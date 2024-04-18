The 2024 NFL Draft is just a week away, meaning we can start looking forward to all the excitement, surprises, major trades and viral moments that come each year. This year, the Chicago Bears are expected to select quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, but after that, nothing is a guarantee.

Moments in the NFL Draft have led some teams to championships, like the Kansas City Chiefs picking Patrick Mahomes or the New England Patriots drafting Tom Brady. A successful draft can make a massive difference in how a team fares in the future.

The draft is a culmination of months of scouting reports, the combine, team visits and in between the selections often comes some wild moments. From a virtual draft to players declaring they won't play for the team that selected them, let's take a look at some of the most iconic NFL Draft moments of the past.

Virtual draft

The 2020 NFL Draft was virtual for safety reasons, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was announcing selections from his basement, making outfit changes and getting more comfortable, going from standing to slouching on an armchair, throughout the night. Fans also noted that a jar of M&M's in the shot had been slowly diminishing, with Goodell admitting that he was eating them throughout the night.

Belichick's dog makes picks

During the virtual draft, then-New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put his dog Nike in the frame of the camera, making it look like the K-9 was the one making draft decisions. The pup was even in front of the computer, seemingly looking at scouting reports.

Vikings miss first-round pick

The Vikings thought they had made a last-minute trade during the 2003 NFL Draft with 32 seconds remaining of the 15 minutes teams gets to make a selection. The Vikings planned to trade down to get the Baltimore Ravens' No. 10 pick, along with their fourth- and sixth-round draft picks. The league did not finalize the trade and Minnesota was out of time, leading to chaos and a rare missed selection. It all worked out in the end for the Vikings, who selected five-time All-Pro DT Kevin Williams.

Buccaneers select the wrong player

Teams often select players who do not pan out as they hoped, but usually it's at least a player they intended on adding to their team. In 1982, the Bucs wanted to pick defensive end Booker Reese from Bethune-Cookman, but instead submitted Penn State guard Sean Farrell as their first-round selection.

John Elway refuses to play for the Colts

The Colts had the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 draft and as the expected top pick, John Elway made it clear that he did not want the team to select him. The Colts did not listen, wanting the best QB available, but it backfired as Elway refused to play for the team. He was traded shortly after to the Denver Broncos.

Eli Manning and Philip Rivers swap teams

In the 2004 NFL Draft, the Chargers selected Eli Manning with the No. 1 overall pick, but like Elway, he did not want to play for the team that selected him. He got his wish and was traded to the New York Giants in exchange for Philip Rivers, who the Giants selected in the same draft at No. 4, along with picks.

Dan Marino falling in 1983 draft

The Hall of Fame quarterback is one of the best to ever play the game, but after a drop-off during his senior season, he fell in the 1983 draft. Five quarterbacks: Ken O'Brien, Tony Eason, Todd Blackledge and Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and John Elway, were drafted ahead of Marino that year.

Aaron Rodgers falls in 2005 draft

Another quarterback who was drafted later than expected was Rodgers. He did not go to the San Francisco 49ers as he wished, but when asked how disappointed he was that they did not pick him, he said, "Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn't draft me." Rodgers went on to win four league MVPs and a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him at No. 24.

Saints trading all of their draft picks (1999)

The Saints went all in on Ricky Williams, trading all of their 1999 picks and two picks from the 2000 draft to Washington to obtain the No. 5 overall pick and take the Texas running back.

Bo Jackson says he won't play for Bucs

Ahead of the 1986 draft, Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse flew Bo Jackson out for a visit and a physical during the athlete's senior baseball season. The team told Jackson that the excursion was cleared by the NCAA and SEC, but it had not been, making him ineligible toward the end of his senior baseball season. After the experience, he said he would never play for the team, but when the draft came, the Bucs drafted him No. 1 overall. Instead of a five-year, $7.6 million contract with the Buccaneers, he went to the Kansas City Royals on a three-year, $1.07 million deal. He ended up playing just four NFL seasons for the Las Vegas Raiders, after a hip injury curtailed his promising career.