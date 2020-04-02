NFL Mock Draft 2020: Five QBs go in the first round after the Lions trade up for Jacob Eason at No. 31

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I think the only offer the Bengals would consider for the top-overall pick and the right to draft Burrow are all three of the Dolphins' first-round picks. I also don't think the Dolphins (or any other team) would be willing to give up the kind of king's ransom required to move up to No. 1. So, the Bengals take their future franchise quarterback in Burrow. I don't really see this changing over the coming weeks as the draft approaches.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Redskins just used a first-round pick on Dwayne Haskins, but Haskins failed to prove last year that he's the long-term answer. Maybe he still is. No one can know for certain. But until a quarterback-starved franchise like the Redskins is certain they've got their guy, they shouldn't stop taking quarterbacks. At this point a year ago, Tua was the consensus top quarterback in the 2020 draft. If not for an injury, he still might be the top quarterback -- at the very least, he'd be in serious contention at No. 2 overall behind Burrow. The Redskins should capitalize by taking him. If Tua beats out Haskins, they can try to flip Haskins for a pick the way the Cardinals did with Josh Rosen. Taking a quarterback again might seem like overkill, but just ask the Cardinals if they're happy they took Kyler Murray one year after drafting Rosen. I think Tua is worth the second-overall pick, even if his injury history makes him risky.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Lions have a terrible defense (28th by DVOA, to be specific). The good news is that the Redskins' decision to take Tua frees up the best defensive player in the draft for the Lions. This is a no-brainer, unless someone offers a haul to move up for Young.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Daniel Jones fumbled 18 times as a rookie. That's partly on him and on the protection in front of him. The Giants need to build a better offensive line to give Jones a better chance to develop into a franchise quarterback. Wills would solidify the right side of the offensive line in New York.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins are further along in their rebuild than expected after managing to win five games in 2019 and then enjoying a successful period of free agency, which included the signing of Byron Jones. I think this team is closer to competing than many expect, and we could see the Dolphins rise to prominence as soon as 2021. All that's missing is a long-term quarterback. I don't know if Herbert is destined for greatness, but the Dolphins should take a chance on him. They should really be drafting a quarterback every year until they find one. Until Herbert is ready, Ryan Fitzpatrick can be their bridge quarterback. Herbert's upside is undeniable.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Sure, Simmons has drawn comparisons to Derwin James, but no team can have too many Derwin James-es on their defense. After adding Chris Harris and Linval Joseph in free agency, this defense has a chance to be nasty. With Simmons, they could make the leap to the top of the league. Initially, I wanted Herbert to fall to the Chargers, who moved on from Philip Rivers and have indicated that Tyrod Taylor is their plan A at quarterback. But if Herbert is off the board, the Chargers shouldn't reach for a quarterback like Jordan Love and instead, they should take an impact-now player like Simmons.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 7 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Great deal for the Panthers, who are in urgent need of as many picks as possible. They slide back only three spots, where they'll still be able to get a good player. As for the Browns, they desperately need a new starting left tackle. Go look at their depth chart. It's empty at left tackle. And last year's starter, Greg Robinson, was arrested in February. Adding Becton to an offensive line that already upgraded at right tackle with Jack Conklin would cap off a good offseason for Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd They got their receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. Now, they need to provide Kyler Murray with better pass protection. Enter: Wirfs.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars traded away Calais Campbell. They might be forced to trade Yannick Ngakoue, who has made it clear he doesn't want to stay in Jacksonville. So yes, the Jaguars should absolutely be in the market for a good pass-rushing defensive lineman like Kinlaw.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers traded back three spots and they still get the player they wanted in Okudah, who fills the void created by James Bradberry's departure in free agency. This might be the best possible outcome for Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st After inexplicably letting Robby Anderson walk in free agency, the Jets are desperate for pass catchers. Luckily for them, it's a good draft for receivers. Here, the Jets grab the best receiver in the draft in Lamb, giving Sam Darnold some needed help.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders have lots of holes to fill. One of them? Corner. Eli Apple isn't the answer there. If you play in the same division as Patrick Mahomes, you've gotta be able to cover. Henderson can certainly do that.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Emmanuel Sanders was a great acquisition last year, but he was a short-term rental, having already departed for New Orleans. Jeudy paired with Deebo Samuel would be explosive.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Time to go get an offensive tackle to protect Tom Brady. It'd be surprising to see the Buccaneers go in a different direction.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd After getting rid of Emmanuel Sanders last year, the Broncos watched Courtland Sutton emerge as a star. But Drew Lock could still use another option in the passing game, and Ruggs could be a good fit for Lock's arm in Denver.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Sure, the Falcons signed Dante Fowler in free agency, but this defense was not one pass rusher away from magically becoming good. They need more edge rushers and Chaisson at No. 16 would be tremendous value considering he might just be the second-best edge rusher in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd They made a mistake in letting Byron Jones walk, so that makes the secondary an urgent need. Otherwise, this defense, which also lost Robert Quinn, could take a major step back in 2020. In Fulton, the Cowboys are getting the third best corner in the draft.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th We already know the Dolphins wanted Jadeveon Clowney a year ago. Despite signing Shaq Lawson, edge is still a need for a Dolphins team that has done well to build a good secondary. First, they get their quarterback. Then, they get a guy who can hunt opposing quarterbacks. With Gross-Matos, this Dolphins defense has a chance to be good as soon as this year.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st What a steal this would be, as the Raiders continue to focus on building a defense. Only the Dolphins finished with a worse defense by DVOA last season. Brown would be a major force on the interior of the Raiders' defense, even though they did sign Maliek Collins. Defensive tackle isn't an urgent need. But the value here is too good to pass on.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye have both left Jacksonville in the past year. It's time for the Jaguars to reload at cornerback. In Diggs, they're getting a corner who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared to Aqib Talib. That'd work.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th No need to overcomplicate things here. The Eagles don't have enough quality receivers on their roster. Alshon Jeffery is coming off a major foot injury. DeSean Jackson is 33. Nelson Agholor is gone. Jefferson would be a quality addition to an offense that was decimated at receiver a year ago.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd It's a good thing the Vikings have an extra first-round pick due to the Stefon Diggs trade, because they're going to need as many picks as possible to rebuild a defense that got gutted this offseason. They parted ways with three cornerbacks last month. So, that makes corner an obvious need and Gladney an obvious fit. He's undersized, but a good cover corner. And the Vikings need some of those.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The obvious pick. As it stands, after losing Tom Brady in free agency, the Patriots would be rolling into the season with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. In Love, the Patriots are getting a high-upside quarterback. After a shortened offseason, they could still start Hoyer or Stidham due to their familiarity with the offense before Love is ready to take over. This wouldn't be the worst way to rebound from Brady's departure.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd It would've been fascinating to see what would've happened if Love was still on the board here, because the Saints do need to plan for life after Drew Brees. But with Love off the board, the Saints address a need at linebacker. Demario Davis was fantastic in 2019, but he's 31 years old, and Kiko Alonso is on the downslope of his career.

Round 1 - Pick 25 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Again: They parted ways with three corners this offseason. Besides, it's not like Rick Spielman needs an excuse to draft cornerbacks.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded. Reshad Jones was cut. The Dolphins are stocked at corner, but they could use an upgrade at safety. And guess what: The best safety in the draft just happened to fall to them here. If the Dolphins add McKinney, they could have one of the best secondaries in all of football.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks already got the cornerback they needed by trading for Quinton Dunbar. Now, they address the pass rush, an area that they need to target in the draft -- unless they manage to re-sign Clowney or add, say, Everson Griffen. Even if they add someone in free agency, they can still use their first-round pick on a pass rusher. Their leading sacker a year ago tallied only four sacks. That's where Epenesa comes into play.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens lost Josh Bynes in free agency, creating a need at linebacker. Queen's athleticism should make him attractive to the Ravens as they look to upgrade in the middle of their dfense. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's comparison for Queen? Thomas Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd I still don't understand the Jurrell Casey trade, but that trade created a void on the defensive front in Tennessee. A defensive front of Jeffery Simmons, Daquan Jones, and Gallimore would be enticing -- with Harold Landry and Vic Beasley coming around the edges.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th Devin Funchess is not the upgrade that the Packers needed at wide receiver opposite Davante Adams. But in a loaded receiver class, the Packers find the upgrade they do need in Reagor, who can be used in a variety of ways.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th This is still Matthew Stafford's team. But Stafford's cap hit climbs to $33 million in 2021. And his timeline probably doesn't fit the Lions' window. Stafford can start in 2020 while Eason waits his turn. There's a chance Eason would be available at No. 35, but the Lions don't risk another team taking him ahead of them. Meanwhile, the 49ers already got their WR at No. 13. Now, they get a couple extra picks to slide back only a few spots.