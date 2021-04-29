Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Under almost any other set of circumstances I would have Urban Meyer beginning his NFL foray with Justin Fields. Just not under this one.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Jets fans will have a love/hate relationship with comparing his career to the other four QBs in this draft. Couldn't Adam Gase have lost one or two more games?!?!!!!

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Sometimes it is an elaborate smokescreen … and sometimes it just is what it is. Kyle Shanahan has found the perfect vessel, or hastened his inevitable departure.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Oh how the football people in that building are eager to move back, within reason. And maybe they work something out with Miami, so the Dolphins get Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Cincy and Atlanta gets Pitts or Penei Sewell or any other WR in the draft. But I'm going chalk and banking on owner Arthur Blank wanting some pizzazz to lure fans back.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st They should be trying to trade down harder than anyone in this draft, but this is the Bengals. Not happening. I would go tackle and they very well could go Sewell, but I keep hearing Chase, who should be a stud.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd They want an explosive cog for the passing game, and with deep New England roots in this organization, and Belichick a special teams freak, I think the return stuff puts him maybe just ahead of teammate Jaylen Waddle here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd All I heard for months was The Hoodie is all about Trey Lance and doesn't want Fields. My gut tells me that was in fact an elaborate smokescreen. A Jimmy G trade mitigates this, but this just feels right to me. New England swaps firsts and sends one of its fourth-round picks in 2021 and a 2022 first-rounder to Detroit to get it done.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st They badly need corners, and if Fields is on the board, I could see owner David Tepper asking some probing questions. They have been all about trading down and that is a very real possibility. But I have them trying to incubate Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Teddy Bridgewater gives them a young, competent NFL starting QB. Big box to check. Could this be Lance or Fields? Sure. But they are building with defense and Vic Fangio in this scenario gets his pick of any defensive player in the draft. Guys I trust have given me Junior Seau as a Parsons comp. So I lean to him over the two corners about to go off this faux board.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th I'd take a tackle here, but I don't believe Dallas will (maybe if Sewell is here). I keep hearing coaches are all over Horn and many people smarter than me are convinced he is the first corner.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd This very well could be Waddle, or Kwity Paye. They like them both. I just keep going back to their depth chart at corner (it should be deemed a shallow chart in this instance) and the film tells you Surtain is special.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd They may ultimately end up moving up a little to make this happen.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd How do you not add arguably the best tackle in this draft for Justin Herbert? Offensive line been an issue there for quite a while.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Never discount them taking a defensive player with Mike Zimmer at the helm, but man O-line has been a big problem for them for quite some time. This is also a very legit landing spot for Lance, and Minnesota has been heavy on evaluating this QB class. This is a coin flip for me between Vera-Tucker and Christian Darrisaw.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th In several iterations of this mock I had Chicago getting into this range to get a QB. And the Lions could take someone like Darrisaw in this spot and call it a win. But Jared Goff being the long-term answer at QB is unlikely, and they have ample draft capital to fill needs this year and beyond.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Have heard they love him for weeks. They love Horn, but he is gone. And Najee Harris is not out of the question here, or another pass rusher. But I'm sticking with Collins.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd In every prior version of this I had Trevon Moehrig penciled in, and I know they are very high on another safety, Richie Grant. And the defense needs major help. But so does the OL.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st Give Tua some former Alabama teammates and see what he can do. No excuses. Would I be shocked if they go with a defender like Paye or Jaelan Phillips? No. But I have heard Harris here forever and I'm buying it.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ron Rivera has been around a lot of great linebackers, and this kid has abundant potential. Moehrig will merit heavy consideration if he is there, but leaning LB.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Overt need at corner carries the day here for me. Maybe they land Lance. And Rashod Bateman makes a lot of sense, too, and I know they like him. I figure someone in back half of first round is comfortable enough with Farley's medical to take the gamble.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st They have a need at tackle, too, for sure and Teven Jenkins is out there. But Paye's size and power will get people's attention there.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Eric Stokes CB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 11th If this was Phillips, or Azeez Ojulari or another pass rusher, I wouldn't blink. But that secondary needs major help and the brass in Tennessee loves this kid for good reason.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Got a strong sense early on that all things being equal this would be a pass rusher. Corner would not surprise me at all, either. Do they trust the medicals on Phillips?

Round 1 - Pick 24 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 3rd Mike Tomlin loves Harris, but he's long gone, as is Collins, who they love. The buzz about them wanting to fix their run game is real.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st They could address any level of the defense here, or go OL. I keep coming back to the interior of the defense, and GM Trent Baalke has gambled on boom-or-bust guys before with some potential red flags.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Been writing about this LB class for weeks and how much teams loved the top half-dozen or so. Browns working hard to upgrade their second level. They love Ohio State's Pete Werner, too, but I suspect that is more if they are able to trade down.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd He could be long gone by 11:30 ET Thursday night. If he went at 11 to NYG, I wouldn't be shocked. But in this exercise he is still here because of the medical concerns. And they are also very open to trading down, too. EDGE and OL are major needs, and there would be some high-fives if he is there when they pick.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th They need corner help, and Greg Newsome II might be the pick here, but Campbell's size and potential – despite how raw he is – has me leaning to him for Sean Payton and Co.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The run on corners continues. These guys always seem to draft DBs pretty high. I get the sense they are fairly comfortable with their young OL developing and they have done a lot of work on WRs, but there will be Day Two value there with how this board has gone.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Throw this athlete in the mix of that offense that took off a year ago, and you really may win 50-47 game at Arrowhead in the AFC Championship Game, if that's what it takes.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Landon Dickerson OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 13th They are shopping this pick. But I am not sold on someone moving up for a QB. They love Alabama kids. Every GM and coach in the league loves this kid. Wish I had a dollar for every time a decision-maker called him "a culture changer." Yes, the medicals are a problem, but you also might get five years of superior play at center or guard. Alabama teammate Alex Leatherwood or Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey or NDSU's Dillon Radunz or Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins all make sense.