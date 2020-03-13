Seahawks' seven round mock draft: Seattle loads up on offensive lineman, tight ends and cornerbacks

There are a lot of mock drafts out there, but there aren't many seven-round mocks predicting each and every pick that will be made in the 2020 NFL Draft. Fortunately for you, you can check out an in-depth seven-round mock draft recently created by CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso, whose predictions include the selections of each of the Seahawks' upcoming draft picks.

Here's a look at Trapasso's prediction for each of the Seahawks' draft picks, along with some analysis on how these players would fit on San Francisco's roster heading into the 2020 season.

Day 1

Round 1, No. 27 overall: Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

While their team managed to advance to the second round of the playoffs last season, Seahawks fans grew accustomed to seeing Russell Wilson scrambling to make plays in 2019. While Wilson's mobility helped make him an MVP candidate, the Seahawks surely want to improve his protection on the offensive line while allowing him the opportunity to make more plays inside the hash marks.

With this in mind, the first round selection of Cleveland makes perfect sense. A two-time All-Mountain West First Team performer, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman started 40 consecutive games for the Broncos while helping Boise State finish 18th in the nation in passing in 2018. He also helped the Broncos run their streak of producing a 1,000-yard rusher to 12 years. Cleveland, who likely improved his draft status after an impressive combine performance, would be the perfect fit for a Seahawks' offense that is predicated on Wilson's athleticism and a formidable rushing attack.

Day 2

Round 2, No. 59 overall pick: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Round 2, No. 64 overall pick: Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

Round 3, No. 101 overall pick: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

Like Cleveland, Muti, who received temporary fame at the combine after claiming that he has eaten a "10X10" In-N-Out Burger, would add needed depth to the Seahawks' offensive line next season. Also providing depth would be Hopkins, who some people believe to be the best tight end in this year's draft. With Will Dissly coming back from a lower-body injury, Hopkins, who caught 16 touchdowns while averaging 15 yards per catch at Purdue, could serve as a complementary piece in a Seattle offense that loves throwing the ball to its tight ends.

With Javeon Clowney expected to leave in free agency, Lewis showed potential as a pass rusher after racking up six sacks during his final season at Alabama. He also tallied 16 quarterback pressures and 11.5 tackles for loss.

Day 3

Round 4, No. 133 overall pick: Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest

Round 4, No. 144 overall pick: McTevin Agim, DL, Arkansas

Round 5, No. 162 overall pick: Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Round 6, pick 214: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

With three of their backup cornerbacks -- Akeem King, Neiko Thorpe, and Kalan Reed -- slated to hit free agency, Trapasso believes the Seahawks will help fill those holes during Day 3 of the draft. While he didn't record many interceptions at Wake Forrest, Bassey managed to break up an impressive 45 passes during his four years with the Demon Deacons. Vildor, one of the more underrated cornerbacks in this year's draft, would be a steal for the Seahawks if he manages to fall to the end of the sixth round.

Like Hopkins, Asiasi, who averaged 15.2 yards per catch for the Bruins, would be welcome depth for a tight end position that is extremely valued within the Seahawks' offense. Agim, a versatile defender who totaled 14.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss at Arkansas, could help a Seattle defense that was just 22nd against the run last season.