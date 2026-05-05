The 2027 hype train starts now with what looks like a potential all-time wide receiver class. The rising junior group alone features a half-dozen receivers who could easily work their way into first-round conversations, with a few already locked in there.

Because of positional value, I didn't even get to give the running back position its proper due, as there's already far more talent in the upcoming group than we ever saw in 2026. While the offensive tackles and quarterbacks are very much question marks at this point, there's no doubt numerous players at each position have flashed high-end ability. This class is going to be fun.

With that in mind, here are my top 10 offensive prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft.

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

We don't need to get into "best prospect since" debates until next spring (or ever for that matter), but just know they're coming. Jeremiah Smith is a freakish size-speed athlete with incredible ball skills and advanced route-running ability. He could easily be coveted over potential franchise quarterback prospects because he moves the needle that much.

2. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

I wrote about how Arch Manning was living up to the hype by the end of 2025. He'd get drafted highly from a tools perspective even if he were still a "project," but he's far from that based on his final six games last fall. If he can keep that up for a whole season or improve upon it, he'll be the strong favorite to go No. 1 overall.

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3. Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Cam Coleman's numbers don't do justice to just how good he is as a receiver prospect. He had only 708 yards last season, but Auburn's quarterback situation bears most of the responsibility for that low number. Coleman is a spectacular mover at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. He gets open at will down the field. The pairing of Coleman and Manning next year could be the most dangerous in college football.

4. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Trevor Goosby's first season as a starter in 2025 saw him improve by leaps and bounds over the course of the season -- so much so that if he had declared, he would have been my No. 1 overall offensive tackle. His ability to generate power in the run game is as good as it gets for any returning offensive lineman.

5. Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Jordan Seaton's twitchiness jumps off the tape when you watch him. The speed with which he can get his hands and feet moving for a 330-pounder is unique. He's far from a polished tackle and has plenty of room for improvement, but it's hard to complain too much about allowing only seven pressures on 328 pass-blocking snaps last season.

6. Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

It's hard to truly rank Drew Mestemaker given how little football he's played. Last season was his first as a starter since his freshman year of high school. Still, he consistently displayed NFL ability at North Texas, throwing for 3,837 yards, 10.0 yards per attempt, 29 scores and only four interceptions. If he maintains that level of production in the Big 12 after following coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State, it wouldn't surprise me if he makes the leap.

7. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore is the best pure passer in the upcoming draft class. His ability to put the ball where he wants it on a regular basis is special. With Moore, there are two big areas for improvement: play under pressure and downfield aggressiveness. If he shows progress in both areas, he could easily be a top-five pick.

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8. Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Indiana reloaded with a couple more top wide receiver prospects this season, as rising junior Charlie Becker narrowly missed the cut for this top 10. Nick Marsh is a little more dynamic after the catch, with 28 broken tackles a year ago on 58 receptions, while Becker is more reliable with zero drops last season.

9. Jordan Faison, WR, Notre Dame

Jordan Faison is arguably the most impressive returning route-runner in all of college football. The former walk-on who spent his springs playing lacrosse until this year has made himself into Notre Dame's top receiver heading into 2026. He gets open at will on tape with elite body control before and after the catch.

10. Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Ahmad Hardy was the toughest back to bring down in college football last season aside from Jeremiyah Love. He has elite contact balance paired with an effortless ability to change directions. It's incredible how quickly he dominated the SEC after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe, racking up 1,559 yards and 16 scores for the Tigers. I can't wait to see what he does for an encore.