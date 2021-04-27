Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There are very few certainties in this life. This is one of them.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd It's somewhat interesting that we've all just penciled Wilson in at No. 2 but this appears to be the direction the Jets are going.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th We have no idea what happens here, but Kyle Shanahan was at his best when he was calling plays for Matt Ryan. That doesn't mean he isn't having visions of doing even more with a talent like Trey Lance or Justin Fields, we just don't know because the 49ers have been tight-lipped about their intentions.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons appear to be ready to continue rolling with Matt Ryan, so trading down may be option No. 1. If they stay put, Pitts is quite the consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st We've heard that the Bengals ultimately may end up going with Ja'Marr Chase here, but we'd take Sewell because it doesn't matter how wide open your WRs are if your QB is on his back.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins are in prime position for one of the three: Chase, Pitts or Sewell, which explains why they traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 but then back up to No. 6 -- to get Tua some help, either with a skill-position player or along the O-line. Win-win.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Should the Lions consider a QB here? Yeah, probably, especially with both Fields and Lance on the board. But if they want to make it work with Jared Goff, they're going to need to restock the cupboard at wide receiver.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold, but like the Lions, if they have Justin Fields and Trey Lance staring them in the face, they'll have a decision to make. Cornerback or offensive line is a distinct possibility here too.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote last week that Teddy Bridgewater could be in Denver by draft weekend, which would indicate they're not in the market for a rookie QB here. It also means they can target offensive line or their defense with the No. 9 pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 10 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Pats filled just about every need they had in free agency ... except QB, at least long-term. Yes, Cam Newton re-upped for another year, but we're guessing Bill Belichick wasn't super-charged by all the losing in 2020 and he'll do everything in his power to change that. TRADE DETAILS: Patriots trade up from No. 15 to No. 10; Cowboys get picks No. 15, No. 46.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Dave Gettleman reiterated that he doesn't like trading down so, for now, the Giants stay at 11. The GM also has an affinity for big guys so WR may not be the play here -- but it should be if Smith is still available.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles traded out of No. 6, presumably because they're out of the QB market. If so, they have to fix the secondary, and they do it with one of the best players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd This is pretty straightforward: The Chargers need to fix their O-line and Darrisaw has a chance to be a really good player.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st This has been a popular pairing and Paye did nothing to change our minds after a strong pro-day performance.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Cowboys trade down and still get arguably the best cornerback in this class. And they get an extra pick out of it for their troubles. TRADE DETAILS: Patriots trade up from No. 15 to No. 10; Cowboys get picks No. 15, No. 46.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Cards would love to grab Horn here but they just missed out. They could target another CB or bolster the O-line and they settle for the latter.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Any prospect that plays on the defensive side of the ball is a good start. JOK is a Swiss Army knife, but the Raiders have to make sure they use him correctly. If they do, he could be special.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 1st We keep hearing that the Dolphins love Harris. The question now becomes, do they love him enough to take him at No. 18? For our purposes here, the answer is yes, yes they do.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Our colleague Pete Prisco thinks Davis could be the best LB in this class. We think Parsons is the favorite, but because of some maturity concerns we have Parsons still on the board here and Davis is the first LB off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Farley was our CB1 until he underwent his second back procedure early this spring. He's a special talent, and if he stays healthy he'll be a steal here at No. 20.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet, and moves well in space. He can also man the left or right tackle positions.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd This will all come down to Phillips' medicals. If he gets the all-clear, he could be the first EDGE off the board. Either way, the Titans have to improve their pass rush.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Basham is one of our favorite players, and he hasn't gotten quite the first-round pub of some of the other players in this class. That said, don't be surprised if he's among the first 32 picks.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th The Steelers could go OL, RB or CB here. But given the way the board fell they opt for pass rusher. Oweh is raw but has the physical tools the Steelers covet, and in a few years we could be talking about him the way we were talking about Bud Dupree once he grew into his role.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Levi Onwuzurike DL Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd Onwuzurike opted out in 2020 but he picked up where he left off at the Senior Bowl, where he was dominant on the first day of practice. He and Christian Barmore headline an admittedly weak defensive line class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Parsons, a top-5 talent, falls to 26 because of maturity concerns. If all that is behind him, he will be a Day 1 impact player.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens could go with a safety, wideout or offensive lineman here, but their biggest need remains at pass rusher, especially after losing Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Newsome was dominant for most of the 2020 season and the Saints have to add depth to their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Will the Packers take a Round 1 WR? They should, of course, but they could also target defensive line or linebacker here. If it's Toney, we love the idea of him lining up alongside Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers as his QB.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Collins could be off the board as early as No. 11, but if he's here the Bills will certainly consider taking him, even with needs at cornerback.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th The Ravens could package their two first-round picks to move up for one of the Big 3 wide receivers. Either way, they need to find a reliable deep threat and Marshall is just scratching the surface on his abilities.