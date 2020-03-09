Three-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Receiver-needy teams stock up in deep class; six QBs go off board
If you need a WR, this is the draft for you, as 13 go off the board in our first three-round mock of the calendar year
Things will start to change in our weekly mock draft when free agency officially gets underway on March 18. For now, much looks the same at the top -- Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Tua Tagovailoa all are top-5 selections -- but things get interesting near the bottom of Round 1.
An added bonus: This is our first three-round mock draft (though not our last) of the calendar year. In those first three rounds, seven quarterbacks and 13 wide receivers go off the board -- though we could have closer to 20 WRs hear their name called in the first 100 picks before it's all said and done.
Alright, let's get to it for all the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Burrow will be the Bengals' next franchise quarterback. We don't see that not happening.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
If the Redskins get blown away by a trade offer then fine, move down. If they stay put, take Young -- not Tua.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Okudah is the best cornerback in this draft class and he'll immediately upgrade the Lions' secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
After what Simmons did at the combine -- which only reconfirmed what we saw during the 2019 season -- the Giants would be hard-pressed to let him go here. Yes, GM Dave Gettleman loves big bodies, but Simmons would solve a lot of problems on this defense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Another week, same pick. At the end of the day, the sky is the limit for Tua -- assuming he's healthy, and we may not have a definitive answer for months.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Chargers could target a QB in free agency and that could change their draft plans -- namely, they could take an offensive linemen -- but for now they're in the quarterback business. The big question is whether it'll be Herbert or Jordan Love.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Brown is a top-5 player who finds his way to Carolina because of an early run on QBs. Gerald McCoy appears headed for free agency along with Vernon Butler after the Panthers didn't pick up his fifth-year option. The team has needs along the offensive line, at cornerback and wide receiver, and possibly at quarterback depending on Cam Newton's health.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Wills had a strong junior season for the Crimson Tide and was arguably one of the best players on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
At 6-7, 360-pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man, but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength -- as well as 2019 second-round right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Now the Jags just need to settle their QB situation.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, but protecting him might make that a lot easier. Wirfs, who is coming off a strong combine, was dominant last season and he can play either right or left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Lamb had three fewer receptions in one fewer game than a season ago, but he had 169 more yards and three more touchdowns, and he averaged 21.4 yards per catch. Even if the Jets find a way to keep Robby Anderson, it's hard to pass on one of the most dynamic pass catchers in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Our top prospect coming into the 2019 season, Jeudy was good, just not great. It's not entirely his fault; he played alongside Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith, two first-round-caliber wideouts, and despite lower production there's still no denying his dynamism. Which is why he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who currently lack a consistent downfield playmaker outside of tight end Darren Waller.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
If the Colts aren't sold on Jacoby Brissett, who has a year left on his deal, and don't land Philip Rivers, Plan B could be to find the long-term answer in the draft. Jordan Love could be special, he'll just need to land in the right system and spend a year learning the offense from the sideline. Frank Reich could be exactly what Love needs for his development at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Thomas is the fourth offensive linemen off the board, and he's the fourth offensive linemen to help himself with a strong combine performance. In Tampa Bay, he solidifies an offensive line that ranked in the bottom third in both pass protection and run blocking, according to Football Outsiders.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay is the backfield playmaker, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season; he can score from anywhere on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Falcons have needs at edge rusher, defensive line and linebacker too, but Fulton is a legit first-round talent who can lock down the opposing team's best receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Cowboys desperately need to bolster the secondary, especially at safety, and McKinney is arguably the best one in this draft class. He can play centerfield or closer to the line of scrimmage, and brings a physicality that was on display week in and week out during the Crimson Tide's '19 season.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Dolphins won five of their final nine games, a clear indication this team bought into coach Brian Flores' plan, but holes remain. With the QB position taken care of above, Miami lands an explosive edge rusher here. Chaisson needs to add weight, but he plays much stronger than he looks and can be a constant threat in the backfield.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Raiders would've loved Chaisson here, but the Dolphins beat them to the punch. Instead, they settled for long, physical cornerback C.J. Henderson, who dominated the combine and is the latest piece in Las Vegas' young, athletic, playmaking defense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Kinlaw dominated the Senior Bowl back in January and his athleticism, power and speed make him the best pass-rushing interior lineman in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Eagles have obvious needs on defense, but Jefferson punctuated a fantastic season with an impressive combine and firmly put himself in the first-round conversation with his 4.43 40 time in Indy. He's a monster in the slot but can play outside too.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk managed just a 4.5 40 at the combine, but he plays much, much faster than that. He's a home run threat every time he touches the ball and his YAC ability is second to none. Oh, he's also a terror in the return game.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Patriots' dominant D adds another versatile playmaker. Baun is listed at 240 pounds, which means he might be better suited to play linebacker at the next level, though some scouts were impressed with his pass-rush abilities during Senior Bowl week. Wherever he lines up, Baun is always around the ball; he had 11.5 sacks and 55 QB pressures in 2019.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
No one was talking about Igbinoghene in December, but he landed on radars during Shrine Bowl week and he continues his ascent up draft boards now. He may not go this high in late April, but he's a proven cover corner playing in the nation's toughest conference and he's also a rock in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Vikings RT Brian O'Neill is coming off a strong sophomore season, but Reilly Reiff, 31, is entering the final year of his deal. Jones, meanwhile, had an outstanding season for the Cougars, improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl in January, and has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Raekwon McMillan and Sam Eguavoen both have one year left on their current deals and Jerome Baker's contract expires in two years. None rated better than average, according to Pro Football Focus' grades, and Murray, who has sideline-to-sideline speed and can take over games in the middle of the field, would give the Dolphins a much needed playmaker on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Seahawks have to get better up front, especially with Germaine Ifedi's contract set to expire. Jackson is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in this class (and that's saying something) though he will need to get stronger at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Even if the Ravens franchise Matt Judon, Gross-Matos is a high-upside edge rusher who has yet to scratch the surface on his potential. He's only going to get better and what better place to grow into that role than in Wink Martindale's defense in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock are two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks and both will be out of a contract in March. But even if Tennessee brings back one (or both), you can never have enough defensive backs on the roster. Terrell quietly had a strong season for the Tigers and he followed that up with a stellar combine. Don't be surprised if he sneaks into Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
This is Mims' first appearance in our weekly mock draft but it's well deserved. He had a strong season for Baylor, balled out at the Senior Bowl, and then set the combine on fire with his performance there. He's still raw but he's the type of playmaker who could quickly grow into an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Gladney had a standout season for the Horned Frogs, and he might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class. He measured just 5-foot-10 but he's incredibly physical and will have little trouble matching up with NFL receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
We don't think the Chiefs will end up taking a RB in Round 1, but we love the idea of the league's best offense getting even better. Swift can do it all and he'd give Andy Reid one more playmaker to make life difficult for the rest of the AFC.
Round 2
33. Cincinnati: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
34. Colts (via WAS): Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
35. Lions: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
36. Giants: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
37. Chargers: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
38. Panthers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
39. Dolphins: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
40. Cardinals: Cesar Ruiz, iOL, Michigan
41. Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
42. Jaguars: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenior-Rhyne
43. Bears (via LV): Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota
44. Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
45. Buccaneers: AJ Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
46. Broncos: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
47. Falcons: Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan
48. Jets: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame
49. Steelers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
50. Bears: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
51. Cowboys: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
52. Rams: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
53. Eagles: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
54. Bills: Cam Akers, RB, FSU
55. Falcons (via NE): JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
56. Dolphins (via (NO): Lloyd Cushenberry, iOL, LSU
57. Texans: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
58. Vikings: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame
59. Seahawks: Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee
60. Ravens: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
61. Titans: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
62. Packers: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
63. Chiefs (via SF): Robert Hunt, iOL, Louisiana
64. Seahawks (via KC): Jonah Jackson iOL, Ohio State
Round 3
65. Bengals: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
66. Redskins: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
67. Lions: Ashtyn Davis, S, Cal
68. Jets (via NYG): Cameron Dantzler, CB, Miss. St.
69. Panthers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
70. Dolphins: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
71. Chargers: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas
72. Cardinals: Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
73. Jaguars: Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
74. Browns: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
75. Colts: Jonathan Greenard, EDGE Florida
76. Buccaneers: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
77. Broncos: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
78. Falcons: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
79. Jets Isaiah: Wilson, OT, Georgia
80. Raiders: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
81. Raiders (via CHI): Matt Hennessey, iOL, Temple
82. Cowboys: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
83. Broncos (via PIT): Matthew Peart, OT, UConn
84. Rams: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
85. Eagles: Michael Ojumedia, CB, Iowa
86. Bills: Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte
87. Patriots: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
88. Saints: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
89. Vikings: Ben Bredeson, iOL, Michigan
90. Browns (via HOU): Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
91. Raiders (via SEA): Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
92. Ravens: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
93. Titans: Ben Bartch, OT, St. John
94. Packers: Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
95. Broncos (via SF): Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
96. Chiefs: Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
