Three-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Receiver-needy teams stock up in deep class; six QBs go off board

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Burrow will be the Bengals' next franchise quarterback. We don't see that not happening.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If the Redskins get blown away by a trade offer then fine, move down. If they stay put, take Young -- not Tua.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Okudah is the best cornerback in this draft class and he'll immediately upgrade the Lions' secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st After what Simmons did at the combine -- which only reconfirmed what we saw during the 2019 season -- the Giants would be hard-pressed to let him go here. Yes, GM Dave Gettleman loves big bodies, but Simmons would solve a lot of problems on this defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Another week, same pick. At the end of the day, the sky is the limit for Tua -- assuming he's healthy, and we may not have a definitive answer for months.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers could target a QB in free agency and that could change their draft plans -- namely, they could take an offensive linemen -- but for now they're in the quarterback business. The big question is whether it'll be Herbert or Jordan Love.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Brown is a top-5 player who finds his way to Carolina because of an early run on QBs. Gerald McCoy appears headed for free agency along with Vernon Butler after the Panthers didn't pick up his fifth-year option. The team has needs along the offensive line, at cornerback and wide receiver, and possibly at quarterback depending on Cam Newton's health.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Wills had a strong junior season for the Crimson Tide and was arguably one of the best players on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th At 6-7, 360-pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man, but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength -- as well as 2019 second-round right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Now the Jags just need to settle their QB situation.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, but protecting him might make that a lot easier. Wirfs, who is coming off a strong combine, was dominant last season and he can play either right or left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Lamb had three fewer receptions in one fewer game than a season ago, but he had 169 more yards and three more touchdowns, and he averaged 21.4 yards per catch. Even if the Jets find a way to keep Robby Anderson, it's hard to pass on one of the most dynamic pass catchers in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Our top prospect coming into the 2019 season, Jeudy was good, just not great. It's not entirely his fault; he played alongside Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith, two first-round-caliber wideouts, and despite lower production there's still no denying his dynamism. Which is why he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders, who currently lack a consistent downfield playmaker outside of tight end Darren Waller.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th If the Colts aren't sold on Jacoby Brissett, who has a year left on his deal, and don't land Philip Rivers, Plan B could be to find the long-term answer in the draft. Jordan Love could be special, he'll just need to land in the right system and spend a year learning the offense from the sideline. Frank Reich could be exactly what Love needs for his development at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Thomas is the fourth offensive linemen off the board, and he's the fourth offensive linemen to help himself with a strong combine performance. In Tampa Bay, he solidifies an offensive line that ranked in the bottom third in both pass protection and run blocking, according to Football Outsiders.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Courtland Sutton is an emerging star who is a bona fide deep threat. Noah Fant is the dynamic tight end entering Year 2. Phillip Lindsay is the backfield playmaker, and Drew Lock is the quarterback who appears ready for the full-time job. Why not add one more weapon to this offense in Ruggs, who was the fastest player on Alabama's roster last season; he can score from anywhere on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons have needs at edge rusher, defensive line and linebacker too, but Fulton is a legit first-round talent who can lock down the opposing team's best receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys desperately need to bolster the secondary, especially at safety, and McKinney is arguably the best one in this draft class. He can play centerfield or closer to the line of scrimmage, and brings a physicality that was on display week in and week out during the Crimson Tide's '19 season.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Dolphins won five of their final nine games, a clear indication this team bought into coach Brian Flores' plan, but holes remain. With the QB position taken care of above, Miami lands an explosive edge rusher here. Chaisson needs to add weight, but he plays much stronger than he looks and can be a constant threat in the backfield.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders would've loved Chaisson here, but the Dolphins beat them to the punch. Instead, they settled for long, physical cornerback C.J. Henderson, who dominated the combine and is the latest piece in Las Vegas' young, athletic, playmaking defense.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw dominated the Senior Bowl back in January and his athleticism, power and speed make him the best pass-rushing interior lineman in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th The Eagles have obvious needs on defense, but Jefferson punctuated a fantastic season with an impressive combine and firmly put himself in the first-round conversation with his 4.43 40 time in Indy. He's a monster in the slot but can play outside too.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Aiyuk managed just a 4.5 40 at the combine, but he plays much, much faster than that. He's a home run threat every time he touches the ball and his YAC ability is second to none. Oh, he's also a terror in the return game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots' dominant D adds another versatile playmaker. Baun is listed at 240 pounds, which means he might be better suited to play linebacker at the next level, though some scouts were impressed with his pass-rush abilities during Senior Bowl week. Wherever he lines up, Baun is always around the ball; he had 11.5 sacks and 55 QB pressures in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 11th No one was talking about Igbinoghene in December, but he landed on radars during Shrine Bowl week and he continues his ascent up draft boards now. He may not go this high in late April, but he's a proven cover corner playing in the nation's toughest conference and he's also a rock in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Vikings RT Brian O'Neill is coming off a strong sophomore season, but Reilly Reiff, 31, is entering the final year of his deal. Jones, meanwhile, had an outstanding season for the Cougars, improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl in January, and has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Raekwon McMillan and Sam Eguavoen both have one year left on their current deals and Jerome Baker's contract expires in two years. None rated better than average, according to Pro Football Focus' grades, and Murray, who has sideline-to-sideline speed and can take over games in the middle of the field, would give the Dolphins a much needed playmaker on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th The Seahawks have to get better up front, especially with Germaine Ifedi's contract set to expire. Jackson is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in this class (and that's saying something) though he will need to get stronger at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Even if the Ravens franchise Matt Judon, Gross-Matos is a high-upside edge rusher who has yet to scratch the surface on his potential. He's only going to get better and what better place to grow into that role than in Wink Martindale's defense in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock are two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks and both will be out of a contract in March. But even if Tennessee brings back one (or both), you can never have enough defensive backs on the roster. Terrell quietly had a strong season for the Tigers and he followed that up with a stellar combine. Don't be surprised if he sneaks into Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th This is Mims' first appearance in our weekly mock draft but it's well deserved. He had a strong season for Baylor, balled out at the Senior Bowl, and then set the combine on fire with his performance there. He's still raw but he's the type of playmaker who could quickly grow into an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Gladney had a standout season for the Horned Frogs, and he might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class. He measured just 5-foot-10 but he's incredibly physical and will have little trouble matching up with NFL receivers.