Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 There should be little drama on draft night when Chicago comes on the clock. The Bears have been locked into Caleb Williams for months. It was clear when they took Keenan Allen to his pro day and was even more clear when team brass sent him to dinner with team leaders rather than decision-makers.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 All of the buzz surrounding Washington's pick has been in support of Jayden Daniels being the No. 2 overall selection. It is a pick that makes sense given Kliff Kingsbury's past working with Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. I also know that defensive-minded head coaches like Dan Quinn often favor dual-threat quarterbacks because they recognize the challenges those players present when you get the position right.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 There has been dialogue about New England trading back, but I think it would have to be blown away by an offer with the understanding that there was a path for it to get another quarterback. There are too many conditions attached to that situation, so the Patriots stick and pick Drake Maye, who very easily could be the second quarterback off the board. Minnesota will have interest because Josh McCown coached Maye in high school.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 It is easy to sit here and say Arizona will trade out of the No. 4 overall selection if presented with a big offer. However, the reason the Cardinals find themselves picking so early is because they lack difference-making talent. At some point, teams have to take advantage of their positions and just add good football players. The selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a sign of good faith towards Kyler Murray as the two parties try to rally and build together.

Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Chargers general manager comes from a situation in Baltimore where they are accustomed to having several picks. By trading back, Los Angeles accomplishes what they really want to do, which is take an offensive lineman, while also picking up critical draft resources in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Malik Nabers is a good compliment to what New York already has on the roster with Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. The Giants have lacked a true No. 1 pass-catcher since Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd There has been more talk in media about Tennessee possibly using the No. 7 overall selection on a wide receiver. There has to be at least some consideration for the position, but I would be shocked if the Titans went in any direction other than offensive tackle. They signed Calvin Ridley in free agency and then released last year's starting left tackle, Andre Dillard. Joe Alt is the best of the bunch, in my opinion.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 New York has a few tight ends on the roster, so while the idea of selecting Brock Bowers would be intriguing, the selection of Rome Odunze would move the needle for the upcoming season. The Jets essentially have Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams coming off injury at this time.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago took Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens a year ago, but Byron Murphy II would give it greater expectations for the position. The Bears defense took a large step forward last season but is now poised to take an even bigger step.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta has been lacking a pass rusher with juice who can move opposing quarterbacks off their spot and create poor decisions. After trading down, the Falcons still land the prospect that likely would have been taken at No. 8 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Jim Harbaugh wants to run the football, and he has a familiarity with JC Latham dating back to high school when Latham served as protection for J.J. McCarthy. By moving back, Los Angeles picks up additional draft resources to address other positions of need, such as cornerback and wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans is one of the franchises that gets a bit antsy on draft night because it does not like waiting to see if its target will be available at its selection. The Saints commonly move up in the draft. A trade up the board allows them to address a gaping void at offensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Cornerback is a big position of need for the Raiders. While they may hope to address the offensive line or quarterback positions, Quinyon Mitchell is the best talent available. They are stacking talent with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, edge rusher Maxx Crosby and now Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd When Sean Payton was with the Saints, they always valued powerful pass rushers and Jared Verse is more in that realm than Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu. The Broncos have some guys to rush the passers, but now they have a "dude."

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 If Brock Bowers falls to this stage of the first round, Indianapolis is getting a steal. When the discussion arrives at supporting a young quarterback, everyone's mind immediately goes to the offensive line or wide receiver. Bowers is different. He may have 'TE' next to his name, but he impacts the game in a big way. Teams can line him up out wide or in the slot, but he will be an aid in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st There is no prospect-team pairing that I love more than this one. Seattle needs interior offensive line help, and there is a really talented one who played under the Seahawks offensive coaching staff while at Washington. Troy Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies but projects inside at the next level. His versatility is invaluable coming off a year in which injuries tested their depth at offensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Will it be cornerback or wide receiver? Jacksonville has done a lot of research on Day 2 wide receivers, so I am leaning towards the former. The Jaguars nab Terrion Arnold with their sights set on pass-catchers Friday night.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Cincinnati brought in Trent Brown to start at right tackle opposite Orlando Brown Jr. but Brown is a short-term solution. Taliese Fuaga would play guard as a rookie but can be the franchise's right tackle of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd There is some buzz that Los Angeles will use its first first-round selection since 2016 on an offensive position, but there are greater needs on the defensive side of the ball. The selection of the draft's most natural pass rusher takes the pressure off of Byron Young re-producing.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Jackson Powers-Johnson and Brian Thomas Jr. are the two prospects who are most often associated with Pittsburgh. Powers-Johnson seems to be slipping down the board while Thomas' stock remains steady. George Pickens is viewed as a building block in that room, but there is little else on which the Steelers can hang their hat.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis are gone. Johnny Newton is a high motor interior defender that will be able to supply pass rush for that franchise. Early in the year, the team could be without a fully-healthy Jaelen Phillips or Bradley Chubb, which adds emphasis on others to pick up the slack. Andrew Van Ginkel is no longer there to pick up that slack.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Jason Kelce has retired and, although Philadelphia has drafted to absorb that loss in recent years with Tyler Steen, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia is always known to over-invest in the trenches. If Steen is incapable of handling the interior assignment, Barton offers the flexibility to get the five best linemen on the field this fall.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The selection of Nate Wiggins does not necessarily progress Los Angeles' interest in building a physical football team, but it has a need at the position. Wiggins offers a high ceiling as a man-coverage cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Dallas lost veterans Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz this offseason, so they need to re-invest in that unit if the franchise is truly interested in competing this season. Tyler Guyton played right tackle but has the foot quickness to transition to the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay has used 12 of its last 13 first-round selections on the defensive side of the ball. The only exception was quarterback Jordan Love. Without a true left tackle available, it is not only possible, but likely that the team once again selects a defender, as it does in this scenario with Kool-Aid McKinstry, or trades back.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Shaq Barrett departed in free agency and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is a good player, but that would not preclude them from taking an additional pass rusher. Chop Robinson has great first-step quickness, which will put him in a position to win while he figures out the other developmental aspects of the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Marshawn Kneeland DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th Arizona used its first choice to land a playmaker for Kyler Murray and then addressed a critical need at No. 27 overall. I'm sure Cardinals fans have already begun to spend someone else's money at No. 23 overall in a trade back with the Vikings, but at some point, they just need to take blue-chip players who can take over a game.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 AD Mitchell to the Bills has become a trendy projection following the trade of Stefon Diggs. With the top-four perceived receivers off the board, Mitchell is in that next tier. He has the frame and athleticism to grow into a traditional X-role. Josh Allen needs help to get over the mountain in the AFC.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Cooper DeJean is a cornerback, in my opinion, despite a contrary narrative spreading through some. Detroit has a need at the position after Cam Sutton's off-field situation boiled to a head. DeJean has a versatile skillset that also leads to return capabilities.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Baltimore lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency and traded right tackle Morgan Moses to New York. It needs to address that unit because it will become a major issue if Ronnie Stanley finds himself dealing with injuries yet again.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 Las Vegas wants to come out of this draft with a quarterback, but it is not as committed to the cause as Minnesota. The franchise values receiving the fifth-year option at the quarterback position, so it makes a move back up the board to make Michael Penix Jr. as the fifth quarterback taken in the first round.