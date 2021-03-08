It's taken 27 mock drafts but here we are: our first three-rounder of the year. The first round looks familiar but we finally get to see the Seahawks, Texans and Rams make a selection. We also get a glimpse at how teams address needs beyond Round 1.
All told, eight quarterbacks go off the board over the first 95 picks and 14 wide receivers hear their names called in what will be another deep pass-catching class.
Keep reading to see all 95 picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
The Jags are taking Trevor Lawerence. The end.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Jets are still weighing what to do with Sam Darnold, according to reports, and we've gone back and forth here -- either Zach Wilson or Penei Sewell -- but whatever happens here starts with Darnold. Wilson is coming off a spectacular 2020 season, but New York could also trade down to stockpile picks and players as part of a rebuild that includes their current franchise QB.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Wide receivers have been pushed down out of the top 10 in recent drafts, but that doesn't mean Chase isn't worth the pick here -- and the Dolphins desperately need to get better at the position as Tua Tagovailoa enters Year 2 as the starter.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
If Falcons fans don't want a quarterback here because they're convinced Matt Ryan can play another two or three years, then why not give Ryan one of the best pass catchers in the class? Pitts is listed as a tight end but he can line up anywhere, and with only one tight end on the roster (Hayden Hurst has just one more year left on his deal), it makes sense to address the position early.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The Bengals would love for Sewell to fall to them here and there's a decent chance it happens as teams jockey for QBs at the top of the board.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Taking Fields allows the Eagles to give Jalen Hurts a chance to win the job because Fields probably needs a year of seasoning. But should the Ohio State standout win the job outright, then Philly will know it has found its franchise QB and won't have to begin that process again a year from now.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Jeffrey Okudah had an inconsistent rookie season, but he has a chance to be a really good player -- and the Lions' only other CBs under contract are Amani Oruwariye and Justin Coleman, who ranked below replacement level in 2020. Farley is a fantastic athlete who is only scratching the surface on his potential.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Panthers need a quarterback and what better option than the one who starred during Senior Bowl week with Carolina's coaching staff watching closely? Jones isn't the athlete of Lawrence, Wilson, Fields or Lance, but all he does is make plays, and there's a good argument that he was better at Alabama than his predecessor, Tua Tagovailoa.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Josey Jewell is coming off a strong season, but he's the only off-ball linebacker currently under contract in Denver. Parsons is a top-five talent who could get pushed down the board if there are runs on QBs and offensive linemen.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Late in the 2020 season, the Cowboys had the No. 4 overall pick and there may have been little value in taking a CB that high. Now selecting 10th, it makes a lot more sense -- especially since Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Giants have a lot of needs -- edge rusher, cornerback, offensive lineman, tight end -- but it's hard to pass up on a dynamic four-down player who can consistently stretch the field vertically.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kyle Shanahan said earlier this year that Jimmy Garoppolo is his QB for 2021, but that doesn't mean the team can't (or won't) plan for the future. And with Matthew Stafford headed for L.A., San Francisco turns to the draft. Trey Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Slater opted out for 2020 but he was dominant in '19, and he more than held his own when he faced off against Ohio State and Chase Young. Slater can play tackle or kick inside to guard, though we feel he's a Day 1 starter on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Vikings have needs at edge rusher but also along the interior offensive line, and Vera-Tucker -- who is a stud on the interior but starred at tackle this season for USC -- has the versatility to line up anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith is one of the best WRs in this draft class. His size and durability concerns could be what sees him last until the middle of the first round, even if he's a deserved top-10 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph will be free agents this spring, and Horn is a physical, athletic play-making cornerback who would add depth at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Raiders' defense was a mess in 2020 and they have to get better at getting after the QB. Paye, meanwhile, is an athletic marvel who showed vast improvement from the '19 to '20 season.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Phillips, who retired from football in 2018 because of injuries, transferred to the U and was just about unstoppable in 2020. If there are no medical concerns, he could be one of the first edge rushers drafted.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Football Team obviously needs a long-term answer at QB, but after winning the division and making the playoffs they'll likely have to trade up to get one. For now they're staying put upgrading the O-line with one one the most athletic lineman in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Bears, like WFT, would also love to land a QB, but they'd also need to trade up to do it. In the meantime, they have Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman (who opted out before the season) under contract for multiple years but the defensive line could used depth. Barmore finished the season strong for the Crimson Tide and he's the best defensive tackle in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Anthony Castonzo has announced his retirement and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet, and moves well in space. He can also man the left or right tackle positions.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Ojulari played on a Georgia defense loaded with players likely to get drafted and he might end up being the best of the group. Extremely active off the edge, Ojulari regularly finds himself in the backfield as a disruptive presence.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The Jets would love to get an offensive playmaker here, but instead, they bolster the secondary with one of our favorite CBs on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Najee Harris RB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs
Big Ben is coming back for at least one more year and the Steelers need to beef up the O-line, but they also need to figure out how to reestablish the run. Najee Harris isn't Derrick Henry, but he has similar traits with the added ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. If Pittsburgh can find a run game, its passing offense becomes much more consistent (and less predictable).
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Jags have their franchise QB and now they need to restock the roster with bigs on both sides of the ball. Here they address the defensive line. Onwuzurike opted out in '20 but didn't show any rust at the Senior Bowl, and his blend of speed and strength make him an attractive late-first-round option for teams looking to bolster their D-lines.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Browns were middle of the road in getting after the quarterback and there is little depth behind Myles Garrett. Basham is a physical freak who reinforced the notion during Senior Bowl week. Consistency will be the key to his success, but he has all the physical tools to dominate.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and -- even if one returns -- the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Oweh has all the physical tools to make the jump to the NFL, he just needs more experience.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Well, this would be amazing to watch. Drew Brees will almost certainly retire, but whether it's Jameis or Taysom, having Mike Thomas and Rondale Moore running routes could somehow make this offense even more explosive.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles during a breakout '20 season. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern-day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Mario Addison was tied for the team lead with five sacks and -- while there's also needs at linebacker and along the offensive line -- Rousseau had a 15.5-sack season in '19 (he opted out last season) and is just scratching the surface on his ability.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Newsome hasn't gotten as much buzz as other CBs in this class but he may end up being one of the best in this group. He's smooth in coverage, has long arms and can lock down receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
It looks like Lavonte David may be elsewhere next season and while Devin White had a breakout year, Bolton's sideline-to-sideline skills could help soften the loss should David not return.
Round 2
33. Jaguars: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
34. Jets: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
35. Falcons: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, S, Notre Dame
36. Dolphins (via HOU): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
37. Eagles: Asante Samuel Jr, CB, Florida State
38. Bengals: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
39. Panthers: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
40. Broncos: Ifeatu Melinfonu, CB, Syracuse
41. Lions: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
42. Giants: Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State
43. 49ers: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
44. Cowboys: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
45. Jaguars (via MIN): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
46. Patriots: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
47. Chargers: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
48. Raiders: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
49. Cardinals: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
50. Dolphins: Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa
51. WFT: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
52. Bears: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
53. Titans: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
54. Colts: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
55. Steelers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
56. Seahawks: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
57. Rams: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
58. Ravens: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
59. Browns: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
60. Saints: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
61. Bills: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
62. Packers: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
63. Chiefs: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
64. Buccaneers: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
Round 3
65. Jaguars: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
66. Jets: Michael Carter, RB, UNC
67. Texans: Dyami Brown, WR, UNC
68. Falcons: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
69. Bengals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
70. Eagles: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
71. Broncos: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
72. Lions: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
73. Panthers: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
74. WFT (via SF): Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC
75. Cowboys: Milton Williams, DL, Lousiana Tech
76. Giants: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
77. Patriots: FORFEITED
78. Chargers: Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee
79. Vikings: Richie Grant, S, UCF
80. Cardinals: Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA
81. Raiders: Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State
82. Dolphins: Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama
83. WFT: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
84. Bears: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
85. Eagles (via IND): Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State
86. Titans: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
87. Jets (via SEA): Dayo Odenyigbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt
88. Steelers: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
89. Lions (via LAR): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
90. Browns: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
91. Vikings (via BAL): Cam Sample, EDGE, TCU
92. Browns (via NO): Alim McNeill, DL, NC State
93. Packers: Jay Tufele, DL, USC
94. Bills: Jackson Carmen, OT, Clemson
95. Chiefs: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati
96. Buccaneers: Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh