provide pass rush. The Cardinals used their first pick on Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Tyler Guyton is a well-built right tackle whose best football is still ahead of him. Wide receiver may be the popular choice for folks in Orchard Park but there are multiple ways to invest in Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th Sticking with the theme, Jordan Morgan has played left tackle for Arizona but some may project him inside. Detroit has a few interior blockers scheduled to hit free agency so Morgan steps into a starting role on a team fighting to take that next step toward Super Bowl contention.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Marlon Humphrey has battled injuries in recent years missing 11 games over the past three seasons. Players stepped up in the secondary when called into action but the Ravens sink some draft capital into the position.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th San Francisco turned the starting right tackle role over to Colton McKivitz after Mike McGlinchey departed in free agency. Successful, stable offensive lines need maintenance and that means investing in the unit.