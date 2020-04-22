Pete Prisco's what teams 'should' do NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa slides down to Raiders at No. 12

So far, I've done five mock drafts leading up to Thursday's first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. All of them have been with intention of trying to figure out what teams will do.

This one is different. This is my mock on what teams "should'' do.

The top two picks in this year's first round are easy to pick, and they will stay the same here. It's the Cincinnati Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall, followed by the Washington Redskins taking Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick.

After that is when it gets dicey.

In this mock, I have Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sliding down to the 12th pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, and there is now some talk in league circles he could fall even further down the board. The injury concerns for teams are real.

If the Miami Dolphins take Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, which I have them doing here, and the Chargers pass on Tagovailoa, which they do here, where does he go? How far does he fall?

Or is it all one big smokescreen?

I think it's somewhere in between, but for this I will stick to my thinking that he's not worth the top-10 risk.