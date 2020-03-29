2020 NFL divisional odds, NFC South predictions, best bets: Advanced model fading the Falcons

The New Orleans Saints have ruled the NFC South of late, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to bring an end to their reign. New Orleans has captured the division the last three years, clinching the 2019 crown with a Week 13 victory over the rival Atlanta Falcons. The Saints also added wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to what already was one of the league's most potent offenses. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, believes it can challenge the Saints for the top spot in the NFC South now that it has six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady under center, but which team should you back with your NFL picks?

The model says the Falcons are considerably overvalued at +600 in the latest 2020 NFC South odds and win the division in just 3.2 percent of simulations.

Matt Ryan threw for over 4,000 yards for the ninth consecutive season in 2019, but his total touchdown passes (26) were nine less than the previous campaign. The 34-year-old former MVP's number of interceptions (14), his highest tally since being picked off 16 times in 2015.

Ryan still has one of the top targets in the league in wideout Julio Jones, who has amassed over 1,000 receiving yards each of the last six seasons. Calvin Ridley has emerged as another strong option and recorded more than 60 catches and 800 yards in his first two NFL campaigns, but tight end Austin Hooper, who set career highs last year with 75 receptions and 787 yards, departed via free agency.

The Falcons traded for Hayden Hurst in an attempt to replace Hooper, but the 26-year-old secured only 30 catches in 16 games with Baltimore last season. The Falcons also attempted to improve their rushing attack by signing Todd Gurley after the three-time Pro Bowler was released by the Los Angeles Rams. However, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and Offensive Player of the Year two seasons later has been bothered by knee injuries since his days at Georgia and gained only 857 yards in 2019.

2020 NFC South title odds (via William Hill)

Saints -115

Buccaneers +175

Falcons +600

Panthers +1400