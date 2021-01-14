|
|LAR
|GB
Rams-Packers Preview
No NFL team scored more points during the regular season than the Green Bay Packers. Nobody has played better defense than the Los Angeles Rams.
That sets up an intriguing showdown of strength vs. strength when MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (13-3) host All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Rams (11-6) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.
''This is what you love,'' Rams coach Sean McVay said. ''These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can't wait for.''
Both of these units are at the top of their game.
The Packers have won six straight games and have been held below 22 points just once all season. Los Angeles got to this point by sacking Russell Wilson five times in a 30-20 victory at Seattle last week.
''They went to Seattle, played a familiar opponent and played really, really well, and they're coming in with the confidence that they should have,'' Rodgers said. ''And we're coming in with confidence as well, the season that we've had and what we believe we're capable of.''
Rodgers has set franchise single-season records for touchdown passes (48) and completion percentage (.707) this year while throwing just five interceptions for an offense scoring 31.8 points per game. Donald calls Rodgers a ''great quarterback that's playing lights out this year.''
Donald leads a defense that allowed the fewest points and yards of any team during the regular season.
''At any time, at any quarter of the game, a different guy could make a big-time play for us,'' Donald said. ''It's not just one or two guys. When you've got a group of guys - all 11 out there - who are pretty much playmakers who can make that game-changing play at any time, you've got a great group.''
This will be the first time the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense and scoring defense have faced off in the postseason since the New England-Atlanta Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017. The Patriots had the top-ranked defense and the Falcons had the No. 1 offense that year.
This also will be the Rams' first playoff game at Lambeau Field. These two franchises have met in the postseason just twice before, with the Packers winning 28-7 in Milwaukee on Dec. 23, 1967, and the Rams winning 45-17 in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002.
RAMS' UNCERTAINTY AT QB
John Wolford started at quarterback for the Rams against Seattle, but left early in the game with a neck stinger that will prevent him from playing Saturday. That means the Rams will turn to Jared Goff, who is less than three weeks removed from thumb surgery.
The Rams' most important offensive players right now might be rookie running back Cam Akers and left tackle Andrew Whitworth. Although both are recovering from recent injuries, they're the keys to a revitalized ground game that racked up 164 yards rushing last week.
PAY ATTENTION EARLY
The start of this game could go a long way toward dictating the result.
Green Bay has outscored opponents 299-163 in the first half this season, including a 219-92 edge in the second quarter. The Packers actually have been outscored 124-107 in the fourth quarter and overtime, but they've made up for that by building such big early leads.
The Rams are 37-0 in games they've led at halftime during McVay's four-year tenure.
MISSING BAKHTIARI
The Packers won't have All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice on Dec. 31.
Green Bay's offensive line fared well without Bakhtiari in a 35-16 victory at Chicago to close the regular season, but his absence is more of a concern against a Rams team that led the NFL with 53 regular-season sacks.
DONALD'S HEALTH
Donald left the Seahawks game last week with injured ribs, but the Rams have expressed confidence the six-time All-Pro will play Saturday. McVay said that ''unless something unforeseen happens, the Terminator will be ready.''
''I feel good,'' Donald said. ''I feel strong. I'll be ready come Saturday.''
FANS AT LAMBEAU
The Packers will be playing a home game in front of paying spectators for the first time this season. The Lambeau Field crowd will include about 6,500 season-ticket holders as well as invited frontline health-care workers and first responders plus a league-mandated allotment for the visiting team.
''That's going to help us, give us an extra added home-field advantage that we need, just bringing that extra juice,'' Packers running back Aaron Jones said.
Green Bay hadn't allowed any spectators for its first four regular-season home games due to the pandemic. In late November, the Packers made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members. The last two home games also featured hundreds of frontline workers who were invited to attend.
AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:33
|24:55
|1st Downs
|12
|21
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|6-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|202
|352
|Total Plays
|34
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|162
|Rush Attempts
|15
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|126
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|15-17
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|2-17
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-53.3
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|58
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|202
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Goff
|15/17
|142
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|3
|65
|0
|28
|6
|
R. Woods 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Woods
|6
|5
|38
|0
|19
|3
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
8
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|3
|3
|24
|1
|16
|8
|
C. Akers 23 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|2
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Brown 34 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 ILB
|T. Reeder
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Fuller 32 SS
|J. Fuller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 ILB
|K. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 1 K
4
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|3
|53.3
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|3
|19.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|15/25
|190
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Jones
|10
|85
|1
|60
|15
|
J. Williams 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Williams
|9
|49
|0
|11
|4
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|5
|27
|0
|9
|2
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
4
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|3
|3
|48
|0
|33
|4
|
D. Adams 17 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Adams
|6
|5
|43
|1
|21
|10
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|7
|3
|29
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|5
|2
|29
|0
|21
|2
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
2
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|2
|
A. Jones 33 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Price 92 DT
|B. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
7
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|39
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 17(3:32 - 3rd) Direct snap to C.Akers. C.Akers right tackle to GB 17 for no gain (D.Lowry; B.Price).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 22(4:14 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to GB 17 for 5 yards (D.Lowry; P.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(4:56 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end to GB 22 for 6 yards (K.Barnes).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 44(5:22 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep right to V.Jefferson to GB 28 for 16 yards (K.King).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 49(5:50 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at GB 44 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(6:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee to GB 49 for 4 yards (D.Lowry; A.Amos).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 31(6:26 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at LAR 47 for 16 yards (A.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 25(6:49 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 31 for 6 yards (K.King).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(7:26 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson to LAR 25 for 4 yards (K.King).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GB 42(7:37 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 37 yards to LAR 21 Center-H.Bradley downed by GB-K.Martin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GB 42(7:44 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling (D.Williams) [O.Okoronkwo].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 40(8:29 - 3rd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 42 for 2 yards (M.Brockers; S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(8:34 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 29(9:15 - 3rd) J.Williams right guard to GB 40 for 11 yards (J.Johnson III; J.Ramsey).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 17 - GB 8(10:03 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard to GB 29 for 21 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 17 - GB 8(10:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(10:31 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 34 for 19 yards (T.Reeder; D.Rivers). PENALTY on GB-R.Wagner Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at GB 15 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAR 21(10:42 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 64 yards to GB 15 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-J.Hollins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAR 30(11:19 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 21 for -9 yards (sack split by K.Clark and R.Gary).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAR 30(11:24 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 27(12:04 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to LAR 30 for 3 yards (C.Sullivan).
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to LAR 0. N.Webster to LAR 27 for 27 yards (H.Black; D.Dafney).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(12:10 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Rodgers pass to A.Jones is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 1(12:14 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - GB 3(12:52 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to LAR 1 for 2 yards (M.Brockers).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 7(13:34 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to LAR 3 for 4 yards (S.Joseph; J.Fuller).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 15(14:15 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to LAR 7 for 8 yards (K.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 15(14:20 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle.
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle pushed ob at LAR 15 for 60 yards (J.Fuller).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - GB 21(0:04 - 2nd) M.Crosby 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 21(0:08 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(0:14 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to A.Lazard (T.Hill).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(0:24 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan ran ob at LAR 21 for 33 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:29 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams to GB 46 for 21 yards (D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 4(0:33 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(0:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Akers to GB 4 for 6 yards (K.King).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 15(0:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to GB 10 for 5 yards (A.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(1:21 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to GB 15 for 6 yards (K.Barnes; C.Sullivan).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(1:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to GB 21 for 21 yards (K.Barnes; D.Savage).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 45(2:00 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to GB 42 for 13 yards (K.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(2:09 - 2nd) C.Akers left end to LAR 45 for 4 yards (A.Amos; K.King).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 31(2:50 - 2nd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 41 for 10 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(3:29 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 31 for 6 yards (D.Lowry).
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(3:29 - 2nd) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Scott pass to M.Crosby is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(3:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 4(4:22 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to LAR 1 for 3 yards (T.Reeder; A.Donald).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - GB 8(5:00 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to LAR 4 for 4 yards (M.Brockers; L.Floyd).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 13(5:33 - 2nd) J.Williams right tackle to LAR 8 for 5 yards (M.Fox).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - GB 25(6:16 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to LAR 13 for 12 yards (N.Scott).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 15(6:44 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to LAR 4 for 11 yards (T.Reeder). PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 15 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(7:21 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to LAR 15 for 6 yards (K.Young; J.Ramsey). LAR-J.Johnson III was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 32(8:02 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to LAR 21 for 11 yards (T.Reeder).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 46(8:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to LAR 32 for 14 yards (J.Fuller; T.Reeder).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(9:15 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at LAR 46 for 1 yard (J.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAR 22(9:25 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to GB 30 Center-J.McQuaide. T.Austin pushed ob at GB 38 for 8 yards (N.Webster). PENALTY on LAR-N.Webster Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced at GB 38.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 14 - LAR 18(10:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to M.Brown to LAR 22 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey) [P.Smith].
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - LAR 25(10:49 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 18 for -7 yards (Z.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(11:33 - 2nd) C.Akers right end pushed ob at LAR 25 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to LAR 1. N.Webster to LAR 22 for 21 yards (O.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(11:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 6(12:23 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to LAR 1 for 5 yards (J.Fuller T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(13:06 - 2nd) A.Jones right guard to LAR 6 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 17(13:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to LAR 9 for 8 yards (N.Scott; T.Reeder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(14:33 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to LAR 17 for 4 yards (G.Gaines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GB 36(14:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to D.Adams. PENALTY on LAR-A.Donald Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at LAR 36.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones right tackle to LAR 36 for 3 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 47(0:38 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to LAR 39 for 8 yards (M.Brockers; J.Hollins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(1:20 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to LAR 47 for 6 yards (K.Young).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 42(2:01 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 47 for 5 yards (T.Reeder; N.Scott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(2:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at GB 42 for 9 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 25(3:10 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to GB 33 for 8 yards (J.Hollins; T.Reeder).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 19(3:50 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to GB 25 for 6 yards (T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 16(4:29 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to GB 19 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 66 yards from LAR 35 to GB -1. M.Taylor to GB 16 for 17 yards (J.Mundt).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LAR 19(4:40 - 1st) M.Gay 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LAR 14(4:40 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-A.Corbett False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 14 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 15(5:27 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to GB 14 for 1 yard (P.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAR 21(6:05 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to GB 15 for 6 yards (P.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(6:44 - 1st) Direct snap to C.Akers. C.Akers right end to GB 21 for 2 yards (K.Barnes).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(7:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep middle to R.Woods to GB 23 for 19 yards (K.Barnes). GB-T.Lancaster was injured during the play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(7:31 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep middle to J.Reynolds to GB 42 for 28 yards (D.Savage).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 27(8:03 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to LAR 30 for 3 yards (K.King; K.Barnes) [R.Gary].
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 19(8:32 - 1st) C.Akers right end to LAR 27 for 8 yards (K.Barnes).
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 56 yards from GB 35 to LAR 9. N.Webster to LAR 19 for 10 yards (V.Scott; H.Black).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GB 5(8:42 - 1st) M.Crosby 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GB 5(8:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard (T.Reeder).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GB 5(8:52 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - GB 4(9:27 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to LAR 5 for -1 yards (G.Gaines T.Reeder).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - GB 31(9:54 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to E.St. Brown to LAR 4 for 27 yards (J.Fuller). Penalty on LAR Defensive Too Many Men on Field declined.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 34(10:10 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to LAR 31 for 3 yards (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(10:15 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(10:56 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at LAR 34 for 12 yards (T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 49(11:35 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to LAR 46 for 3 yards (M.Brockers; T.Reeder).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(12:13 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to LAR 49 for 9 yards (N.Scott; L.Floyd).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 34(12:48 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 42 for 8 yards (T.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 32(13:25 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to GB 34 for 2 yards (M.Brockers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAR 29(13:35 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 48 yards to GB 23 Center-J.McQuaide. T.Austin to GB 32 for 9 yards (N.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAR 29(13:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (P.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAR 26(14:23 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 29 for 3 yards (K.Clark; T.Lancaster).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee to LAR 26 for 1 yard (A.Amos).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.