Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Jags are taking Trevor Lawerence. The end.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets are still weighing what to do with Sam Darnold, according to reports, and we've gone back and forth here -- either Zach Wilson or Penei Sewell -- but whatever happens here starts with Darnold. Wilson is coming off a spectacular 2020 season, but New York could also trade down to stockpile picks and players as part of a rebuild that includes their current franchise QB.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Wide receivers have been pushed down out of the top 10 in recent drafts, but that doesn't mean Chase isn't worth the pick here -- and the Dolphins desperately need to get better at the position as Tua Tagovailoa enters Year 2 as the starter.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st If Falcons fans don't want a quarterback here because they're convinced Matt Ryan can play another two or three years, then why not give Ryan one of the best pass catchers in the class? Pitts is listed as a tight end but he can line up anywhere, and with only one tight end on the roster (Hayden Hurst has just one more year left on his deal), it makes sense to address the position early.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals would love for Sewell to fall to them here and there's a decent chance it happens as teams jockey for QBs at the top of the board.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Taking Fields allows the Eagles to give Jalen Hurts a chance to win the job because Fields probably needs a year of seasoning. But should the Ohio State standout win the job outright, then Philly will know it has found its franchise QB and won't have to begin that process again a year from now.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Jeffrey Okudah had an inconsistent rookie season, but he has a chance to be a really good player -- and the Lions' only other CBs under contract are Amani Oruwariye and Justin Coleman, who ranked below replacement level in 2020. Farley is a fantastic athlete who is only scratching the surface on his potential.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Panthers need a quarterback and what better option than the one who starred during Senior Bowl week with Carolina's coaching staff watching closely? Jones isn't the athlete of Lawrence, Wilson, Fields or Lance, but all he does is make plays, and there's a good argument that he was better at Alabama than his predecessor, Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Josey Jewell is coming off a strong season, but he's the only off-ball linebacker currently under contract in Denver. Parsons is a top-five talent who could get pushed down the board if there are runs on QBs and offensive linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Late in the 2020 season, the Cowboys had the No. 4 overall pick and there may have been little value in taking a CB that high. Now selecting 10th, it makes a lot more sense -- especially since Dallas desperately needs help in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants have a lot of needs -- edge rusher, cornerback, offensive lineman, tight end -- but it's hard to pass up on a dynamic four-down player who can consistently stretch the field vertically.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Kyle Shanahan said earlier this year that Jimmy Garoppolo is his QB for 2021, but that doesn't mean the team can't (or won't) plan for the future. And with Matthew Stafford headed for L.A., San Francisco turns to the draft. Trey Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience. But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it's Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Slater opted out for 2020 but he was dominant in '19, and he more than held his own when he faced off against Ohio State and Chase Young. Slater can play tackle or kick inside to guard, though we feel he's a Day 1 starter on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings have needs at edge rusher but also along the interior offensive line, and Vera-Tucker -- who is a stud on the interior but starred at tackle this season for USC -- has the versatility to line up anywhere.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Smith is one of the best WRs in this draft class. His size and durability concerns could be what sees him last until the middle of the first round, even if he's a deserved top-10 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Johnathan Joseph will be free agents this spring, and Horn is a physical, athletic play-making cornerback who would add depth at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders' defense was a mess in 2020 and they have to get better at getting after the QB. Paye, meanwhile, is an athletic marvel who showed vast improvement from the '19 to '20 season.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Phillips, who retired from football in 2018 because of injuries, transferred to the U and was just about unstoppable in 2020. If there are no medical concerns, he could be one of the first edge rushers drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Football Team obviously needs a long-term answer at QB, but after winning the division and making the playoffs they'll likely have to trade up to get one. For now they're staying put upgrading the O-line with one one the most athletic lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears, like WFT, would also love to land a QB, but they'd also need to trade up to do it. In the meantime, they have Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman (who opted out before the season) under contract for multiple years but the defensive line could used depth. Barmore finished the season strong for the Crimson Tide and he's the best defensive tackle in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th Anthony Castonzo has announced his retirement and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet, and moves well in space. He can also man the left or right tackle positions.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th Ojulari played on a Georgia defense loaded with players likely to get drafted and he might end up being the best of the group. Extremely active off the edge, Ojulari regularly finds himself in the backfield as a disruptive presence.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Jets would love to get an offensive playmaker here, but instead, they bolster the secondary with one of our favorite CBs on the board.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd Big Ben is coming back for at least one more year and the Steelers need to beef up the O-line, but they also need to figure out how to reestablish the run. Najee Harris isn't Derrick Henry, but he has similar traits with the added ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. If Pittsburgh can find a run game, its passing offense becomes much more consistent (and less predictable).

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jags have their franchise QB and now they need to restock the roster with bigs on both sides of the ball. Here they address the defensive line. Onwuzurike opted out in '20 but didn't show any rust at the Senior Bowl, and his blend of speed and strength make him an attractive late-first-round option for teams looking to bolster their D-lines.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th The Browns were middle of the road in getting after the quarterback and there is little depth behind Myles Garrett. Basham is a physical freak who reinforced the notion during Senior Bowl week. Consistency will be the key to his success, but he has all the physical tools to dominate.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and -- even if one returns -- the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Oweh has all the physical tools to make the jump to the NFL, he just needs more experience.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Well, this would be amazing to watch. Drew Brees will almost certainly retire, but whether it's Jameis or Taysom, having Mike Thomas and Rondale Moore running routes could somehow make this offense even more explosive.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Collins had four sacks, four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) and two forced fumbles during a breakout '20 season. At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he looks more like a defensive end but moves with the fluidity of the modern-day inside linebackers that have become so prevalent around the league.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Mario Addison was tied for the team lead with five sacks and -- while there's also needs at linebacker and along the offensive line -- Rousseau had a 15.5-sack season in '19 (he opted out last season) and is just scratching the surface on his ability.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 2nd Newsome hasn't gotten as much buzz as other CBs in this class but he may end up being one of the best in this group. He's smooth in coverage, has long arms and can lock down receivers.