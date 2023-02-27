Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st NFL DRAFT ANALYST JOSH EDWARDS: Edwards swung a deal with the Bears to move up to No. 1, sending Chicago Nos. 4, 36 and 80 this year in addition to first- and second-round picks next year. It's a huge haul, but one Edwards thinks is worth it for Indianapolis. "I always think about trades this way: If it works out, you don't care about how much you had to give up to move up and get that player because the quarterback is the biggest piece on your roster."

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd NFL DRAFT ANALYST RYAN WILSON: Wilson made it two QBs off the board in two picks with Houston taking C.J. Stroud, and Edwards had no issues with the selection -- although he is curious about how teams will evaluate Stroud after his dynamic dual-threat performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff. "It was a very small sample size. Does he not want to be that player moving forward? ... Typically we do not evaluate a player off one game, and Stroud is going to be the poster child for that possibility moving forward."

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st FORMER VIKINGS GM RICK SPIELMAN: Spielman made Jalen Carter the first defensive player taken due to positional scarcity and his unique skill set. "Some of the movement skills that he shows for his size -- not only versus the run but as an in-line pass rusher -- if someone can push all the buttons on this kid to go hard down in and down out, they're going to have a Pro Bowler on their hands."

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st EDWARDS: Edwards believes this is the ideal outcome for the Bears, who pick up a bunch of draft capital and still get one of the best defensive prospects in the class in Will Anderson Jr. "He's been the most productive edge rusher out of any in this class; you're talking about adding a dynamic piece to that defense and a player you can build around if you're Chicago."

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd WILSON: Wilson feels like this an easy choice to select Tyree Wilson to round out the top five. "I love him as a football player, and he's one of those guys that ... you don't have to watch a lot of games to figure out that he was dominant and that he has a chance to be really good at the next level."

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd SPIELMAN: The Lions go defense with their first of two first-round picks. "He has tremendous upside. He will give them another edge rusher [with Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston]. ... You can never have enough pass rushers. And I think with Murphy opposite Hutchinson, that would be a very deadly combination as they continue to grow as pass rushers."

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd EDWARDS: Make that three QBs in seven picks with Will Levis going to the Raiders. Here's his scouting summary of Levis: "Will Levis is a tall quarterback with good mass to take on contact. The Penn State transfer has good mobility and does not shy away from contact. Levis has elite arm strength but often gets stuck on his first read and does not complete full-field progressions. Talent evaluators will have to determine how much of his struggles were related to a weak supporting cast, injury, etc., and what is fixable. He is an intelligent player who will compete through injury."

Round 1 - Pick 8 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd WILSON: Joey Porter Jr. becomes the first CB off the board. "He's big, he's strong, he's physical. He's probably going to run really well next week at the combine. You pair him opposite A.J. Terrell, and that solves another issue on the backend where there are plenty of issues on that defense."

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th SPIELMAN: The high-upside Anthony Richardson becomes the fourth QB taken in nine picks. "If you want to resolve the [QB] issue and you see the Cam Newton-type comparisons to him -- although I think [Richardson] is a better natural thrower; I just don't know if he's as accurate as he needs to be, and I don't know about his decision-making. I think the biggest question will be as he goes through this process ... does he know enough about the game? Is he just an athlete playing quarterback? Or can he actually develop into a quarterback?"

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st EDWARDS: What Devon Witherspoon lacks in mass, he makes up for with his physicality and aggressiveness on the boundary. "He's feisty; he's going to give it as much as he takes it in the backend of that secondary. ... You're talking about a player that has that versatility to play man or zone coverage and is a great fit for not only that defense but the culture in Philadelphia as well."

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st WILSON: The Titans find their potential replacement for Taylor Lewan in Peter Skoronski. Here's our scouting report of Skoronski: "Peter Skoronski is a pass-blocking specialist with an athletic skill set. He needs to add more weight and power to his lower half. He works hard to anchor. He's noticeably more effective as a pass-blocker than a run-blocker. He has plus recovery skill, big-time grip strength and knows how to reset his hands in pass pro."

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st SPIELMAN: C.J. Stroud needs playmakers around him, so Spielman gives him one with Quentin Johnston. "Big, physical receiver, and with Stroud's arm, it gives him another weapon to throw to. ... They have needs everywhere, but if you have an opportunity to get an explosive downfield receiver like him ... I think you need to go ahead and take a shot on him."

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd EDWARDS: The Jets once again invest draft resources in the offensive line by selecting Paris Johnson Jr. "This is a team that needs to upgrade both offensive tackle positions. ... Rather than possibly having to replace both offensive tackles in one offseason, you get a player now and hopefully he develops into something along an offensive line that has had a lot invested into it over the past few years."

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd WILSON: Instead of going offensive line, the Patriots get a pass-catcher with Jordan Addison. "Put up huge numbers last year. Put up even better numbers the year before when he was at Pitt with Kenny Pickett. He can line up anywhere. He has return ability. He beats you at all three levels. He plays much bigger than [his size] ... and Mac Jones needs some weapons to go along with a new offensive coordinator."

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st SPIELMAN: The Packers beef up their secondary with the versatile Brian Branch. "I think this kid has the flexibility to fit in that scheme to play free safety, but also if you do get stuck in a pinch, I think he is athletic enough and big enough to go inside and play some nickel for you as well."

Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th EDWARDS: Edwards was pleasantly surprised that Christian Gonzalez lasted until pick 16. "He's a player who had a pretty high profile at Colorado -- I think he still would have been a high draft pick -- but obviously elevating that national profile going to [Oregon] and having tremendous ball production this year, a step up from what we saw in [Colorado]."

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th WILSON: Wilson was actually going to take Christian Gonzalez, but with him off the board, he went with Broderick Jones. "Good athlete. Needs to get better in terms of his footwork -- and I think that's something that can certainly happen. ... I think he gives that offense some much-needed stability and depth along the offensive line to help Kenny Pickett as he goes into Year 2."

Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd SPIELMAN: Make that two first-round defenders for the Lions -- first Myles Murphy and now Deonte Banks. "His size, his athletic movement skills, his speed. He showed some ball awareness and ball skills. He needs, technically, to get cleaned up a little bit, but when he is in press coverage and jams a receiver, that receiver does not move. This guy has huge upside."

Round 1 - Pick 19 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd EDWARDS: The Buccaneers have a lot of needs. They fill one by drafting Cam Smith. "He's a player I really came around to this year. I thought you saw improved instincts, better man coverage skills. I'm pretty high on him at this point -- I think he's kind of a volatile player when you look at draft media right now -- but as the decision-maker for the Buccaneers in this situation, I'm happy with Cam Smith."

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st WILSON: After addressing defense with the No. 5 pick, the Seahawks bolster their offensive line by adding O'Cyrus Torrence. "He was great in the fall, he was great late in the season, he was great at the Senior Bowl -- and I expect he'll be great next year as well."

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th SPIELMAN: Another draft, another investment in protecting Justin Herbert with the selection of Darnell Wright. "He had a very good Senior Bowl. From his junior to senior year, he may have made the biggest jump out of any of the offensive linemen that I have evaluated. You have to protect your quarterback, and I think this kid has an opportunity to come in as a rookie and be a Day 1 starter for them at right tackle."

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st EDWARDS: Edwards knows the Ravens have bigger needs, but adding Bijan Robinson would take a lot of pressure off Lamar Jackson. Here's our scouting report on him: "Bijan Robinson is a well-rounded running back with ideal size to be an every-down contributor in the NFL. He excels as a runner, pass-catcher and blocker but has received the lion's share of touches in Austin over the past two seasons."

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th WILSON: Wilson drafts Kelee Ringo to replace Patrick Peterson. "He's big, he's strong -- we'll see how fast he is -- he does a lot of things well that you want these cornerbacks to do, but he has also struggled at times in coverage. And that's what we have to figure out. But I think with the Vikings, he fills a need there, and the upside is certainly such that it gets your attention late in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 8th SPIELMAN: Spielman chooses the massive Dawand Jones to replace impending free agent Jawaan Taylor. "He would fill a huge void on the right side of the offensive line. ... You have to protect that quarterback because he's your franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence."

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th EDWARDS: Daniel Jones needs more weapons to be properly evaluated, so the Giants get him Jalin Hyatt. "He can extend the field with his speed, which will allow underneath opportunities for Wan'Dale Robinson, your second-round pick last year, as well as Daniel Bellinger, the tight end, who I thought played really well when he was available last year. Hyatt is still raw as a route-runner, but certainly he's a player who has a very specific skill set that will force defenses to be honest and allow those players to be productive underneath."

Round 1 - Pick 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st WILSON: The Cowboys get another versatile player for that defense, and Spielman likes the pick. "Love him. He's a multi-position player that not only can play the run, he has excellent range, he can cover, and I don't think he gets his due with how you can create mismatches with him as a pass rusher."

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd SPIELMAN: Josh Allen gets another weapon in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. "This is the next-best playmaker for me that fills a need for the Buffalo Bills. ... If he runs well [at the combine], this would be an excellent pick for the Bills."

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st EDWARDS: The rich get richer with Joe Burrow getting an all-around tight end in Michael Mayer. "He's a pretty good blocker, he can move the chains, he's got good physicality down the field, he's physical through contact -- all the stuff you look for from a consistent producer at the tight end position."

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 286 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th WILSON: The Saints use the first-round pick they got from the Sean Payton trade to select Keion White. Here's our scouting report for White: "Keion White, the former Old Dominion transfer, had a dominant season for Georgia Tech in 2022. Huge by traditional edge rush standards -- he was 6-foot-4, 280 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- White plays with heavy hands, a high motor, and consistently shows the ability to collapse the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd SPIELMAN: First the Eagles replace James Bradberry, and now they replace Miles Sanders with Jahmyr Gibbs. "I think Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama fits the ideal type running back for this RPO system, gives them another explosive playmaker, gives them another playmaker around Jalen Hurts. And if you add him to the mix with the playmakers they have on offense, to me this was a no-brainer."