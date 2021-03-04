The 2021 NFL Draft is less than two months away so the thought exercise begins to expand; instead of one round, we do three. The Texans, Rams and Seahawks all join the party with at least one pick after sitting on the sidelines in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Jacksonville ushers in the Trevor Lawrence era after selecting him with the top pick.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
New York elects to move on from Sam Darnold and create a fresh start with Zach Wilson. GM Joe Douglas' next objective is ensuring that Wilson has enough talent around him to be successful.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Miami adds an elite wide receiver to aid Tua Tagovailoa's development. The play from the position has been inconsistent.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
It may sound like a broken record at this point but Arthur Smith likely wants a long-term option at the quarterback position. Matt Ryan may be solid for a few years, but the end of the road is around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bengals add Penei Sewell to play left tackle, which allows them to move Jonah Jackson inside or to right tackle. The offensive line is the top priority to protect Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 6
A North Dakota State quarterback replaces a North Dakota State quarterback. Trey Lance may need a little bit of time to hit his stride, but his upside is immense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Detroit will likely hold onto Kenny Golladay but the rest of the wide receiver room could be turned over. Jaylen Waddle gives them a little speed to go along with Golladay's big-play ability down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Carolina is still sorting through the possibilities at quarterback. Kyle Pitts would give that eventual choice a big mismatch to pair with Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Denver adds a top cornerback to Vic Fangio's defense. He can capitalize on the pressure created by Bradley Chubb. There are big decisions to be made with Von Miller and Justin Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Dallas had one of the worst defenses in football last season and there are a lot of holes to fill. Caleb Farley is the start to building a respectable secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Gregory Rousseau is incredibly difficult to predict because he opted out of the season. He has a lot of talent and several people, including myself, are banking on him coming out on the other side more polished. New York adds a star pass rusher to go with a solid defensive tackle rotation.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Rashawn Slater can play left tackle in the event that Trent Williams leaves or slide inside to uplift a struggling interior offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Los Angeles adds Christian Darrisaw to protect Justin Herbert. The offense will be in really good shape if they can add a quick slot receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Minnesota has some salary cap issues so adding an affordable contract at a position of need alleviates some of those problems. Jaelan Phillips can be what they had hoped for from Yannick Ngakoue.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Micah Parsons sliding to the middle of the first round is neither a statement of his talent nor a contrived plan to benefit New England. He naturally fell and the Patriots get a blue chip player.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Arizona has J.J. Watt but that is not a replacement for Haason Reddick, who is trending towards departing in free agency. Azeez Ojulari has the talent to stand up, rush the passer and drop into coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Las Vegas has moved on from Tyrell Williams and it is difficult to rely on Nelson Agholor. The Raiders capitalize on Devonta Smith falling and pair him with his former teammate -- Henry Ruggs.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Brian Flores has gotten the most out of his players but expectations are only going to rise as more talent is added to the roster. Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is a defensive chess piece that can be moved around the field to fill a variety of roles.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Washington has a loaded defensive front but there are needs at linebacker, cornerback and safety. Tyson Campbell would give the team a shutdown corner.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
If the Bears are going to get stuck with Mitchell Trubisky for another season, then it would benefit them to patch the offensive line. Teven Jenkins is a physical right tackle that will set the tone for the rest of the unit.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
T.Y. Hilton is likely moving on this offseason so there is a need for speed. Parris Campbell has not yet reached the point where he can be trusted to fulfill that role.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney did not work out so they take another stab with Jayson Oweh. Oweh's lack of sack production should not scare off the Titans considering they signed Clowney.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Jets addressed the quarterback position with Zach Wilson so they continue attacking the pillars on which to build a team. Edge rusher, cornerback and the offensive line should be priorities, hence the selection of Kwity Paye.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Pittsburgh may need two offensive tackles so Jalen Mayfield is a start to fixing a deficient run game.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Jacksonville has Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson to rush the passer. The Jaguars used a first-round pick on cornerback C.J. Henderson last year. The team continues to stockpile talent with the selection of Christian Barmore.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Joe Tryon EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Joe Tryon is not a lock for the first round but he is one of a handful of pass rushers that has the potential to land there. Cleveland is desperate to add a pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 27
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Trevon Moehrig fills a need at safety in Baltimore. Edge rusher could also be a possibility but they arrived late on the back end of a run.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
New Orleans is the ideal landing spot for Mac Jones because of the structure in place. The Saints have a strong offensive line as well as a few talented wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Green Bay needs to get stronger up the middle. Jamin Davis is a late riser but multiple teams have a first-round grade on him and he is only scratching the surface of what he could become.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Buffalo is prepared to lose Matt Milano, which creates a need at the position. Zaven Collins can slide in next to Tremaine Edmunds.
Round 1 - Pick 31
UCF • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
L'Jarius Sneed should continue his development but Kansas City could use another starter at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
The Bucs are looking to win now and, while they could certainly move forward with the platoon system they deployed last season, there is a benefit to drafting one running back capable of doing everything. The running back position is a luxury in the first round but the defending Super Bowl champions can afford that luxury.
Round 2
33. Jaguars: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
34. Jets: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
35. Falcons: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
36. Dolphins (via Texans): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
37. Eagles: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
38. Bengals: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
39. Panthers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
40. Broncos: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
41. Lions: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
42. Giants: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
43. 49ers: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
44. Cowboys: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
45. Jaguars (via Vikings): Elijah Moore, CB, Ole Miss
46. Patriots: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
47. Chargers: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
48. Raiders: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
49. Cardinals: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
50. Dolphins: Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB
51. Football Team: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
52. Bears: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee
53. Titans: Ifeatu Melifonwu, DB, Syracuse
54. Colts: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
55. Steelers: Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
56. Seahawks: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
57. Rams: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
58. Ravens: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
59. Browns: Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
60. Saints: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
61. Bills: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
62. Packers: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
63. Chiefs: Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama
64. Buccaneers: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
Round 3
65. Jaguars: Jevon Holland, DB, Oregon
66. Jets: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
67. Texans: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
68. Falcons: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
69. Bengals: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
70. Eagles: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
71. Broncos: Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State
72. Lions: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
73. Panthers: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
74. Football Team (via 49ers): James Hudson III, OT, Cincinnati
75. Cowboys: Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
76. Giants: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
77. Chargers: Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina
78. Vikings: Richie Grant, DB, UCF
79. Cardinals: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (Fla.)
80. Raiders: Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
81. Dolphins: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
82. Football Team: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
83. Bears: Caden Sterns, S, Texas
84. Eagles (via Colts): Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
85. Titans: Jay Tufele, DT, USC
86. Jets (via Seahawks): Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)
87. Steelers: Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
88. Lions (via Rams): Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State
89. Browns: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
90. Vikings (via Ravens): Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
91. Browns (via Saints): Hamsah Nasirildeen, DB, Florida State
92. Packers: Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech
93. Bills: Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke
94. Chiefs: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
95. Buccaneers: Chris Rumph, EDGE, Duke