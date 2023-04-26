It's the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft and no one knows anything after pick No. 1.

I had one GM tell me he has fewer than 10 prospects with first-round grades on his "personal" board. A majority of NFL teams picking in the first round are going to knowingly select someone they have a second-round grade on.

Draft-day trades are going to be fascinating. Once we get past the midway point in the draft, will teams be willing to trade up/back into the first round? Or will they wait and not "waste" current or future draft capital for a player they don't believe is a first-rounder?

My last mock had four trades and this one only has one. We will very likely have more trades than represented below, but by the end I was trying to match up players to teams without guessing at so many unknown variables.

To the mock!

Note: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

