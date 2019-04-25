Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 2019: Cardinals take Nick Bosa, Dolphins trade into top 10 to stop Kyler Murray's fall

What if the Cardinals decide the first-round quarterback they traded up to draft a year ago is the way to go?

Call me stubborn.

You probably already do. But I am sticking with the Arizona Cardinals taking Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft in my final mock draft.

That's right, I am not on the Kyler Murray hype train. I just don't see how Cardinals general manager Steve Keim can take Murray a year after trading up to take Josh Rosen. Yes, Rosen wasn't good last year, but who would have been with the slop around him? What would Murray have done in the same situation?

So the Cardinals need to give Rosen a chance to succeed. Murray is a risky pick, no matter what the Twitter cult thinks. He's 5-foot-10, barely, and he played just one year of college football. That matters.

So I think the Cardinals pass on Murray and take Bosa. It's the smart move.

Maybe it's just my stubborn ways, but I am sticking with it. If it doesn't happen, my mock is blown to pieces and you will light me up like your Christmas tree.

Oh, well.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
They would pass on a quarterback, stick with Josh Rosen, and then take the best edge player in the class. He would team with Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs to give them a nice trio at edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
They land the best down player in the draft. Their defensive front has a chance to be nasty, and this is a kid who has a chance to be truly special.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		FF
5
I heard there was a push by some coaches to take Ed Oliver, but in the end smarter heads prevailed and they opt to go with a major need player. Allen will be a force in Gregg Williams' defense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
They need to get a playmaker in the middle of their defense, and White is that guy and more. This is high for an off-ball linebacker, but it makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
They pass on a quarterback here and land a top offensive tackle. Williams played on the left side, but he can play right tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
6 		POSITION RNK
1
They pass on a tight end and receiver and land a tackle I heard their line coaches love. They would have considered Williams and Oliver here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 8
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
The Dolphins make a move to go up and get Murray. They don't have to wait until next year to land their long-term quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
They've done a nice job of adding quality pieces around Josh Allen this offseason. So why not add one more? Hockenson will also help the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
They pass on a quarterback here to take an explosive linebacker. Bush can fly and the Broncos need more speed on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
They would consider offensive line help, but the value to land Haskins is too good. The Bengals land a guy who can take over for Andy Dalton.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
They would have liked a shot at one of the two linebackers, but with both off the board they opt to take a tight end who can be a threat in the middle of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 13
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
They added Trey Flowers in free agency, but the Lions need more than that to amp up a pass rush that has been a problem.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
They take this Clemson player to join former Clemson player Grady Jarrett inside on their defense. That will be a heck of a 1-2 tandem.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
There is pre-draft talk that they might make a move to go get Jones. In this mock, they don't have to do so. Jones is a player NFL scouts love a lot more than the draft analysts do.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
The pass rush has been an issue for a while and Julius Peppers has retired. So the Panthers go with Ferrell, who will give them a force on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  From Cleveland Browns
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
The Giants passed on a quarterback early, but go with one in this spot. Lock is a big-armed passer who can cut the ball through any type of weather.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
They want to move Riley Reiff inside to guard, so they need to take a tackle. Ford could also play guard if needed, but I think he can be a dominant tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Dexter Lawrence DL
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
The Titans have some good players on defense, but they need a power player inside to go with Jurrell Casey. Lawrence is a massive man who can star in the run game, but also push the pocket.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
46 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
47 		INTS
2 		PD
12 		FF
0
Their corners are suspect. And word around the league is they like Ya-Sin, who is higher on scouts' lists than he is on most mocks.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
The Seahawks have to take a pass rusher after trading Frank Clark, so this would make sense. Sweat has top talent, but there are health concerns that could drop him here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
They had issues inside at center last year, and Bradbury is the best of the center group. He isn't big, but he is smart and athletic.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
He is a smooth pass protector who will upgrade a bad offensive line in Houston. Deshaun Watson needs help.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
26 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
58 		INTS
4 		PD
13 		FF
1
In this draft, they land a down player with their first pick and come back to take a smooth cover corner with their next. Murphy fits in their scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
0
The Eagles have two corners who will be free agents next year. So why not take a young, smooth cover player? He does need to improve his tackling.
Round 1 - Pick 26
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
26 		REYDS
569 		YDS/REC
21.9 		TDS
5
The Colts signed Devin Funchess to a one-year deal. That would give Metcalf time to develop. He needs to improve his route running.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
27 		POSITION RNK
1
RUYDS
640 		YDS/ATT
5.3 		REYDS
247 		TDS
15
The Raiders have a major hole in their backfield, so it's time to fill it. I don't like taking backs in the first round, but this late after two picks on defense, it's OK. Jacobs has star ability.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Greg Little OL
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'5 / 310 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
45 		POSITION RNK
10
The Chargers need to get better up front and Little is a player some thought would be a top-10 pick a year ago. The ability is there.
Round 1 - Pick 29
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
7 		PD
2
The Seahawks follow up their pick of Sweat earlier in the round by taking another pass rusher. You can never have enough of them.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
40 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
71 		INTS
4 		PD
2 		FF
0
A rangy safety with corner experience is just what the Packers need. He would be a nice fit next to Adrian Amos.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
47 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
72 		INTS
1 		PD
15 		FF
0
Their starting corners are scheduled to be free agents next year. The Rams have to add a corner early and maybe another later in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
The Patriots will likely trade out of this spot – adding even more picks or going up to target a player – but if they stay here why not take a top-10 talent? If Simmons doesn't tear his ACL in January, he's a high first-round pick.
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Pete Prisco has covered the NFL for three decades, including working as a beat reporter in Jacksonville for the Jaguars. When he's not watching game tape, you can find Pete on Twitter or dreaming of an... Full Bio

