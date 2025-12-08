2026 NFL mock draft: New team takes over No. 1 pick in updated first-round projections after Week 14
At least two quarterbacks have been taken in the first round in 11 of the past 12 drafts
It is with great sadness to report the NFL is in the final quarter of its regular season. A month from today, it will be over. For fans of several teams, the season has been over for quite some time and the days until the offseason were being counted.
In today's thought exercise, CBSSports.com takes a look at the new draft order and examines which teams may be in the market for a quarterback. No trades are projected because it makes little sense until the draft order is finalized. Neither the Giants nor the Titans need a quarterback, but they are the gatekeepers to a team potentially moving up to take one of those players.
As a result of this being, potentially, my last mock draft before the regular season finale, let's explore the remaining games that will weigh heavily in determining the top-10 overall. Here are the games involving two teams with four wins or less entering Week 15:
- Commanders at Giants (Week 15)
- Jets at Saints (Week 16)
- Falcons at Cardinals (Week 16)
- Cardinals at Bengals (Week 17)
- Giants at Raiders (Week 17)
- Saints at Titans (Week 17)
- Saints at Falcons (Week 18)
- Browns at Bengals (Week 18)
As a reminder, there are four teams without a first round pick: the Jaguars, Falcons, Colts and Packers. A pick will be made for each of those teams after the first-round mock draft.
To set the stage, here are the current odds to be the No. 1 overall pick:
Round 1 - Pick 1
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Edge rusher is certainly not New York's biggest need, but the selection is more of a statement that Arvell Reese is the best player in the draft. His presence would allow the team to consider trading Kayvon Thibodeaux while maintaining depth and applying a bit of pressure to Abdul Carter. In reality, the Giants are fielding calls for a team looking to move up for a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
Fernando Mendoza was the most pro-ready quarterback coming into the college football season and he has been the most consistent quarterback throughout. As Tom Brady looks for a quarterback who has proven that he can elevate a team in less than optimal situations and is not afraid of big moments, Fernando Mendoza is likely to stand out above the rest.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Tennessee knows there is something there with Cam Ward, but his receivers have been wildly unreliable and unavailable all season. Carnell Tate is a polished route runner who gives the franchise an opportunity to make plays above the rim.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs
Dante Moore started as a true freshman at UCLA, so while it is true that he has been on an Oregon team with superior athletes to its opponents, that is not the full picture. Also, in a lesser discussed narrative, Moore was born in East Cleveland. There has been a lot of talk about him returning to Eugene for another season, but it would be tough to deny top-5 overall money after offensive coordinator Will Stein left to take the head coaching job at Kentucky. The door is open for Shedeur Sanders to earn an extended look as well, but the sample size is small thus far.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Tyler Shough has brought some magic to New Orleans. The Saints continue re-shaping the defense with the selection of Peter Woods, whose season has not gone as well as hoped, but remains a top talent.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Rueben Bain Jr. is Dan Quinn's type of pass rusher. He is a power prospect with a thick lower body build who plays with effort and sets the edge in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
The Jets' roster should be viewed as a clean slate. If an edge rusher is the best player available, then New York is going to take that player. Keldric Faulk is a long, young prospect who will help set the tone for Aaron Glenn's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Spencer Fano IOL
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Arizona has big decisions to make this offseason with its quarterback and leadership. However, the offensive line is an area in need of attention. Spencer Fano plays right tackle at Utah, but could move inside if the team deems that his best position irregardless of who is at quarterback.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 9
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Los Angeles gets its right tackle of the future, which is a pick who supports the present goals with Matthew Stafford, but also is a nod to the future. Injuries have taken a toll on that part of the Rams' roster.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Jeremiyah Love is a luxurious pick for a team who struggles to stop anyone on defense. It could be argued that no single player would make a greater impact on Cincinnati next season than the running back.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Minnesota would not consider a quarterback in the first round, would they? As it stands, Caleb Downs is the best prospect on the board and the Vikings have a need in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Tyreek Hill will almost certainly move on from this roster in the offseason, which essentially leaves Jaylen Waddle to shoulder the burden of Miami's pass attack. Jordyn Tyson is a versatile player who will continue to allow the Dolphins to be explosive.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Baltimore has looked for a bigger body; even trying veteran Deandre Hopkins in 2025. It seems as though this will be tight end Isaiah Likely's last season with the team, so Boston gives them the size they desire as well as youth on a rookie contract.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Sonny Styles may get overlooked because of Arvell Reese's play, but Styles is playing as well as any other defender in the country. He has good size and could finally quench Dallas' thirst for impactful play at the linebacker position.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Travis Kelce's career is coming to an end sooner rather than later. It would not be surprising if he hung up his cleats after this season. Noah Gray has been a useful piece, but lacks the dynamic presence that Kelce has been and Kenyon Sadiq would be in that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Carolina signed Jaycee Horn to a long-term extension, but the rest of the unit was patched with glue and construction paper. Jermod McCoy's 2025 season was top-10 overall caliber, but he has been absent all season due to an injury; a situation that could ultimately be to the Panthers' gain.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
Houston's priority should be the offensive line, but Kayden McDonald represents greater value at this stage of the round. Reaching for need is the best way to get worse value for the same asset. The Texans' defense will be stingy against the run while trotting out one of the league's best pass rushing duos in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 18
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Aidan Hutchinson returned to his terrifying, impactful form, but injuries continue to hamper the position group as a whole. Plus, Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal and Al-Quadin Muhammad are all scheduled to become free agents. The selection of David Bailey is an investment in the position.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
D.K. Metcalf is locked in with Pittsburgh long-term, but the team has been searching for a complimentary skillset. Makai Lemon is that predominant slot player, who can make plays in space and create yards after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 20
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
Linebacker is viewed as a non-essential position, but so often a linebacker can set the tone for a defense that lacks an identity. Lavonte David is the Tom Brady of defense in the sense that he has outlasted all of the players drafted to replace him. Allen is a smart player who ensures Tampa Bay remains accountable on defense.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 21
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
New York traded away Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. Those are obvious positions of need for Aaron Glenn's team, and fortifying the defensive line will go a long way towards instilling the culture the program seeks. The selections of edge rusher Keldric Faulk and now Caleb Banks go a long way towards bringing that vision to reality.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
The Chargers have already taken one college offensive tackle and played him at guard (Mekhi Becton). Although that has not necessarily worked out for them, the idea is that they get younger at the position. It would also give them another option in the event they deal with wholesale injuries to their offensive tackles again.
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The cornerback role opposite Quinyon Mitchell has been an adventure, which is not all that unexpected. Mansoor Delane's presence would allow them to keep Cooper DeJean in the slot. It would not be surprising if the team parted with A.J. Brown this season and pursued a wide receiver in Round 1 as well.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Chicago's defense has shown improvement, but run defense has been the primary issue. However, between interior defenders and linebackers, the prospects who would support the spine of a defense will be off the board by the time Chicago picks. Instead, the Bears draft a prototypical edge rusher to bring depth to the room.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Chris Bell WR
Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Who is Buffalo building around at receiver? Chris Bell has great size to win down the field, but is explosive to force missed tackles in open space. The offense has hardly been the same since having a Stefon Diggs-type talent at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs
For years, the 49ers invested in their defensive line with the likes of Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Javon Kinlaw. San Francisco took some shots on Day 2 last year, but is still looking for long-term solutions on that front. The hope is that Washington, a young, ascending player, would be a mainstay on a defense that has gotten a jolt from the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
With its quarterback in hand, Cleveland needs to divert all assets towards the offensive line and wide receiver. Play strength is somewhat of a concern in regards to Caleb Lomu, but he is young and the upside is immense. A run at wide receiver has already taken the top options off the board.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 28
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Dallas has invested a lot of resources into the game's most volatile position, and it has not paid off for them. The selection of Aveion Terrell allows the Cowboys to get younger and more inexpensive. Moving on from Trevon Diggs would save nearly $13 million towards the salary cap next season. The team addressed its need at linebacker earlier in the round.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are free agents. The Seahawks could allow one or both to walk. In that event, Seattle may need reinforcements in the secondary. Colton Hood's abilities in man coverage allow the team to play the way Mike Macdonald wants.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs
Offensive guard is not the weakest aspect of the team, but Sean Payton has historically heavily invested in the offensive line. By adding an offensive lineman, it allows the Broncos to build depth and stave off injury at a critical position.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
There has been significant discussion about Brennan Sorsby returning to school as one of the most coveted quarterback options in the transfer portal. If he receives early-round feedback from the College Advisory Committee, then it will be tough to turn it down. Sorsby is a bit volatile, but he offers everything a team would want out of its franchise quarterback. He becomes the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford.
Round 1 - Pick 32
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
Mike Vrabel turned to some of his former Titans players to revamp the Patriots pass rush, but that feels like part of the operation that will deteriorate in a hurry. T.J. Parker was never an elite prospect, and his 2025 sack numbers were inflated, but he's a productive player who can be useful to New England moving forward.
No. 42 overall: Atlanta Falcons - CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
Atlanta has a young defense, and that is only exacerbated by the selection of Ponds, who held his own against a bigger Jeremiah Smith in the Big 10 championship game.
No. 53 overall: Indianapolis Colts - LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
Golday looks like a Lou Anarumo linebacker. He is smart and plays with physicality. The Colts have cycled through players at the position, but hope to have found stability in the form of Golday.
No. 58 overall: Jacksonville Jaguars - IOL Brian Parker II, Duke
Jacksonville looks like a team to be reckoned with despite having flaws on its roster. Parker plays right tackle for the Blue Devils, but is slated to move inside. When Liam Coen had been Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, he took another Duke offensive tackle (Graham Barton) and successfully converted him to center.
No. 60 overall: Green Bay Packers - OT Carter Smith, Indiana
Rasheed Walker is slated to be a free agent at season's end. Former first-round pick Jordan Morgan has not answered the bell at left tackle. The Packers may not want to get into a bidding war for Walker and instead add competition in the form of Smith.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.