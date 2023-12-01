The Cowboys' 41-35 win over the Seahawks on Thursday is a game of the year candidate that had just about everything from a points, punts and penalties perspective.

Here's the 10 craziest facts from this wild affair:

1. No punts intended: This was the sixth game in NFL history with zero punts, including playoffs. Three of them have involved Mike McCarthy, including two when he was the Packers head coach in 2014.

2. Sleepless in Seattle: The Seahawks are the first team in NFL history to lose a game with 35-plus points and zero punts. Teams in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) had been 64-0 when hitting both marks.

3. MVP statement: Dak Prescott has 20 touchdown passes and two interceptions in the last six games, including three touchdowns and no picks Thursday. He's the ninth player in NFL history with 20-plus touchdowns and two or fewer INTs in a six-game span within a season. Six of the previous eight QBs won MVP that season (full list: 2020 Aaron Rodgers, 2019 Lamar Jackson, 2015 Russell Wilson, 2014 Aaron Rodgers, 2013 Peyton Manning, 2011 Drew Brees, 2011 Aaron Rodgers, 2007 Tom Brady).

4. No more cupcakes: The Cowboys earned their first win of the season vs. a team .500 or better. They had a historically easy schedule through 11 games but started a tough five-game stretch on the right foot with a win over the now 6-6 Seahawks.

5. CeeDee's record: CeeDee Lamb record his eighth career game with 10 catches and 100-plus receiving yards, passing Michael Irvin for the most such games in Cowboys history.

6. Laundry: There were 257 penalty yards between both teams, the most in a game since 2021. It featured the most first-half penalty yards since at least 1991 (180).

7. Home cooking: The Cowboys tied an NFL record by scoring 40-plus points in four straight home games. The only other three teams to do this within a season in NFL history were the 2013 Bengals, 2000 Rams and 1952 Lions.

8. You got Moss'd: D.K. Metcalf had 107 receiving yards in the first quarter, the most first-quarter receiving yards vs. the Cowboys since Randy Moss (107) in his famous Thanksgiving game vs. Dallas (3 catches, 163 yards, 3 touchdowns).

9. For Pete's sake!: The Seahawks' 35 points were their most in a loss under Pete Carroll. They had been 36-0 when scoring that many in a game under their head coach.

10. Dak attack: Prescott finished the month of November with 16 touchdown passes. There's only four instances in NFL history where a QB had more in a month. Tom Brady in October 2007 (20). Tony Romo in November 2007 (17). Peyton Manning in November 2014 (19) and December 2013 (19).