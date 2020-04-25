2020 NFL Draft: Redskins trade Trent Williams to 49ers for two draft picks

Trent Williams is finally on the move as the Washington Redskins agreed to trade the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle to the San Francisco 49ers, according CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The 49ers will send a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick to the Redskins.

Williams has a connection to the 49ers as San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was part of the brain trust that drafted Williams No. 4 overall in 2010. The familiarity with Shanahan is expected to pay immediate dividends in the 49ers zone-blocking scheme one season after it finished second in the NFL in rushing yards.

Williams, who will be 32 years old in July, made the Pro Bowl seven consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2018 before sitting out the 2019 season due to disagreements with Redskins management. He is owed $14.5 million in 2020, the final year of his contract. Williams is expected to restructure his deal with the 49ers and report to the team in 2020, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the restructuring is expected, there has been no talk between the two sides regarding an extension -- meaning the 2020 season could be the only year Williams is in San Francisco. He would still be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

The trade for Williams raised questions regarding Joe Staley's future, and it was not long until it was reported that the 35-year-old left tackle informed the 49ers he plans to retire due to health concerns, per Schefter. Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler, turns 36 in August and played just seven games last season after suffering a broken fibula that caused him to miss two months.

The 49ers were under the impression Staley would return in 2020, but those plans changed -- which led to the Williams deal.

"We've kept in good contact with Joe," 49ers general manager John Lynch said on a conference call prior to the draft. "He's doing his typical routine down with his family in San Diego working out. We're encouraged. We've heard nothing that would lead us to believe that Joe is not going to play. So we're encouraged with that. We'll see where that goes.

"That is something with each and every player, particularly as they get closer, you give them that time that they need. But we are encouraged that Joe will be a part of us, moving forward."

Despite Staley's plans to retire, one of the best offensive lines in the NFL just got better with the addition of Williams.