2020 NFL playoffs: Eagles' Carson Wentz forced out of game after taking unpenalized head shot against Seahawks

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to beat the Seattle Seahawks, they might have to do it with without Carson Wentz. In the first postseason start of his career, Wentz got knocked out of the game in the first half -- and is questionable to return -- after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot from a Seahawks defender.

The play where Wentz got hurt happened with just under seven minutes left to play in the first quarter. On a first-and-10 play from the Eagles 25-yard line, Wentz dropped back to pass and as he was looking for a receiver, he got tripped up by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

As Wentz was falling to the ground, Jadeveon Clowney came in and hit the Eagles quarterback with the crown of his helmet.

Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020

Although helmet-to-helmet hits are supposed to draw a flag, Clowney wasn't penalized on the play.

After the hit, Wentz was able to finish the drive, which lasted for five more plays, but after the Eagles eventually punted, the quarterback was taken into the blue medical tent. After doing some initial observations in the tent, the Eagles medical team decided to take Wentz to the locker room to evaluate him for a head injury.

The Eagles have since announced that Wentz is questionable to return. According to ESPN.com, there's enough concern about the injury that Wentz's wife has been escorted to the Eagles locker room area.

With Wentz out, the Eagles are turning the offense over to backup quarterback Josh McCown. Although McCown has a long history in the league -- the 2019 season marked his 17th year in the NFL -- the veteran quarterback had never taken a postseason snap before entering the game near the end of the first quarter.

As for Wentz, he was 1 of 4 for three yards before leaving the game.