Prisco's NFL Mock Draft 2019: Cardinals take Nick Bosa, Dolphins trade into top 10 to stop Kyler Murray's fall
What if the Cardinals decide the first-round quarterback they traded up to draft a year ago is the way to go?
Call me stubborn.
You probably already do. But I am sticking with the Arizona Cardinals taking Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft in my final mock draft.
That's right, I am not on the Kyler Murray hype train. I just don't see how Cardinals general manager Steve Keim can take Murray a year after trading up to take Josh Rosen. Yes, Rosen wasn't good last year, but who would have been with the slop around him? What would Murray have done in the same situation?
So the Cardinals need to give Rosen a chance to succeed. Murray is a risky pick, no matter what the Twitter cult thinks. He's 5-foot-10, barely, and he played just one year of college football. That matters.
So I think the Cardinals pass on Murray and take Bosa. It's the smart move.
Maybe it's just my stubborn ways, but I am sticking with it. If it doesn't happen, my mock is blown to pieces and you will light me up like your Christmas tree.
Oh, well.
Join us for all your draft needs by streaming our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device). You'll get analysis and grades for every pick as it's made and plenty more you'll want to know during the weekend.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Dexter Lawrence DL
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rock Ya-Sin CB
Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Greg Little OL
Ole Miss - Jr - 6'5 / 310 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
From Kansas City Chiefs
Jerry Tillery DL
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S
Florida - Jr - 5'11 / 210 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Justin Layne CB
Michigan State - Jr - 6'2 / 192 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
-
