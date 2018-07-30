2018 NFL Training Camps: Rookie Baker Mayfield brings excitement, optimism to Browns

BEREA, Ohio – Good luck trying to ask anyone around here about Baker Mayfield without hearing a similar refrain.

Before you can even complete the full sentence asking a player, coach, front office exec or random staffer about the first-overall pick, the response starts coming, somewhat rapid fire, by the time you get to "Mayf," and generally sounds something like this: He's everything we could have ever hoped for and more. It's fairly unanimous, and, perhaps, somewhat knee-jerk, given all of the mishaps and maladies and, frankly, failure around here developing a competent young quarterback since the Browns franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. Of course, none of these sins rest upon the shoulders of new general manager John Dorsey, the man responsible for making the bold selection of Mayfield with the top pick, but when the head coach has been a big part of it and the owners have deep quarterback stains to bear as well, its not surprising that people throughout the team headquarters are openly gushing about the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

"Baker Mayfield has been everything I thought a quarterback should be for our organization thus far," Hue Jackson said after the kid looked crisp during Sunday's lengthy practice. "He is doing the things that we want him to do, the way we want him to do it and he is exceeding those things because he is putting in the time. He does not have a pride or [arrogance] any kind of way."

Not that I blame them. When you have one win over two NFL seasons – a truly remarkable accomplishment in this era of diluted talents (especially in the AFC) and "parity" and all of that – you'd best be as positive as can be, especially about the future face of the franchise. And nothing I've seen in my two days here leads me to cast a discouraging eye about what I've seen from Mayfield on the field or around the facility (of course, whatever happens in the RV the quarterbacks are cohabitating in parked behind the practice fields stays in the RV, so none of us our privy to such playbook studying, film consumption or general hijinks.

"What RV?" Taylor deadpanned at one point, looking to downplay the brewing camp subplot before adding, "its just something for us to be able to relax and get away."

There is plenty to be excited about when Mayfield runs outside the picket and slings the ball into a tight window, or lofts a deep pass down the sideline or expertly executes a sneaky RPO, holding the ball 'til the last second and delivering an effective head tilt or body fake. All of that is great. But let's clear something up real quick. He's not as accurate, productive, effective, nuanced, mature or composed as Tyrod Taylor is – it's not really a fair fight – and for an organization as desperate for some wins and a fanbase so starved for a modicum of a consistently professional football, there really is no decision to be made here for Week 1. Several people whispered to me how effective they believe Taylor will be in this offense, and they weren't talking about in August.

Especially after the recent debacles with Johnny Manziel and Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan and, most notably and recently, DeShone Kizer just last season, there isn't any overly-compelling reason to start Mayfield right away, Taylor is more than prepared, and accomplished enough to lead this team out of the winless abyss, and for all of the talk about a quarterback competition with the Browns I frankly don't expect there to be much deliberation necessary to reach a conclusion come September. It'll be Taylor, with the real question being: For how long.

Taylor clearly has chemistry with the starting receivers and particularly with a gaping hole at left tackle right now (more on that below), all the more reason not to throw the top pick in the deep end right away. Taylor's touch on the fades at practice has been precise, he doesn't get rattled or turn the ball over (something all almost all young QBs do and something that derailed Cleveland a year ago), and with a daunting early schedule, I simply can't see the Browns not going with the veteran regardless of what transpires in the preseason games (barring injury, of course).

You can see the difference most clearly when things aren't crisp. Mayfield, when he misses, tends to miss big, with receivers having to sky for balls or sideline out passes skipping hard into the stands or the ball falling five feet in front of the receiver. That's the stuff that will end up with players going off on a cart and the ball going back the other way on a pick six. Overall, there is genuine enthusiasm about the gains being made by Mayfield, particularly in his accuracy. "I think that he is seeing the offense unfold a little bit better," Jackson said.

Most importantly, there is universal praise for the esprit de corps in the quarterback room (and in the RV they share), and Mayfield's willingness to adopt the work ethic of the veteran quarterbacks and more or less live in the vicinity of the film room.

"He spends a lot of time here in the building," Jackson said. "To me, he and Tyrod probably should just sleep here. These guys are here 24/7 doing everything that they need to do, along with Drew. That is good for that group."

Mayfield said: "it's a great quarterback room to be in. It's not very common to be in one like this … I've been blessed to be in this situation."

Observations