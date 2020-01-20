2020 NFC Championship Game: 49ers' Richard Sherman fires back at former NFL great Darrelle Revis after insult
There's no love lost between these two NFL legends
The Green Bay Packers had a plan to play "nice and loose" when they took the field at Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, but they might've been too relaxed. It took more than a half of football for Aaron Rodgers to get going, but in the end the 49ers forced him into making too many mistakes, the final one closing shop on their 2019 season.
That particular nail in the coffin was delivered by Richard Sherman, who was looking for payback after Rodgers connected with Davante Adams earlier for 65 yards -- the longest play of the Packers evening.
With Sherman in pursuit, Adams turned on the burners to create separation, and Darrelle Revis couldn't help himself afterward. The former seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback took to social media to post a message to Sherman, telling him to stop being "lame" and afraid in coverage.
Of course, once Sherman was done helping lift the 49ers to an appearance at Super Bowl LIV and enjoying the subsequent celebration, he caught wind of Revis' insults and responded in kind.
Ouch.
To be fair though, Sherman probably meant to reference Revis' 10th year in the league, and not his ninth, when he reeled in five interceptions and four recovered fumbles in his 2015 return to the New York Jets. He did have only nine pass breakups that season, however, so maybe that's what Sherman was keying in on as it relates to being exposed in coverage on a regular basis. The fact is even with that tally of INTs, "Revis Island" was not nearly as regarded as he aged, but the wheels didn't completely fall off until Year 10.
Revis went on to play two more seasons but mustered only one interception from 2016 through 2017 before retiring in July 2018, hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league.
After thinking better of the way he framed his initial tweet toward Sherman, Revis attempted to reframe it.
The damage had been done, though, and Sherman had one final parting shot before moving on.
After a bit more one-sided banter from Revis, he finally opted to bow out of the digital scuffle.
Sherman will now head to another Super Bowl and his story is what makes it that much more special. The All-Pro corner battled back from a ruptured Achilles and having been released by his beloved Seahawks to find new life in the rival 49ers, leading the team in interceptions this season and then going on to deliver an additional one in both of their playoff games.
If he can do it one more time in Miami, it'll go a long way in helping the 49ers hoist the team's first Lombardi since the early 1990s, and it'll give Sherman the second Super Bowl ring of his Hall of Fame career. He'll then have the added pleasure of reminding Revis two rings is greater than one.
