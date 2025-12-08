Round 1 - Pick 1 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Edge rusher is certainly not New York's biggest need, but the selection is more of a statement that Arvell Reese is the best player in the draft. His presence would allow the team to consider trading Kayvon Thibodeaux while maintaining depth and applying a bit of pressure to Abdul Carter. In reality, the Giants are fielding calls for a team looking to move up for a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Fernando Mendoza was the most pro-ready quarterback coming into the college football season and he has been the most consistent quarterback throughout. As Tom Brady looks for a quarterback who has proven that he can elevate a team in less than optimal situations and is not afraid of big moments, Fernando Mendoza is likely to stand out above the rest.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 48 REYDS 838 YDS/REC 17.5 TDS 9 Tennessee knows there is something there with Cam Ward, but his receivers have been wildly unreliable and unavailable all season. Carnell Tate is a polished route runner who gives the franchise an opportunity to make plays above the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 1884 RUYDS 177 INTS 5 TDS 19 Dante Moore started as a true freshman at UCLA, so while it is true that he has been on an Oregon team with superior athletes to its opponents, that is not the full picture. Also, in a lesser discussed narrative, Moore was born in East Cleveland. There has been a lot of talk about him returning to Eugene for another season, but it would be tough to deny top-5 overall money after offensive coordinator Will Stein left to take the head coaching job at Kentucky. The door is open for Shedeur Sanders to earn an extended look as well, but the sample size is small thus far.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Tyler Shough has brought some magic to New Orleans. The Saints continue re-shaping the defense with the selection of Peter Woods, whose season has not gone as well as hoped, but remains a top talent.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Rueben Bain Jr. is Dan Quinn's type of pass rusher. He is a power prospect with a thick lower body build who plays with effort and sets the edge in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets' roster should be viewed as a clean slate. If an edge rusher is the best player available, then New York is going to take that player. Keldric Faulk is a long, young prospect who will help set the tone for Aaron Glenn's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona has big decisions to make this offseason with its quarterback and leadership. However, the offensive line is an area in need of attention. Spencer Fano plays right tackle at Utah, but could move inside if the team deems that his best position irregardless of who is at quarterback.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 9 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles gets its right tackle of the future, which is a pick who supports the present goals with Matthew Stafford, but also is a nod to the future. Injuries have taken a toll on that part of the Rams' roster.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Jeremiyah Love is a luxurious pick for a team who struggles to stop anyone on defense. It could be argued that no single player would make a greater impact on Cincinnati next season than the running back.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota would not consider a quarterback in the first round, would they? As it stands, Caleb Downs is the best prospect on the board and the Vikings have a need in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyreek Hill will almost certainly move on from this roster in the offseason, which essentially leaves Jaylen Waddle to shoulder the burden of Miami's pass attack. Jordyn Tyson is a versatile player who will continue to allow the Dolphins to be explosive.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th REC 56 REYDS 755 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 11 Baltimore has looked for a bigger body; even trying veteran Deandre Hopkins in 2025. It seems as though this will be tight end Isaiah Likely's last season with the team, so Boston gives them the size they desire as well as youth on a rookie contract.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Sonny Styles may get overlooked because of Arvell Reese's play, but Styles is playing as well as any other defender in the country. He has good size and could finally quench Dallas' thirst for impactful play at the linebacker position.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 40 REYDS 490 YDS/REC 12.3 TDS 8 Travis Kelce's career is coming to an end sooner rather than later. It would not be surprising if he hung up his cleats after this season. Noah Gray has been a useful piece, but lacks the dynamic presence that Kelce has been and Kenyon Sadiq would be in that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina signed Jaycee Horn to a long-term extension, but the rest of the unit was patched with glue and construction paper. Jermod McCoy's 2025 season was top-10 overall caliber, but he has been absent all season due to an injury; a situation that could ultimately be to the Panthers' gain.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston's priority should be the offensive line, but Kayden McDonald represents greater value at this stage of the round. Reaching for need is the best way to get worse value for the same asset. The Texans' defense will be stingy against the run while trotting out one of the league's best pass rushing duos in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 18 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Aidan Hutchinson returned to his terrifying, impactful form, but injuries continue to hamper the position group as a whole. Plus, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal and Al-Quadin Muhammad are all scheduled to become free agents. The selection of David Bailey is an investment in the position.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 D.K. Metcalf is locked in with Pittsburgh long-term, but the team has been searching for a complimentary skillset. Makai Lemon is that predominant slot player, who can make plays in space and create yards after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Linebacker is viewed as a non-essential position, but so often a linebacker can set the tone for a defense that lacks an identity. Lavonte David is the Tom Brady of defense in the sense that he has outlasted all of the players drafted to replace him. Allen is a smart player who ensures Tampa Bay remains accountable on defense.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 21 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th New York traded away Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. Those are obvious positions of need for Aaron Glenn's team, and fortifying the defensive line will go a long way towards instilling the culture the program seeks. The selections of edge rusher Keldric Faulk and now Caleb Banks go a long way towards bringing that vision to reality.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers have already taken one college offensive tackle and played him at guard (Mekhi Becton). Although that has not necessarily worked out for them, the idea is that they get younger at the position. It would also give them another option in the event they deal with wholesale injuries to their offensive tackles again.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd The cornerback role opposite Quinyon Mitchell has been an adventure, which is not all that unexpected. Mansoor Delane's presence would allow them to keep Cooper DeJean in the slot. It would not be surprising if the team parted with A.J. Brown this season and pursued a wide receiver in Round 1 as well.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago's defense has shown improvement, but run defense has been the primary issue. However, between interior defenders and linebackers, the prospects who would support the spine of a defense will be off the board by the time Chicago picks. Instead, the Bears draft a prototypical edge rusher to bring depth to the room.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Chris Bell WR Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 11th REC 72 REYDS 917 YDS/REC 12.7 TDS 6 Who is Buffalo building around at receiver? Chris Bell has great size to win down the field, but is explosive to force missed tackles in open space. The offense has hardly been the same since having a Stefon Diggs-type talent at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 26 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd For years, the 49ers invested in their defensive line with the likes of Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Javon Kinlaw. San Francisco took some shots on Day 2 last year, but is still looking for long-term solutions on that front. The hope is that Washington, a young, ascending player, would be a mainstay on a defense that has gotten a jolt from the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd With its quarterback in hand, Cleveland needs to divert all assets towards the offensive line and wide receiver. Play strength is somewhat of a concern in regards to Caleb Lomu, but he is young and the upside is immense. A run at wide receiver has already taken the top options off the board.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 28 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas has invested a lot of resources into the game's most volatile position, and it has not paid off for them. The selection of Aveion Terrell allows the Cowboys to get younger and more inexpensive. Moving on from Trevon Diggs would save nearly $13 million towards the salary cap next season. The team addressed its need at linebacker earlier in the round.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are free agents. The Seahawks could allow one or both to walk. In that event, Seattle may need reinforcements in the secondary. Colton Hood's abilities in man coverage allow the team to play the way Mike Macdonald wants.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive guard is not the weakest aspect of the team, but Sean Payton has historically heavily invested in the offensive line. By adding an offensive lineman, it allows the Broncos to build depth and stave off injury at a critical position.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Brendan Sorsby QB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK PAYDS 2800 RUYDS 580 INTS 5 TDS 36 There has been significant discussion about Brennan Sorsby returning to school as one of the most coveted quarterback options in the transfer portal. If he receives early-round feedback from the College Advisory Committee, then it will be tough to turn it down. Sorsby is a bit volatile, but he offers everything a team would want out of its franchise quarterback. He becomes the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford.