Perhaps the only thing that rivals the fun of filling out a March Madness bracket is creating a mock draft. The possibilities are endless, and there's always the feeling of satisfaction when some of your picks come to fruition on draft night. Of course, there's also the feeling of disappointment if your mock doesn't match up with reality.
No matter how it ultimately shakes out, a mock draft is extremely helpful. It allows you to have a much better idea which positions teams are looking to fill with their first-round pick. It can also help you determine which teams may decide to move either up or down in the first round.
There were no trades in my mock draft, but based on how I have things playing out, no one had to move anywhere. The Giants, for example, got the player they are reportedly interested in who can possibly challenge Daniel Jones this season. The Vikings were rewarded for their patience and, like New York, were able to select a quarterback with the 11th overall pick. The Bills, who recently traded top wideout Stefon Diggs, also stayed put, but were still able to select one of the draft's top-ranked receivers.
Will things actually play out that way? It's hard to say, but one thing we do know is that quarterback names will be flying like hot cakes during the draft's opening night. Several teams are in need of a quarterback, and that will ultimately make for an interesting night.
Without further ado, here's a complete look at my first round mock draft.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
No surprise here. The Bears replace Justin Fields with the top-rated QB prospect in the draft. Williams' glittering college career included 93 touchdowns against just 14 picks. He'll look to take full advantage of a restocked Bears offense.
Round 1, Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye lands in D.C. after lighting up the ACC during his two years as North Carolina's starting QB. He'll get the keys to a revamped offense that continues to feature veteran wideout Terry McLaurin.
Round 1, Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner put up video game-like numbers during his final season at LSU. He tossed 40 TDs, completed over 72% of his passes and also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.
Round 1, Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The first non-QB selected is the draft's top-ranked wide receiver prospect. Harrison rewrote the Buckeyes' career receiving record book despite playing with multiple quarterbacks during his Ohio State career.
Round 1, Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Justin Herbert gets a new weapon after losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Jayden Daniels' favorite target last season caught 14 touchdowns and averaged 17.9 yards per catch during his final year at LSU.
Round 1, Pick 6
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Big Blue gets a quarterback to compete with Daniel Jones. McCarthy comes to the NFL after leading Michigan to its first national title since 1997.
Round 1, Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta addresses its pass-rush issues by selecting Turner, who racked up 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last fall.
Round 1, Pick 9
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
I'm going against conventional wisdom and have the Bears selecting an OT instead of either a pass rusher or WR. The Bears need help at those positions, too, but I think they'll prioritize OT given their need to protect Williams.
Round 1, Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Like the Bears, the Jets get a top-tier tackle prospect who can help protect franchise QB Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1, Pick 11
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Penix's stock is on the rise, and it's easy to see why. He threw 67 touchdowns during his final two years at Washington, and he should continue to put up numbers in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.
Round 1, Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The first tight end taken off the board, Bowers caught a whopping 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Georgia.
Round 1, Pick 13
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
It took a little bit, but the first cornerback is off the board. Mitchell goes to Las Vegas after terrorizing receivers during his highly productive career at Toledo. He leaves the Rockets as the school's all-time leader in pass breakups (46).
Round 1, Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Saints get an offensive lineman who didn't allow a sack in 365 pass-blocking snaps in 2023.
Round 1, Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold goes to Indianapolis after a highly productive college career at Alabama. Last year, he picked off five passes and batted down 12 more for the SEC champs.
Round 1, Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu won't have to travel far to continue his football career. He's a Pro Bowl-caliber player who saw time at both tackle and guard in college.
Round 1, Pick 17
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The reigning Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year also scored two offensive touchdowns at Texas. Keep that in mind when Doug Pederson's offense is near the goal line this season.
Round 1, Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Joe Burrow gets another former LSU standout to throw to. This also gives the Bengals flexibility should Tee Higgins depart next offseason.
Round 1, Pick 19
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse's slide ends here. Los Angeles gets a highly consistent and productive player who had 18 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his two seasons at Florida State.
Round 1, Pick 20
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Pittsburgh gets another young cornerback a year after drafting Joey Porter Jr. in the second round. The duo will look to contain opposing AFC North quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.
Round 1, Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The draft's top-ranked center prospect is taking his talents to South Beach. Powers-Johnson's skill set should benefit Tua Tagovailoa while making an already talented offense even better.
Round 1, Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
As you can see, cornerbacks are starting to come off the board at a frenzied pace. The Eagles get some help for a defense that finished 30th in points allowed in 2023.
From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 23
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
With their QB in tow, the Vikings address their other pressing need on the defensive line. Newton was a one-man wrecking crew at Illinois who became the school's first player in 29 years to win Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Round 1, Pick 24
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims falls to the Cowboys, who don't pass up the chance to select him despite their other needs at receiver and cornerback. Mims' addition should bolster Dallas' running game.
Round 1, Pick 25
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Green Bay will likely either pick a pass rusher or cornerback with this pick. I have the Packers taking DeJean, who had a whopping three interception returns for scores in 2022.
Round 1, Pick 26
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Tampa Bay gets an experienced tackle who made 38 starts at Duke. Barton has experience at both tackle and center.
From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 27
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Arizona also needs offensive line help, but it would almost be impossible for the Cardinals to pass up the chance to draft Latu, who had 23.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles during his two seasons at UCLA.
Round 1, Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Buffalo gets its receiver who can help fill the void of Stefon Diggs' departure. While his college stats aren't terribly impressive, McConkey stood tall in big games throughout his career at Georgia.
Round 1, Pick 29
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Last year's NFC title game reinforced Detroit's need to get better on defense. Coming to the rescue is Robinson, the top player on a Missouri defense who led the Tigers to an 11-2 record in 2023.
Round 1, Pick 30
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The general consensus is that the Ravens are taking Guyton if he's still on the board. Guyton allowed no sacks on 355 pass-blocking snaps during his final season at Oklahoma.
Round 1, Pick 31
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The 49ers are likely targeting an edge rusher, offensive tackle or cornerback with this pick. I have them taking Robinson, who should quickly help improve San Francisco's pass rush.
Round 1, Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Texas has two top-ranked receiver prospects in Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. I have the Chiefs choosing Mitchell largely due to his size (6-foot-4, 190 pounds).