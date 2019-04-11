Pete Prisco's 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals pass on Kyler Murray, take Quinnen Williams
Dwayne Haskins drops out of the top 10 as Drew Lock gets taken ahead of him
It's time to change things up with my latest mock draft (5.0). I no longer have Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray going first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, but instead have them taking Alabama's Quinnen Williams in that spot.
Call it a hunch.
I think the Cardinals will stay with Josh Rosen and pass on taking Murray, which is the right thing to do. After the initial hoopla of possibly taking Murray died down, I think the Cardinals realized the wise thing would be to stick with Rosen and take a top defensive player.
It still could be Ohio State's Nick Bosa, but for this draft I have Williams in that spot.
So what does that do to Murray?
In this draft, I have the Raiders taking Murray in the fourth spot. But what if they don't? Where does he fall to in the first round? Will a team like Miami trade up to land him? Do the Giants take him at No. 6? I doubt it.
Could he fall to the Denver Broncos at No. 10? I still think Murray goes in the top 10 if Arizona passes, but is it as much of a sure thing as it seemed three weeks ago?
So dive into Mock Draft 5.0 for me. I have one or two more coming the week of the draft, which hopefully gives us all time for a little more clarity on what the Cardinals might be doing.
|1
|Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Rather than take a quarterback, I have them taking the best down player in the draft.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
The 49ers would love to get an elite edge player to add to their defense. Bosa would be that.
|3
|Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
When was the last time the Jets had a great edge rusher? Allen has that type of potential.
|4
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Jon Gruden couldn't help himself in this scenario even though defense is the major need. This wouldn't be a good sign for Derek Carr.
|5
|Devin White, LB, LSU
They are said to love this kid, but it's really high for an off-the-ball linebacker. Even so, he's a heck of a player.
|6
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
They pass on a quarterback here to land a top edge rusher. Taking pass rushers is the Giants way.
|7
|Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida
They have to get better at right tackle and Taylor would be an immediate starter.
|8
|Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Their pass rush is a problem in their division. Gary has unreal skills, even if he didn't play to them last season.
|9
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Kyle Williams retired, so why not take a player who dominated on the college level? He could be a John Randle-type player.
|10
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
The Broncos have Joe Flacco, but he's not the long-term answer. Lock would be.
|11
|Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
They have to get faster at linebacker and Bush can run. They could also go for an offensive lineman here.
|12
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
They pass on a tight end here to upgrade the offensive line. Williams can play inside or outside, which was his college position.
|13
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
The Dolphins stand pat in this scenario and take the Buckeyes passer. Haskins would be the guy they build around.
|14
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
They have a problem next to Grady Jarrett, so why not take a player from the same school to fill it?
|15
|Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Their quarterback situation isn't good right now, which is why Jones would be worth the pick for the long run. He could sit for a year.
|16
|Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Their pass rush was a problem in the second half of the season in 2018, so landing a speed rusher would make sense.
|17
From ClevelandD.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
There isn't a quarterback worth taking here, so they add a big, physical receiver to help Eli Manning.
|18
|Cody Ford, OT-G, Oklahoma
Ford played tackle in college, but could also slide inside to guard. His versatility would make him attractive to a team that needs line help.
|19
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
With Delanie Walker coming off a knee injury, they would be landing the best tight end in this class. And he can block.
|20
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Their corners have to be upgraded and Williams would do that. He isn't a great tackler, but the coverage skills are there.
|21
|Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
They have Frank Clark and some young guys, but they always seem to have a bunch of edge rushers. Ferrell has the talent to dominate, but inconsistency has been a problem.
|22
|Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
They have to get better inside, and Bradbury is the top center in this class. He would play in front of Lamar Jackson for a long time.
|23
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Their tackle situation is a mess. Why not plug and play a talent like Dillard?
|24
From ChicagoByron Murphy, CB, Washington
They have to get better on all levels on their defense. Murphy would be a nice addition at corner.
|25
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
He's a power player who would be in the rotation with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson. Lawrence might end up as a better pro than college player.
|26
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
The Colts need a dominant player inside and Simmons has the tools to do that. Only a torn ACL in January is keeping him out of the top 10.
|27
From DallasJosh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
They pass on taking another defensive player here to add the draft's best back. Jacobs playing behind Kyler Murray with Antonio Brown outside would be fun.
|28
|Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
Their right tackle situation needs upgrading and McGary would do that.
|29
|Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
Their corner situation needs help and Ya-Sin is a player scouts love. He is a tall corner, which teams love.
|30
From New OrleansNoah Fant, TE, Iowa
After going offensive line with their first pick, they come back and take an outstanding pass-catching tight end.
|31
|Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
They need help on their line and Tillery is a player who really showed up last season for the Irish.
|32
|Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
This team needs speed in the worst way. Campbell can flat out fly.
