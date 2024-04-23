michael-penix-jr.jpg
It's officially draft week. 

The biggest event of the NFL offseason will be kicking off on Thursday with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Between now and then, you can expect to hear a lot of rumors and only about 5% of those rumors are going to be true, but you won't know which 5%, which is why it's so hard to figure out what's actually going to happen in the draft. 

Every year, the draft gets turned upside down with a big trade or a surprise pick and this year will certainly be no different. It's impossible to predict EVERYTHING that's going to happen in the first round, but I'm going to try and do that anyway with my one and only mock draft of the year. 

That's right, you get one mock draft from me and we're doing it now. 

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc.

Round 1
2024 NFL Mock Draft
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1, Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
This is the one pick in the draft that won't shock anyone. If the Bears don't take Williams, they should fire everyone and fold the franchise.
Round 1, Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The Commanders will have a huge decision to make at second overall between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. The team decides that Daniels has the higher upside, so they roll the dice on the Heisman-winning quarterback out of LSU.
Round 1, Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
The Patriots could trade this pick away, but when a possible franchise quarterback is sitting there for the taking, you take him and don't overthink things, which is what New England ends up doing here.
Round 1, Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
The Cardinals got pretty crazy in the first round last year with multiple trades, but this year, no one is able to blow them away with an offer, so they stick at fourth overall and take Harrison.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1, Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
The Vikings are desperate for a quarterback and after failing to make a trade with either the Patriots or Cardinals, they finally find a willing partner in the Chargers. To make the deal happen, the Vikings send the 11th overall pick and the 23rd overall pick to Los Angeles.
Round 1, Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Giants might have taken a QB here if one of the top four had fallen into their lap, but since that doesn't happen, they decide to bring in something they've been lacking over the past few years: A star receiver.
  Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1, Pick 7
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
SURPRISE! The Colts need some receiving help and they get that in a major way by making a trade to land Odunze. To make the deal happen, Indy sends the 15th, 46th and 234th overall picks to Tennessee.
Round 1, Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
After loading up their offense in free agency, the Falcons finally add a potential defensive star in Turner.
Round 1, Pick 9
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bears decide to steal the Texans' strategy from last season: After watching Houston draft a star QB (C.J. Stroud) and a star defensive player (Will Anderson Jr.), the Bears make the decision to add Verse to their Caleb Williams haul.
Round 1, Pick 10
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Aaron Rodgers offers to personally turn the card in himself for this pick. The Jets would have loved one of the top three receivers, but with all of them off the board, they give Rodgers the best tight end in the draft.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 11
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers give some serious thought to taking Joe Alt here, but then they realize they have a bigger need at cornerback and with Patrick Mahomes in your division, that's a need that you need to fill.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1, Pick 12
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After watching Alt tumble down the draft board, the Steelers decide to make a move for the Notre Dame tackle. The addition of Alt will help ensure that Russell Wilson doesn't spend his first season in Pittsburgh running for his life. To make this trade happen, the Steelers send the 20th and 51st overall picks to Denver.
Round 1, Pick 13
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders would have loved to trade up for a quarterback, but since they couldn't make that happen, they settle on Mitchell, who some people have ranked as the top corner in the draft.
Round 1, Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Saints desperately need help at tackle and they get that help by selecting Fashanu.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1, Pick 15
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Titans could have stayed at seventh overall and drafted Joe Alt, but instead, they added two more picks in a trade down with the Colts AND they still managed to get a tackle that they're high on in Latham.
Round 1, Pick 16
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The University of Washington star won't have to travel far to start his NFL career because the Seahawks decide to keep him in Seattle with this pick.
Round 1, Pick 17
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke loves to draft guys who can play in the trenches, so no one should be surprised when the Jags use their first-round pick on Fuaga.
Round 1, Pick 18
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals could certainly go with a receiver or an offensive lineman here, but after watching the draft's top defensive tackle fall to them at 18, they decide to pull the trigger on this pick.
Round 1, Pick 19
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Aaron Donald now retired, this becomes an easy pick for the Rams, who keep Latu in Los Angeles by taking him with the 19th overall pick.
  Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1, Pick 20
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
PAYDS
4508
RUYDS
234
INTS
3
TDS
51
There's nothing Sean Payton loves more than an accurate quarterback and during the 2023 college season, there was no one more accurate than Nix, who led all FBS quarterbacks in completion percentage.
Round 1, Pick 21
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Dolphins need help on the offensive line and Mims will give that to them.
Round 1, Pick 22
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Eagles are known to wheel and deal in the first round, but this year, they decide to sit tight and take DeJean. The versatile defensive back should be able to instantly help a Philadelphia secondary that struggled some in 2023.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1, Pick 23
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
After cutting Mike Williams and trading away Keenan Allen, the Chargers finally bring in a weapon for Justin Herbert in the form of Thomas.
  Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1, Pick 24
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
The Bills badly need a receiver and although they probably would have loved to make a trade to the top of the draft to grab one of the top-three guys, they quickly learn that's not practical, so they settle on a small trade-up for McConkey. The Cowboys get the 28th, 128th and 133rd picks in return to make this trade happen.
Round 1, Pick 25
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There are a lot of ways the Packers could go here, but one of their biggest needs is at defensive tackle, so they decide to fill that with Newton, who falls down to them at 25 due to questions about his injured foot.
Round 1, Pick 26
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
If there is one need the Buccaneers absolutely have to address early in the draft, it's at pass rusher and with Robinson falling down to them at 26th overall, this ends up being an easy pick for Tampa Bay.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1, Pick 27
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
If the Cardinals get out of the first round with one of the top receivers and one of the top corners, they will be thrilled, which means they'll be thrilled here, because they're going to end up with Marvin Harrison Jr. and McKinstry.
  Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 1, Pick 28
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
The Cowboys need help all over the place right now, but they decide to prioritize the offensive line, which is how they end up with Powers-Johnson.
Round 1, Pick 29
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Lions already added some corner help this offseason by trading for Carlton Davis, but after cutting Cam Sutton, Detroit decides that it still needs some corner help, so the Lions grab Wiggins.
Round 1, Pick 30
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
PAYDS
4508
RUYDS
234
INTS
3
TDS
51
The Ravens are in the process of totally revamping their offensive line, so it won't be any surprise if they take an offensive lineman in the first round. In the end, the Ravens end up going with Barton because of his versatility on the interior of the O-line.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1, Pick 31
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
The Raiders decided not to go with a QB at 13th overall, but they make up for that by trading back into the first round to grab Penix. To make this deal happen, they send the 44th overall pick and the 77th overall pick to the 49ers.
Round 1, Pick 32
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
It won't be surprising if the Chiefs look to go receiver here, but if they don't love the options they have when they're on the clock, taking an offensive lineman would make a lot of sense.