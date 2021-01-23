|
|
|BUF
|KC
Bills-Chiefs Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Ten years after firing Sean McDermott as his defensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will stare across the field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and see his protege trying to spoil his hopes of a Super Bowl repeat.
Funny thing: Even after firing him, Reid suspected deep down that McDermott was destined for big things.
''Very organized, very smart and very tough,'' he explained this week. ''He came from a coaching family - his dad was a heck of a coach. Sean just kind of picked up right from there. Very solid, very good.''
In fact, downright exceptional.
McDermott has the long-suffering Buffalo Bills playing in their first AFC championship game since beating Kansas City on Jan. 23, 1994, when they advanced to their fourth straight Super Bowl. They have won 11 of their past 12 games since losing to the Chiefs in Week 6, beating the Colts in the wild-card round and the Ravens in last week's divisional round.
''He deserves coach of the year, man. He's taken a franchise there, both he and his general manager, have put this thing together with some bold moves and production now,'' Reid said.
''I think he's done a tremendous job. What a great thing for the NFL and for Buffalo. They love football in Buffalo and he's really done a nice job with that whole program.''
Not surprisingly, the job McDermott has done with the Bills neatly parallels the job Reid has done in Kansas City.
Both took over downtrodden organizations and quickly built them into juggernauts. Both have bright young quarterbacks in the Bills' Josh Allen and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Both have surrounded them with playmakers, such as the Bills' Stefon Diggs and the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. And both have built defenses to not only complement two of the best offenses in the NFL, but capable of clinching wins under pressure, as each did last weekend.
Mahomes, who sustained a concussion last week against Cleveland, has been cleared to play after practicing all week.
McDermott never harbored any animosity toward Reid when he was fired from the Eagles on Jan. 15, 2011. Instead, he went to Carolina and over the next five years honed his craft and built his reputation to the point the Bills - who at the time had not made the postseason since 1999 - were willing to give him a shot in charge.
Buffalo reached the wild-card round in 2017 and again last year before reaching the brink of a Super Bowl this season.
''It's always an honor to go up against great coaches, and Andy will be a Hall of Fame coach here in the future sometime down the road,'' McDermott said. ''I've learned a lot from Andy in my time with him in Philadelphia, so I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and his family, the way they helped guide me then and still do today.''
MOMENT ON MAHOMES
The Chiefs' quarterback, who was knocked out of last week's game against Cleveland with a concussion, took first-team reps all week. He was finally cleared to play by team doctors and an independent neurologist on Friday.
''You have to take it day by day. I think that's the biggest thing,'' Mahomes said. ''You can only control what you can control. Try to come in with a positive attitude, make myself better, prepare myself like I was going to play and luckily enough, I didn't have any symptoms and now I can play.''
OTHER CHIEF CONCERNS
Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who also sustained a concussion last Sunday, practiced this week while awaiting clearance from doctors. Running back Le'Veon Bell was held out Thursday and Friday because of a swollen knee.
On the flip side, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to play for the first time since a high-ankle sprain in Week 15 and Sammy Watkins could be back from a calf injury that he sustained the following week. The rookie running back and the veteran wide receiver both practiced this week and moved around well in the portion of practice open to reporters.
GROUNDED GAME
The Bills don't run often - in fact, they called just one running play in the first half against the Ravens last week. They finished with 16 carries, including four kneel-downs by Allen, for 32 yards in their lowest rushing output since a game in Minnesota in 2002. The Bills' total of 1,482 yards this season was their fewest since 2014, which they balanced out by setting a franchise record with 4,786 yards through the air.
''We're not going to change who we are,'' Allen said. ''It's the biggest game because it's the next one, but we understand that we don't have to be anyone different that who we are.''
STAR STRUCK
Though the Bills would love to have Star Lotulelei enjoy this playoff run with them, cornerback Tre'Davious White and several teammates continued backing the starting defensive tackle's decision to opt out because of COVID-19 concerns.
''You can't make a wrong decision in this thing,'' said White, who contemplated opting out before signing a $70 million, four-year extension in September and earning second-team All-Pro honors. ''Obviously he chose his family over a game and the things that he had going on. I don't think that he's necessarily missing out on anything.''
SLEEPING ON BIENIEMY
One of the hottest names on the coaching carousel was Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who interviewed with just about every team with an opening. But the only job left after the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni on Thursday was with the Houston Texans, where the Bills' Leslie Frazier is also among the front-runners for the job.
''It's always good to be mentioned and have an opportunity to pursue your dreams,'' Bieniemy said. ''I want to be a head coach, but when it's said and done, I have to make sure I'm not taking away from the goals were trying to accomplish.''
---
AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Allen
17 QB
199 PaYds, PaTD, 69 RuYds
|
19
FPTS
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
296 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
|
23
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:12
|22:20
|1st Downs
|18
|22
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|10
|16
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|284
|365
|Total Plays
|55
|45
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|69
|Rush Attempts
|16
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|174
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|26-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.3
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|68
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-68
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|110
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|284
|TOTAL YDS
|365
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Allen
|21/37
|199
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Allen
|5
|69
|0
|18
|19
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|6
|17
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Yeldon 22 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Yeldon
|3
|15
|0
|7
|5
|
I. McKenzie 19 WR
0
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|8
|6
|79
|0
|23
|7
|
T. Yeldon 22 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Yeldon
|5
|4
|41
|0
|20
|5
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|9
|4
|28
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Knox 88 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Knox
|6
|4
|25
|1
|12
|8
|
J. Brown 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Brown
|3
|2
|24
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 39 CB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Norman 29 CB
|J. Norman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Butler 94 DT
|V. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
9
FPTS
|T. Bass
|3/3
|51
|0/1
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|49.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|26/33
|296
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|50
|0
|50
|9
|
D. Williams 31 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|13
|1
|6
|7
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|6
|7
|1
|5
|6
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
23
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Hill
|9
|8
|160
|0
|71
|16
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
16
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|13
|11
|101
|1
|17
|16
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|5
|3
|22
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Williams 31 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|7
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|2
|4
|1
|3
|9
|
N. Keizer 48 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Keizer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 OLB
|B. Niemann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
7
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/1
|45
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(13:28 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox (J.Thornhill).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 38(14:16 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end to KC 20 for 18 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(14:22 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUF 42(15:00 - 4th) I.McKenzie left end to KC 38 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - BUF 45(0:06 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to KC 42 for 13 yards (T.Mathieu).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - BUF 45(0:49 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 45 for -10 yards (F.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(1:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to KC 45 for 6 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(2:05 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 49 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 33(2:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 39 for 6 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BUF 33(2:47 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs (J.Thornhill). KC-L.Sneed was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:29 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Yeldon to BUF 33 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KC 1(3:34 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KC 0(3:39 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman. PENALTY on BUF-T.White Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at BUF 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - KC 4(4:13 - 3rd) Darr.Williams left end to BUF 3 for 1 yard (T.White; M.Milano).
|+71 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 25(5:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at BUF 4 for 71 yards (M.Hyde; T.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(5:49 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 25 for 0 yards (J.Hughes).
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BUF 8(5:52 - 3rd) T.Bass 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 8(5:56 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs [C.Jones].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 9(6:40 - 3rd) D.Singletary right end to KC 8 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi; D.Sorensen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(7:24 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Yeldon to KC 9 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - BUF 9(7:31 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Brown. PENALTY on KC-L.Sneed Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at KC 20 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - BUF 29(8:19 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left end to KC 20 for 9 yards (B.Breeland).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUF 24(8:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 24(8:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [D.Sorensen].
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 47(8:59 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley pushed ob at KC 24 for 23 yards (B.Breeland).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 36(9:39 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Brown to KC 47 for 17 yards (B.Breeland).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 31(10:13 - 3rd) I.McKenzie right end to BUF 36 for 5 yards (L.Sneed).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:48 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to BUF 31 for 6 yards (L.Sneed).
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - KC 27(10:53 - 3rd) H.Butker 45 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KC 27(11:37 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to BUF 27 for no gain (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - KC 27(11:41 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to B.Pringle.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(12:26 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to BUF 27 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds; L.Wallace).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - KC 43(12:44 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at BUF 34 for 9 yards (T.White). KC-A.Wylie was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - KC 49(13:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to BUF 43 for 8 yards (T.White; M.Milano).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(13:43 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to KC 49 for -3 yards (M.Addison).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 46(14:20 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to BUF 48 for 6 yards (J.Poyer).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(14:50 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at KC 46 for 5 yards (T.White).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to BUF 44 for 31 yards (J.Poyer). Buffalo challenged the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at KC 41 for 16 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BUF 2(0:14 - 2nd) T.Bass 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 4(0:21 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox pushed ob at KC 2 for 2 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BUF 4(0:28 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at KC 9 for -5 yards (A.Hitchens). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was out of bounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [A.Hitchens].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - BUF 8(0:33 - 2nd) T.Yeldon up the middle to KC 4 for 4 yards (A.Okafor; C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 12(1:08 - 2nd) T.Yeldon up the middle to KC 8 for 4 yards (T.Wharton; A.Okafor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 19(1:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to KC 12 for 7 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(2:00 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(2:19 - 2nd) J.Allen right end to KC 19 for 10 yards (A.Hitchens).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(3:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to T.Yeldon to KC 29 for 20 yards (B.Niemann).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 39(3:27 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to KC 49 for 12 yards (C.Ward). KC-C.Ward was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(3:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to T.Yeldon.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(4:12 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to C.Beasley to BUF 39 for 14 yards (A.Hitchens).
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - KC 1(4:15 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(4:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at BUF 1 for 17 yards (J.Norman).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 49(5:43 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to BUF 18 for 33 yards (J.Poyer) [A.Epenesa].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - KC 38(6:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 49 for 11 yards (A.Epenesa) [M.Milano].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 34(7:00 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 38 for 4 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(7:06 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to N.Keizer.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 32(7:45 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 34 for 2 yards (E.Oliver; V.Butler).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 23(8:26 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 32 for 9 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(8:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to B.Pringle (T.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BUF 32(8:39 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 45 yards to KC 23 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 32(8:43 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 25(9:29 - 2nd) T.Yeldon right end to BUF 32 for 7 yards (C.Ward; L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(9:35 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to J.Brown (C.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - KC 6(9:40 - 2nd) Darr.Williams up the middle for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 21(10:25 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to BUF 6 for 15 yards (M.Milano).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 27(11:10 - 2nd) Darr.Williams right end to BUF 21 for 6 yards (E.Oliver; T.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(11:44 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to BUF 27 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson).
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(12:26 - 2nd) M.Hardman left end pushed ob at BUF 32 for 50 yards (M.Hyde).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - BUF 35(12:37 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 47 yards to KC 18 Center-R.Ferguson downed by BUF-T.Matakevich.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BUF 49(12:42 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right [T.Mathieu]. PENALTY on BUF-J.Allen Intentional Grounding 16 yards enforced at KC 49.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUF 49(12:46 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(13:22 - 2nd) D.Singletary right end to KC 49 for 3 yards (A.Hitchens; M.Danna).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 27(13:45 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 33 for 6 yards (B.Breeland). PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BUF 33.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(14:16 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to BUF 27 for 2 yards (B.Breeland).
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 3(14:20 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - KC 3(14:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (T.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 6(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to BUF 3 for 3 yards (M.Addison; T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(0:38 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to BUF 6 for 8 yards (J.Poyer).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - KC 23(1:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to Darr.Williams pushed ob at BUF 14 for 9 yards (J.Poyer).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - KC 34(1:47 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to BUF 23 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - KC 34(1:54 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 32(2:32 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to BUF 34 for -2 yards (E.Oliver T.Edmunds).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(3:17 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to BUF 32 for 16 yards (T.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 41(3:57 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to BUF 48 for 11 yards (M.Hyde).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(3:59 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(4:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 41 for 11 yards (M.Milano).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 29(5:32 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to KC 30 for 1 yard (T.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(6:09 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 29 for 9 yards (T.White).
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to KC 2. B.Pringle to KC 20 for 18 yards (A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BUF 41(6:30 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 48 yards to KC 11 Center-R.Ferguson. M.Hardman MUFFS catch RECOVERED by BUF-T.Jones at KC 3.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 23 - BUF 26(7:06 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left end pushed ob at BUF 41 for 15 yards (B.Niemann).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BUF 41(8:03 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 26 for -15 yards (L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 39(8:41 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 41 for 2 yards (A.Okafor; D.Nnadi).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - BUF 22(9:13 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left end to BUF 39 for 17 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 15(9:53 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 22 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(9:58 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs (J.Thornhill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KC 41(10:06 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to BUF 15 Center-J.Winchester. A.Roberts to BUF 15 for no gain (C.Lammons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KC 41(10:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 36(10:48 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 41 for 5 yards (V.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(11:21 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 36 for 1 yard (L.Wallace).
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 54 yards from BUF 35 to KC 11. B.Pringle to KC 35 for 24 yards (S.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - BUF 33(11:32 - 1st) T.Bass 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BUF 33(11:38 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to C.Beasley (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BUF 33(11:43 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(12:10 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to T.Yeldon pushed ob at KC 33 for 7 yards (B.Breeland).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUF 48(12:44 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox pushed ob at KC 40 for 8 yards (C.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUF 46(13:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at KC 48 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BUF 46(13:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to C.Beasley.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(14:03 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 46 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi; F.Clark).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 26(14:33 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to C.Beasley to BUF 43 for 17 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Singletary right end to BUF 26 for 1 yard (A.Hitchens D.Nnadi).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.