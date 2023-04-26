c-j-stroud-1400-us.jpg
It's the day before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft and no one knows anything after pick No. 1. 

I had one GM tell me he has fewer than 10 prospects with first-round grades on his "personal" board. A majority of NFL teams picking in the first round are going to knowingly select someone they have a second-round grade on. 

Draft-day trades are going to be fascinating. Once we get past the midway point in the draft, will teams be willing to trade up/back into the first round? Or will they wait and not "waste" current or future draft capital for a player they don't believe is a first-rounder? 

My last mock had four trades and this one only has one. We will very likely have more trades than represented below, but by the end I was trying to match up players to teams without guessing at so many unknown variables. 

To the mock!

Note: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
He's going to be the pick. He's about the only thing we know for certain in this year's draft.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
I wasn't sure of it last week but it seems clear the Texans aren't interested in going QB at No. 2. Anderson is the safest defensive player in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
We all know the Cardinals want to trade back but in this mock, they don't find a dance partner. Arizona goes here with the offensive tackle with the best feet to help protect Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
We had Levis mocked to Indy last week and he sticks there in this one. Lot of noise around him going to Houston at No. 2, and that's possible.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
John Schneider has no fear. He's missed on some defensive linemen in the draft before, but that won't stop him here. This pick could well be Anthony Richardson if they pass on Carter.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
If Jalen Carter is off the board, I think Detroit doesn't think twice about taking Witherspoon here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders have to add on defense here. It's possible they don't let Stroud pass by, but after all the misses from the previous regime, it's time to get some draft picks who are ready to play and contribute now.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons have told everyone they're sticking with Desmond Ridder as their guy, and they continue to add weapons around him with Robinson at No. 8.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears take the kid out of their backyard and can start him at guard or tackle once they get him in camp and decide what he is.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With the top two tackles off the board, I like the Eagles to go pass rusher here and get younger along their front.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bad news for C.J. Stroud is the fall will cost him money. Good news is he goes to a great situation with Mike Vrabel and the Titans. It's really hard to believe Stroud falls this far.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If the Texans pass on a QB at No. 2, they have to find one somewhere. Richardson isn't ready to start, but I truly feel in my bones the Texans have to take a quarterback with one of their top picks.
  From New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
A fall for one of the draft's top players but he winds up in an incredible situation in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Bill Belichick goes back to Athens, where he's plenty familiar, to get an offensive tackle.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Darnell Wright OT
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
There will be some OT-thirsty teams that may trade up ahead of the Jets, who have to add some protection for Aaron Rodgers.
  Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Smith could well go to Philly, Green Bay or New England ahead of this pick. But in this mock where he's "falling" slightly, I think Detroit trades up to get a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
Unless the Steelers move up for an offensive tackle, they stay put and get a very familiar face in Porter Jr.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With the top tackles and corners gone, Washington trades down to get a very good corner in Banks.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another team that wants an offensive tackle but there just aren't enough. The Bucs fill a need at tight end instead.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The first receiver is finally off the board! JSN heads to Seattle as its third receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The run on wideouts begins here. The Chargers could go tight end but they need speed more than anything else on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Ravens added OBJ earlier this month and they aren't done yet. A trade back could well be in the cards for Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Hendon Hooker QB
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
5th
I can see GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah going with the Tennessee QB here and letting him learn more complex NFL offenses for a year behind Kirk Cousins. I could also see him taking CB Emmanuel Forbes and adding 10 pounds to him over the year.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Every team I talk to keeps mocking defensive linemen to Jacksonville, so I send them the best one available.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Big Blue can still find value at wide receiver while sticking to their board and getting their best player available.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tony Pollard didn't wait to sign his franchise tag and that was a smart thing. The Cowboys taking Gibbs here would officially close the door on a Zeke Elliott return.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Jack Campbell LB
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
2nd
An obvious need for Buffalo gets filled with Campbell, who's the first linebacker off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
I won't be surprised if Mayer is the first tight end off the board much higher. In this case, the Bengals run the card up to get him.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Calijah Kancey DL
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Saints pounce on a fantastic defensive tackle with short arms but loaded with everything else.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
10th
The Eagles take care of their need at young pass rusher by getting McDonald here. Look for a trade-out here too.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
He worked out earlier this month with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will always look to add around the best quarterback in the league.