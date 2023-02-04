Florida offensive tackle O'Cyrus Torrence has been one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A three-star recruit out of St. Helena Central High School in Louisiana, Torrence began his career close to home with the Ragin' Cajuns before following head coach Billy Napier to Florida. In his one and only season in the SEC, he established himself as one of the premier interior offensive lineman in all of college football.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Torrence, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 22

22 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-5

: 6-5 Weight : 347

: 347 Hometown : Greensburg, Louisiana



: Greensburg, Louisiana Interesting fact: Began his career at Louisiana before following his head coach, Billy Napier, to Florida

Position: No. 1 OL | Overall: No. 15

Scouting report

"Torrence has great size and a thick lower body for an interior offensive lineman. The Louisiana native drives his feet on contact and looks for work when disengaged. He does a good job of absorbing contact in addition to being a fluid athlete capable of blocking in space. There are balance issues, at times, stemming from a wide base and dipping his head too often. Late eyes lead to defenders getting on his hip, from which he has a hard time recovering. Torrence is more of a gap scheme blocker who can rely on his physical style of play.-- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards

College Accolades



Honors

2022 (Florida): AP midseason All-American

2021 (Louisiana): First-team All-Sun Belt

2020 (Louisiana): Second-team All-Sun Belt



2019 (Louisiana): Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American

High school: St. Helena Central (Greensburg, Louisiana)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8302)

National: 1697 | OT: 145 | LA: 64

High school accolades: first-team All-State 2A, two-time first-team All-District

Check out O'Cyrus Torrence's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.