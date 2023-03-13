The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is complete, and what a combine it was. We had an edge rusher outrun Saquon Barkley, an offensive lineman outjump Pro Bowl wide receivers and a quarterback cement himself as the most athletic in the event's history. (For a full recap of the combine, click here.)
One of the biggest storylines coming out of the combine was not if the Chicago Bears would trade the No. 1 pick, but who they would trade it to and what they would get for it. Well, those questions were answered Friday night, when the Panthers sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks and No. 1 WR D.J. Moore to the Bears for the chance to control their own QB destiny at the top of the draft. (For more on the blockbuster trade, including grades for both sides, click here.)
So, now we finally know which QB-needy team will be picking first. Phew. But who will the Panthers pick? And how will them moving up impact the rest of the top 10? We explore that and more in this mock draft. Now let's get started!
Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
It cost a lot (and I mean a lot) for the Panthers to trade with the Bears and move up eight spots to No. 1, but now they control their own destiny when it comes to finding a franchise QB. Carolina is reportedly smitten with two QBs, with owner David Tepper preferring Bryce Young and new head coach Frank Reich liking C.J. Stroud. Tepper (unsurprisingly) wins that battle, and Carolina takes the small-statured yet ultra-talented Young.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Even if the Texans want Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud would be more than a fine consolation prize. Stroud's excellent combine performance reminded everyone why he's firmly in the QB1 conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Cardinals have also talked about trading out, but that may have become more difficult with the biggest QB-needy team behind them (the Panthers) already moving up. For the time being, Arizona makes Will Anderson Jr. the first defensive prospect off the board, immediately bolstering the defense for new head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
The bad news for the Colts is that they're no longer getting their first (or second) choice among the top QBs. The thin silver lining, though, is that they most likely won't have to trade up if they want one of the remaining signal-callers. That's the case here, as Indianapolis lands the extremely dynamic Anthony Richardson without giving up any assets.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
For a team that re-signed its veteran QB, the Seahawks sure have been open about the possibility of selecting a top QB in this year's draft. By taking Will Levis, Seattle can roll with Geno Smith for 2023 and then turn to Levis when he's ready. Making matters better is that current offensive coordinator Shane Waldron worked with Levis' offensive coordinator at Kentucky (Liam Coen) when they were both with the Los Angeles Rams.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Christian Gonzalez seems to have cemented himself as this classes' best cornerback after his showing at the NFL Combine. He tested really well and showcased smooth athleticism during on-field drills -- and that's in addition to displaying his ball-hawking skills this past season at Oregon. The Lions need more defensive playmakers, and Gonzalez fits the bill.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
The Jalen Carter situation is still very much up in the air, with the former Georgia standout facing two misdemeanor charges related to a fatal car crash. In this mock, Carter is passed over as the first defensive prospect taken but still lands in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Tyree Wilson did not participate at the NFL Combine as he continues recovering from a fractured foot he suffered in November, but there's good news! He's reportedly progressing well enough that he plans to do drills and testing at Texas Tech's Pro Day on March 29. He'll showcase a skill set that will validate his standing as a top-10 pick.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
What a move from the Bears. Not only do they gain significant draft capital, but they add a No. 1 WR as well. With D.J. Moore coming to Chicago, GM Ryan Poles turns his focus to the defensive side of the ball with this pick. That leads to selecting the explosive and versatile Myles Murphy to help rebuild a defense that lost Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Yes, the running back position has been devalued over the years, but Bijan Robinson is that good of a player -- and the Eagles are that good of a fit for his skill set. With Miles Sanders set to hit free agency, Jalen Hurts gets an even more dynamic running mate in the backfield.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan has been released, which means the Titans will be looking for a left tackle for the first time in nearly a decade. They find one in Paris Johnson Jr., who handled the best Big Ten pass rushers at both guard and tackle during his Ohio State career.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
You can't just draft a QB No. 2 and not surround him with playmakers, so the Texans give Bryce Young the route-running extraordinaire that is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who reminded everyone at the NFL Combine why he was looked at as WR1 entering the 2022 season.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
With one of the picks from the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Packers shore up their defensive front with the inexperienced -- but with huge upside -- Lukas Van Ness, whose combine results further emphasized that he's a worthy first-round selection.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Patriots could stand to bolster the offensive tackle spot with Isaiah Wynn set to become a free agent and veteran Trent Brown coming off a disappointing campaign. Broderick Jones may end up as the OT1 by draft day, pairing his natural talent with his experience blocking some of the best defensive linemen in college football in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
The Packers just don't draft first-round wide receivers. Will that change with Jordan Love in charge? I'll believe it when I see it. Instead, Love will benefit from all-around tight end Michael Mayer, who is a mauler of a blocker, has reliable hands and gets open in the biggest of moments. He'd be an immediate upgrade over impending free agent Robert Tonyan.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Commanders would be thrilled if the draft board fell this way, with only one offensive lineman and cornerback having been selected. Washington opts for the offensive player by selecting the technically excellent Peter Skoronski. His arms are shorter than many NFL tackles, but like he said at the combine, offensive linemen with longer arms struggle, too. I'm of the thinking that wherever Skoronski lines up, he's going to be very solid.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
The Steelers are in a similar position to the Commanders in that offensive line and cornerback are two of their bigger needs. Like Washington, Pittsburgh goes with the offensive lineman. Darnell Wright is coming off a great season for Tennessee, stood out during Senior Bowl Week and turned in a combine performance that got the attention of Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
The No. 1 high school player in the country a few years ago didn't have his best season in 2022, but the Clemson product still has everything you want in a formidable interior disruptor. With the Lions releasing veteran Michael Brockers, and with John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs set to become free agents, pairing Bryan Bresee with Aidan Hutchinson would ensure Detroit has a formidable defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
A quiet two seasons at Alabama from Drew Sanders gave way to a first-team All-American campaign with the Razorbacks. Lining up all over the field, Sanders stuffed the stat sheet with 103 tackles (13.5 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. With 33-year-old stat stuffer Lavonte David set to hit free agency, Sanders would be a logical replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 20
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
After signing Geno Smith to an extension, the Seahawks get to work protecting the reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Seattle found two solid offensive tackles in last year's draft, and now it fills one of the guard spots with O'Cyrus Torrence.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Chargers GM Tom Telesco insists Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere, but you can never have enough weapons for flamethrower Justin Herbert. Dalton Kincaid is one of the best pass catchers in this class, regardless of position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
The Ravens may need a replacement for impending free agent Marcus Peters, and Devon Witherspoon, coming from one of the best defenses in all of college football, has the fundamentals, physicality and instincts to thrive in Baltimore. Witherspoon didn't work out at the NFL Combine due to a minor hamstring injury, but he's still one of the best prospects at his position.
Round 1 - Pick 23
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Vikings need a running mate for Justin Jefferson, and Quentin Johnston, thanks to his elite physical attributes, can be that player.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Joey Porter Jr. didn't test as well as some of the other top cornerbacks at the combine, but the Jaguars will welcome his arm length (tied for longest at combine) and physicality in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Many of the top WR prospects ran slower than expected in the 40-yard dash at the combine, Jordan Addison included, but that doesn't mean the Pittsburgh/USC standout shouldn't be a first-round pick. Addison plays faster on tape than his 40 time, and his route-running and ball skills will provide Daniel Jones with a legitimate pass-catching weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The Cowboys have made some head-scratching moves in the wide receiver department. First they shipped four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Browns ... for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-rounders. Then they gave a lucrative extension to Michael Gallup despite the moderately productive receiver coming off a torn ACL. The bottom line is that CeeDee Lamb needs an explosive counterpart, and Jalin Hyatt, who ranked top 15 in the nation in yards per reception (18.91), can be that player.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Brian Branch opted to work out with the cornerbacks at the combine, which didn't bode well for the Alabama standout, who did not test as well as some of the other top prospects. Where Branch separates himself, however, is in his versatility. He can play anywhere, come up and stuff the run, and make sure Buffalo's defense continues to play at a high level, even with Pro Bowler Jordan Poyer set to hit free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Hayden Hurst a free agent? No problem, as the Bengals add the monstrous Darnell Washington. He lacked receiving production in college due to two-time All-American tight end Brock Bowers commanding most of the targets, but that doesn't mean he can't be a weapon in the passing game. He's huge, athletic and can catch -- which was evident in him making the grab of the combine Saturday night.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
The Saints can let Marcus Davenport go in free agency and replace him with Nolan Smith, who battled injuries this past season but has all the physical traits (did you see his combine performance?!) and intangibles to fit in well with that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Eagles have a lot of free agents, and they can't pay them all. Philadelphia selects the athletic and explosive Deonte Banks to fill James Bradberry's role.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Even with the Chiefs releasing Frank Clark and not franchise tagging Orlando Brown Jr., they decide to give Patrick Mahomes another playmaker to close out the first round. Jahmyr Gibbs' stock continued to rise after an impressive combine workout.