From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Carolina controls its own fate after moving up from No. 9 overall. The Panthers really like Will Levis, and he fits the mold of a Frank Reich quarterback. I am not saying with certainty that he will be the No. 1 overall selection, but I think it would be naïve to ignore the possibility. In 2018, everyone thought the Browns were leaning towards Sam Darnold or Josh Allen until they took Baker Mayfield.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston would obviously love a quarterback with some size, but a 6-foot-4 Bryce Young would not be available at No. 2 overall. I think the Texans will favor a quarterback who is accurate, makes good decisions and has mobility.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas trades up to take the third quarterback off the board. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency but probably do not view him as the long-term answer. A 2024 first-round pick goes back to Arizona as part of the trade.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th If Indianapolis does not become more aggressive, then the possibility exists that the Colts could be left with their fourth option at the quarterback position. Or, they could get their top quarterback. No one knows how they view the position.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st I generally believe that it is in Seattle's best interest to take a quarterback to develop, but the four best options are off the board. Instead, the Seahawks take the draft's safest edge rusher to continue building a defensive front that just added Dre'mont Jones in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd It is difficult to envision Detroit passing on Jalen Carter, but the reality is that no one knows where he is likely to be taken considering his situation. In this scenario, we consider that teams may be a bit more cautious towards selecting him. As a result, Detroit stays put and picks an edge rusher to line up opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona just needs to add young talent to its roster, and it could go in a number of directions from offensive line to defensive line to the secondary. In this scenario, the Cardinals take a cornerback with the best combination of athletic traits.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Lukas Van Ness is a powerful player who showed his athletic potential at the NFL Combine. Arnold Ebiketie and Van Ness is a pass-rush duo that the NFC South franchise can build around.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st There is a lot going on in Jalen Carter's world, so it is difficult to say where he is going to be picked. The talent suggests that he could be long gone by now. The Bears traded back and could still theoretically take the player they initially wanted at No. 1 overall.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia stays put at No. 10 overall and follows through on its proclivity to draft linemen. Myles Murphy's tape was better in 2021, but this is a player with a high ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee signed Andre Dillard in free agency to play left tackle. Now, it brings in Peter Skoronski to provide more sustainability to that unit. Skoronski could play right tackle, but he could also be a really special interior player.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Bryan Bresee tested like a great interior defender at the NFL Combine, but his film did not match. When he shared all that he had been dealing with physically and mentally, it made sense as to why he may not have been playing at 100%. Houston gets a potentially great player at an important position.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Will New York have to part with No. 13 overall in the Aaron Rodgers deal? Will the Jets trust Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell to man the corners next fall? It sounds unlikely after the murmurings of the last few offseasons. Broderick Jones is another young player to bring in and develop.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st New England made a splash a few offseasons ago by signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Smith has been traded and Henry is entering the final year of his deal. The Patriots have favored two tight-end sets in the past, and Michael Mayer makes that possible.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 15 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Tampa Bay saw the possibility of Washington and Pittsburgh taking an offensive tackle, so the Buccaneers move up slightly to add a new left tackle to replace Donovan Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th It is unclear how Washington views its offensive line after the offseason additions of Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates. Cornerback remains a big need for the franchise, and Joey Porter Jr. answers that call.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th A run on left tackles has occurred, but Pittsburgh could stand to upgrade both positions. Darnell Wright has proven to be an athletic player who has shown improvement since last year. He upgrades the protection for Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Detroit has signed Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley this offseason, but neither has been much more than a journeyman in their respective careers. The Lions need stability in that unit, and Devon Witherspoon already has history with safety Kerby Joseph.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Green Bay was able to move back, picking up an additional third-round selection in the process, and still add a player who will upgrade the secondary. Brian Branch is a smart, instinctual player who should transition seamlessly to the Packers.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Seattle added pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. with its first pick, and now it addresses the pass-catching group. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been sold as a below-average athlete who was little more than a role player. Last I checked, there is value in a polished route runner capable of getting himself open. He can be a great compliment to DK Metcalf.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles has given Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade. It sounds as though the two parties are destined for a divorce, leaving the Chargers without a suitable option at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore needs wide receiver help, but not just any wide receiver. Rashod Bateman is more of an underneath pass-catcher capable of creating opportunities for himself. The Ravens need a big, fast boundary option to keep defenses honest. Quentin Johnston has the athletic profile to meet that expectation.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota has made the decision to move on from Adam Thielen. The Vikings need someone to compliment Justin Jefferson in the passing game, and Jordan Addison can be that player long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyson Campbell played well last season, but they need more from that position. Cam Smith is a bit volatile in the eyes of talent evaluators, but Smith was much improved this season. He is capable of handling the transition to the NFL with ease.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale adds a lengthy man coverage cornerback to his defense. Deonte Banks is a bit rough around the edges, but I could understand a team getting excited by the potential.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd With Dalton Schultz likely moving on in free agency, Dallas needs a new pass-catcher for Dak Prescott. Dalton Kincaid is not the blocker that Schultz has developed into, but there is no reason to think Kincaid could not also grow in that category.

Round 1 - Pick 27 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo's offensive line has been a disappointment. It signed Connor McGovern in free agency, but needs viable long-term options along the interior. O'Cyrus Torrence is a powerful player who upgrades the floor of that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 5th Whether it is this offseason or next, Cincinnati can not afford to keep Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase. By adding Darnell Washington, the Bengals replace Hayden Hurst and add another specialized blocker to a line that should be improved with Orlando Brown Jr.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th New Orleans' interior offensive line is a concern. It may not make a change this year because of the contracts among that group, but the on-field justifies it. Matthew Bergeron could hold up at tackle, in my opinion, but some in the league project a move to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia invests in its offensive and defensive lines. They already lost Javon Hargrave and could also lose Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, so there is a need at the position. The Eagles are able to absorb that loss with the retention of Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and the addition of Calijah Kancey, who is more of a pass-rusher.