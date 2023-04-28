One of the key stories that developed on Day 1 of the NFL Draft has been the plummet of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Once considered to be a near-lock as a top-five pick, Levis not only fell out of that range but also the top 10 ... and the top 20 ... and then the entire first round. It's currently unclear where he will ultimately end up, but an elongated stay inside the green room was not something folks -- and especially Levis -- expected. So what happened?

Well, Levis' fall could be centered around a nagging toe injury. He had a left toe injury that forced him to miss two games last season and that was deemed problematic by one team that considered him, according to ESPN. Levis says that the toe has healed and he is good to go, but that doesn't seem to be the consensus. Another team, ESPN notes, believes that Levis could manage the injury throughout the season, but thought that surgery would need to be discussed after 2023.

A player falling due to injury concerns wouldn't be a first in NFL Draft history, but this is a rather jarring drop. That's especially true when considering that there was some online scuttlebutt heading into Thursday night that Levis could even be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick. That, of course, didn't occur as the Panthers opted for Alabama's Bryce Young, but Levis' drop beyond the Colts, who decided to roll with Florida's Anthony Richardson at No. 4, was one of the first big surprises of this year's draft.

Levis was CBS Sports's No. 4 ranked quarterback in this year's class and the No. 18 prospect overall. He is coming off a senior season at Kentucky where he completed 65.4% of his passes, 2,406 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

It's worth noting that a fall on draft night doesn't automatically sink your NFL career (Just ask newly acquired Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers). That said, this is hardly the way Levis likely wanted to start his pro career.

