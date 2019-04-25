Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 2019: Cardinals take Nick Bosa, Dolphins trade into top 10 to stop Kyler Murray's fall

Round 1 - Pick 1 Nick Bosa EDGE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

14 TFL

6 SACKS

4 FF

1 They would pass on a quarterback, stick with Josh Rosen, and then take the best edge player in the class. He would team with Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs to give them a nice trio at edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Quinnen Williams DL Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

71 TFL

19.5 SACKS

8 PD

1 They land the best down player in the draft. Their defensive front has a chance to be nasty, and this is a kid who has a chance to be truly special.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Josh Allen EDGE Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

88 TFL

21.5 SACKS

17 FF

5 I heard there was a push by some coaches to take Ed Oliver, but in the end smarter heads prevailed and they opt to go with a major need player. Allen will be a force in Gregg Williams' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ed Oliver DL Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

54 TFL

14.5 SACKS

3 PD

2

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

123 TFL

12 SACKS

3 PD

6 They need to get a playmaker in the middle of their defense, and White is that guy and more. This is high for an off-ball linebacker, but it makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jonah Williams OL Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

13 POSITION RNK

2 They pass on a quarterback here and land a top offensive tackle. Williams played on the left side, but he can play right tackle or guard.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jawaan Taylor OL Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

6 POSITION RNK

1 They pass on a tight end and receiver and land a tackle I heard their line coaches love. They would have considered Williams and Oliver here as well.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 PAYDS

4361 RUYDS

1001 INTS

7 TDS

54 The Dolphins make a move to go up and get Murray. They don't have to wait until next year to land their long-term quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 REC

49 REYDS

760 YDS/REC

15.5 TDS

7 They've done a nice job of adding quality pieces around Josh Allen this offseason. So why not add one more? Hockenson will also help the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin Bush LB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

11 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

66 TFL

8.5 SACKS

4.5 PD

4 They pass on a quarterback here to take an explosive linebacker. Bush can fly and the Broncos need more speed on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

12 POSITION RNK

2 PAYDS

4831 RUYDS

108 INTS

8 TDS

54 They would consider offensive line help, but the value to land Haskins is too good. The Bengals land a guy who can take over for Andy Dalton.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 REC

39 REYDS

519 YDS/REC

13.3 TDS

7 They would have liked a shot at one of the two linebackers, but with both off the board they opt to take a tight end who can be a threat in the middle of the field.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Brian Burns EDGE Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

14 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

52 TFL

15.5 SACKS

10 FF

3 They added Trey Flowers in free agency, but the Lions need more than that to amp up a pass rush that has been a problem.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Wilkins DL Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

19 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

51 TFL

14 SACKS

5.5 PD

2 They take this Clemson player to join former Clemson player Grady Jarrett inside on their defense. That will be a heck of a 1-2 tandem.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Daniel Jones QB Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

39 POSITION RNK

4 PAYDS

2674 RUYDS

319 INTS

9 TDS

25 There is pre-draft talk that they might make a move to go get Jones. In this mock, they don't have to do so. Jones is a player NFL scouts love a lot more than the draft analysts do.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Clelin Ferrell EDGE Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

17 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

55 TFL

20 SACKS

11.5 FF

3 The pass rush has been an issue for a while and Julius Peppers has retired. So the Panthers go with Ferrell, who will give them a force on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 17 From From Cleveland Browns Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 PAYDS

3498 RUYDS

175 INTS

8 TDS

34 The Giants passed on a quarterback early, but go with one in this spot. Lock is a big-armed passer who can cut the ball through any type of weather.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 They want to move Riley Reiff inside to guard, so they need to take a tackle. Ford could also play guard if needed, but I think he can be a dominant tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dexter Lawrence DL Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

21 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

36 TFL

7 SACKS

1.5 PD

3 The Titans have some good players on defense, but they need a power player inside to go with Jurrell Casey. Lawrence is a massive man who can star in the run game, but also push the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rock Ya-Sin CB Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

46 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

47 INTS

2 PD

12 FF

0 Their corners are suspect. And word around the league is they like Ya-Sin, who is higher on scouts' lists than he is on most mocks.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Montez Sweat EDGE Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

8 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

53 TFL

14.5 SACKS

12 FF

1 The Seahawks have to take a pass rusher after trading Frank Clark, so this would make sense. Sweat has top talent, but there are health concerns that could drop him here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Garrett Bradbury OL NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

22 POSITION RNK

5 They had issues inside at center last year, and Bradbury is the best of the center group. He isn't big, but he is smart and athletic.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Andre Dillard OL Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 He is a smooth pass protector who will upgrade a bad offensive line in Houston. Deshaun Watson needs help.

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Byron Murphy CB Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

26 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

58 INTS

4 PD

13 FF

1 In this draft, they land a down player with their first pick and come back to take a smooth cover corner with their next. Murphy fits in their scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Greedy Williams CB LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

25 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

33 INTS

2 PD

9 FF

0 The Eagles have two corners who will be free agents next year. So why not take a young, smooth cover player? He does need to improve his tackling.

Round 1 - Pick 26 D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

18 POSITION RNK

1 REC

26 REYDS

569 YDS/REC

21.9 TDS

5 The Colts signed Devin Funchess to a one-year deal. That would give Metcalf time to develop. He needs to improve his route running.

Round 1 - Pick 27 From From Dallas Cowboys Josh Jacobs RB Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

27 POSITION RNK

1 RUYDS

640 YDS/ATT

5.3 REYDS

247 TDS

15 The Raiders have a major hole in their backfield, so it's time to fill it. I don't like taking backs in the first round, but this late after two picks on defense, it's OK. Jacobs has star ability.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Greg Little OL Ole Miss - Jr - 6'5 / 310 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

45 POSITION RNK

10 The Chargers need to get better up front and Little is a player some thought would be a top-10 pick a year ago. The ability is there.

Round 1 - Pick 29 From From Kansas City Chiefs Jerry Tillery DL Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

31 POSITION RNK

7 TACKLES

28 TFL

8.5 SACKS

7 PD

2 The Seahawks follow up their pick of Sweat earlier in the round by taking another pass rusher. You can never have enough of them.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

40 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

71 INTS

4 PD

2 FF

0 A rangy safety with corner experience is just what the Packers need. He would be a nice fit next to Adrian Amos.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Justin Layne CB Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

47 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

72 INTS

1 PD

15 FF

0 Their starting corners are scheduled to be free agents next year. The Rams have to add a corner early and maybe another later in this draft.