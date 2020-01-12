2020 NFL Playoffs: Texans jump out to stunning 21-0 first quarter lead on Chiefs and here's how it happened
This game did not get off to a great start for the Kansas City Chiefs
The AFC South is suddenly looking unstoppable. Less than 24 hours after the Titans stunned the Ravens during a divisional playoff game on Saturday, the Texans are threatening to pull off their own upset in Kansas City.
The first quarter went about as perfectly as possible for the Texans, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead before fans at Arrowhead Stadium had even gotten a chance to get settled in for the game. The three touchdowns came during a wild quarter that included a one minute and 53-second sequence where the Texans scored twice.
The Texans' scoring barrage started at the 11:59 mark in the first quarter. With the Texans facing a third-and-1 from their own 46-yard line, Houston could have ran the ball, but instead, Deshaun Watson decided to go deep to a wide-open Kenny Stills.
You can't really get any more wide open than that. Stills basically went uncovered after the Chiefs' secondary bit on a fake bubble screen. The touchdown pass put the Texans up 7-0.
On the ensuing possession, the Chiefs promptly went three-and-out, which set the stage for the Texans special teams to pull this off:
That's a blocked punt that was returned 10 yards for a touchdown by Houston's Lonnie Johnson Jr. The ugly part for the Chiefs is that the punt wouldn't have happened if Travis Kelce wouldn't have dropped an easy pass from Patrick Mahomes on a third-and-6 play for Kansas City.
The Texans second touchdown put the Chiefs in a quick 14-0 hole and absolutely quieted the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. The crowd got even quieter later in the first quarter after Tyreek Hill fumbled the ball on a punt return.
The Texans recovered the ball at Kansas City's six-yard and extended their lead to 21-0 when Watson hit tight end Darren Fells for a touchdown pass just two plays later.
A 21-0 deficit is about as bad as things can get for Kansas City. The largest comeback in Chiefs franchise history is 21 points and it's only happened once.
For an update on the game that includes the score and the latest stats, be sure to click here and head to our live blog.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mahomes to land record-setting deal
The Chiefs QB is about to get paid
-
What to expect in Seahawks-Packers
The blueprint is there for the Seahawks to go into Lambeau and pull off the upset
-
Illness adds to Packers injury report
Some Packers are battling an illness as they try to advance to the NFC Championship
-
Packers vs. Seahawks top picks, bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
-
Expert playoff picks: Texans-Chiefs
The Texans already won once in Arrowhead, but can they do it again with a spot in the AFC title...
-
Chiefs vs. Texans odds, divisional picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Texans vs. Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Playoffs 10,000...
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Follow along as the Chiefs and Texans battle for a spot in the AFC Championship game
-
Seahawks at Packers: Live updates, more
Follow along as the Seahawks and Packers battle for a spot in the NFC Championship Game
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game