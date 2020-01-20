2020 NFC Championship Game: 49ers' Richard Sherman fires back at former NFL great Darrelle Revis after insult

The Green Bay Packers had a plan to play "nice and loose" when they took the field at Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, but they might've been too relaxed. It took more than a half of football for Aaron Rodgers to get going, but in the end the 49ers forced him into making too many mistakes, the final one closing shop on their 2019 season.

That particular nail in the coffin was delivered by Richard Sherman, who was looking for payback after Rodgers connected with Davante Adams earlier for 65 yards -- the longest play of the Packers evening.

With Sherman in pursuit, Adams turned on the burners to create separation, and Darrelle Revis couldn't help himself afterward. The former seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback took to social media to post a message to Sherman, telling him to stop being "lame" and afraid in coverage.

Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Of course, once Sherman was done helping lift the 49ers to an appearance at Super Bowl LIV and enjoying the subsequent celebration, he caught wind of Revis' insults and responded in kind.

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Ouch.

To be fair though, Sherman probably meant to reference Revis' 10th year in the league, and not his ninth, when he reeled in five interceptions and four recovered fumbles in his 2015 return to the New York Jets. He did have only nine pass breakups that season, however, so maybe that's what Sherman was keying in on as it relates to being exposed in coverage on a regular basis. The fact is even with that tally of INTs, "Revis Island" was not nearly as regarded as he aged, but the wheels didn't completely fall off until Year 10.

Revis went on to play two more seasons but mustered only one interception from 2016 through 2017 before retiring in July 2018, hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons in the league.

After thinking better of the way he framed his initial tweet toward Sherman, Revis attempted to reframe it.

All y’all think I’m throwing shade. I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

The damage had been done, though, and Sherman had one final parting shot before moving on.

Pound for pound.... lmao this kid has selective memory. https://t.co/2Mk5MUUWUs pic.twitter.com/BfYO6kSs4Y — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

After a bit more one-sided banter from Revis, he finally opted to bow out of the digital scuffle.

@RSherman_25 I’ll quit messing with you. Enjoy the win! Ball out in SuperBowl. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

Sherman will now head to another Super Bowl and his story is what makes it that much more special. The All-Pro corner battled back from a ruptured Achilles and having been released by his beloved Seahawks to find new life in the rival 49ers, leading the team in interceptions this season and then going on to deliver an additional one in both of their playoff games.

If he can do it one more time in Miami, it'll go a long way in helping the 49ers hoist the team's first Lombardi since the early 1990s, and it'll give Sherman the second Super Bowl ring of his Hall of Fame career. He'll then have the added pleasure of reminding Revis two rings is greater than one.