Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville ushers in the Trevor Lawrence era after selecting him with the top pick.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd New York elects to move on from Sam Darnold and create a fresh start with Zach Wilson. GM Joe Douglas' next objective is ensuring that Wilson has enough talent around him to be successful.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Miami adds an elite wide receiver to aid Tua Tagovailoa's development. The play from the position has been inconsistent.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd It may sound like a broken record at this point but Arthur Smith likely wants a long-term option at the quarterback position. Matt Ryan may be solid for a few years, but the end of the road is around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals add Penei Sewell to play left tackle, which allows them to move Jonah Jackson inside or to right tackle. The offensive line is the top priority to protect Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th A North Dakota State quarterback replaces a North Dakota State quarterback. Trey Lance may need a little bit of time to hit his stride, but his upside is immense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit will likely hold onto Kenny Golladay but the rest of the wide receiver room could be turned over. Jaylen Waddle gives them a little speed to go along with Golladay's big-play ability down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina is still sorting through the possibilities at quarterback. Kyle Pitts would give that eventual choice a big mismatch to pair with Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver adds a top cornerback to Vic Fangio's defense. He can capitalize on the pressure created by Bradley Chubb. There are big decisions to be made with Von Miller and Justin Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas had one of the worst defenses in football last season and there are a lot of holes to fill. Caleb Farley is the start to building a respectable secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Gregory Rousseau is incredibly difficult to predict because he opted out of the season. He has a lot of talent and several people, including myself, are banking on him coming out on the other side more polished. New York adds a star pass rusher to go with a solid defensive tackle rotation.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Rashawn Slater can play left tackle in the event that Trent Williams leaves or slide inside to uplift a struggling interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles adds Christian Darrisaw to protect Justin Herbert. The offense will be in really good shape if they can add a quick slot receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota has some salary cap issues so adding an affordable contract at a position of need alleviates some of those problems. Jaelan Phillips can be what they had hoped for from Yannick Ngakoue.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons sliding to the middle of the first round is neither a statement of his talent nor a contrived plan to benefit New England. He naturally fell and the Patriots get a blue chip player.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th Arizona has J.J. Watt but that is not a replacement for Haason Reddick, who is trending towards departing in free agency. Azeez Ojulari has the talent to stand up, rush the passer and drop into coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas has moved on from Tyrell Williams and it is difficult to rely on Nelson Agholor. The Raiders capitalize on Devonta Smith falling and pair him with his former teammate -- Henry Ruggs.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Brian Flores has gotten the most out of his players but expectations are only going to rise as more talent is added to the roster. Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is a defensive chess piece that can be moved around the field to fill a variety of roles.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 7th Washington has a loaded defensive front but there are needs at linebacker, cornerback and safety. Tyson Campbell would give the team a shutdown corner.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th If the Bears are going to get stuck with Mitchell Trubisky for another season, then it would benefit them to patch the offensive line. Teven Jenkins is a physical right tackle that will set the tone for the rest of the unit.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th T.Y. Hilton is likely moving on this offseason so there is a need for speed. Parris Campbell has not yet reached the point where he can be trusted to fulfill that role.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th Jadeveon Clowney did not work out so they take another stab with Jayson Oweh. Oweh's lack of sack production should not scare off the Titans considering they signed Clowney.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets addressed the quarterback position with Zach Wilson so they continue attacking the pillars on which to build a team. Edge rusher, cornerback and the offensive line should be priorities, hence the selection of Kwity Paye.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Pittsburgh may need two offensive tackles so Jalen Mayfield is a start to fixing a deficient run game.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson to rush the passer. The Jaguars used a first-round pick on cornerback C.J. Henderson last year. The team continues to stockpile talent with the selection of Christian Barmore.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Joe Tryon EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th Joe Tryon is not a lock for the first round but he is one of a handful of pass rushers that has the potential to land there. Cleveland is desperate to add a pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Trevon Moehrig fills a need at safety in Baltimore. Edge rusher could also be a possibility but they arrived late on the back end of a run.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans is the ideal landing spot for Mac Jones because of the structure in place. The Saints have a strong offensive line as well as a few talented wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Green Bay needs to get stronger up the middle. Jamin Davis is a late riser but multiple teams have a first-round grade on him and he is only scratching the surface of what he could become.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo is prepared to lose Matt Milano, which creates a need at the position. Zaven Collins can slide in next to Tremaine Edmunds.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Aaron Robinson DB UCF • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 84th POSITION RNK 1st L'Jarius Sneed should continue his development but Kansas City could use another starter at the position.