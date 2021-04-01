Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The beginning of the NFL draft order seems to be coming into focus and Trevor Lawrence is expected to be taken first.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Zach Wilson seems to be settling in as the consensus at No. 2 overall. The selection would mean New York is moving on from Sam Darnold.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The selection of Mac Jones by San Francisco would defy my eyes and rankings, but the buzz is that Jones will be the pick for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th TRADE TERMS: Atlanta receives No. 9 and No. 40 overall / Denver receives No. 4 overall. It is likely that a quarterback is taken No. 4 overall whether that is by Atlanta or through a trade down. Justin Fields wowed with his pro day this week and his tape backs up his claim as a top-10 choice.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st To my surprise, it sounds as though Ja'Marr Chase is the leader in the clubhouse to be Cincinnati's pick. Offensive line would be my choice but, if Joe Burrow is encouraging them to take Chase over an offensive lineman, then the Bengals should not hesitate to make a move that they preferred from the jump.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Kyle Pitts is unlike anything that Miami has on its roster. Do not get hung up on whether or not he is a tight end or wide receiver, he is simply a mismatch nightmare for Tua Tagovailoa to exploit.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit is going to be able to challenge the field more vertically. Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams are not going to cut it in that wide receiver room.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina might have to sweat out Trey Lance falling to them at No. 8 overall but it feels as though the top six picks are accounted for in this year's draft. Cincinnati rarely trades that early and Miami did not trade up only to trade back again. The Lions could be the gatekeeper to any team looking to trade up for a quarterback. Perhaps New England?

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Five quarterbacks in the top eight means that some really good players are going to slide down the board and teams may need to prepare their respective draft strategies accordingly. Penei Sewell could temporarily move to guard and then eventually slide back to tackle later in Jake Matthews' career.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas has added players to the secondary but none are going to inspire fear. Patrick Surtain II is a really clean, technical prospect with NFL bloodlines. He brings a level of professionalism and consistency to a defense that has lacked it.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Rashawn Slater falling to pick No. 11 is some of the adjustment that has to occur. The Giants may not have anticipated that he would still be on the board. The lineman with five position flexibility arrives in the Big Apple as a player that could fill a hole at center or guard.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia slid back from No. 6 to No. 12 overall and still has a chance to add one of the draft's top wide receivers. It would not be a surprise to see them take a cornerback or edge rusher either.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Brandon Staley had Jalen Ramsey in Los Angeles last season. I could see him being drawn to having a cornerback with a big personality and physicality like Jaycee Horn with the Chargers.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota gets really good value with Alijah Vera-Tucker who has five positional flexibility but it is probably best served inside. It will be interesting to see where the Vikings play Ezra Cleveland after Riley Reiff moved on.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st New England is bulking up for a big bounce-back year. Bill Belichick capitalizes on one of the draft's best players sliding. Micah Parsons is an off-ball linebacker with the ability to rush from the edge occasionally.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts need an offensive tackle and know they may have to get ahead of Washington. They trade up with Arizona to snag Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas has a need for some pass rush supplement. Jaelan Phillips is a hot name after his well-rounded, sensational pro day workout Monday.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Miami gets a versatile defender with a permanent role in sub packages for Brian Flores' defense. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah glides across the field and is forceful on impact.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th Washington was leapfrogged by Indianapolis for an offensive tackle so the team takes Terrace Marshall Jr. to pair with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. It is not where I would take him personally but there are a lot of teams high on Marshall.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Chicago has made a few small signings along the offensive line but none to exclude them from the draft market. Teven Jenkins gives them a mean streak on the offensive line to protect QB1.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 21 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona lost Haason Reddick in free agency but finds some juice to replace him in the draft. Azeez Ojulari is a player that needs to refine his pass rush skill set a bit more, but possesses the athleticism to rush standing up or down.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 4th After parting with Adoree Jackson, Tennessee responds by drafting Greg Newsome II. Mike Vrabel will love coaching him. The Titans have lost some key players this offseason so the draft is crucial to them maintaining a spot atop the AFC South.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd Javonte Williams becomes the first running back off the board taken by the Jets. I would not take a running back in Round 1 with the current roster but there is a lot of buzz that suggests New York might do so.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Pittsburgh and its fans are obsessed with fixing the run game and they should be. It seems to be one of the few fanbases on board with taking a running back in the first round. However, it is smarter to take offensive line in the first round and swing back around to take the running back. Spoiler alert: they do.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Trevon Moehrig is one of the players that has been linked to Jacksonville a lot through the process. I think that is still a viable route as the team adds more talent to the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Jamin Davis tested off the charts at Kentucky's pro day. Linebacker is a hot button issue within the Browns fanbase. It started during Joe Schobert's free agency and has carried over but -- if Davis becomes a Darius Leonard-caliber player, no one is going to fret over where he was drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore loves length. After a strong showing at his pro day, Jayson Oweh has made himself a commodity for teams banking on traits. Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue are gone so there is a natural fit in the DMV.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st After losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, New Orleans responds by adding another edge rusher with grown man strength opposite Cam Jordan. Kwity Paye is good value this late in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay adds some speed to the wide receiver room in the form of Kadarius Toney. The Packers now have Davante Adams and Toney to get open for Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo continues adding depth at edge rusher with A.J. Epenesa and Gregory Rousseau competing opposite Jerry Hughes. In an ideal world, those two would be the future at the position in Orchard Park.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City adds more competition at the linebacker position. Zaven Collins and Willie Gay Jr. give the Chiefs two young, promising talents at the position.