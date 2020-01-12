2020 NFL Playoffs: Texans jump out to stunning 21-0 first quarter lead on Chiefs and here's how it happened

The AFC South is suddenly looking unstoppable. Less than 24 hours after the Titans stunned the Ravens during a divisional playoff game on Saturday, the Texans are threatening to pull off their own upset in Kansas City.

The first quarter went about as perfectly as possible for the Texans, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead before fans at Arrowhead Stadium had even gotten a chance to get settled in for the game. The three touchdowns came during a wild quarter that included a one minute and 53-second sequence where the Texans scored twice.

The Texans' scoring barrage started at the 11:59 mark in the first quarter. With the Texans facing a third-and-1 from their own 46-yard line, Houston could have ran the ball, but instead, Deshaun Watson decided to go deep to a wide-open Kenny Stills.

You can't really get any more wide open than that. Stills basically went uncovered after the Chiefs' secondary bit on a fake bubble screen. The touchdown pass put the Texans up 7-0.

On the ensuing possession, the Chiefs promptly went three-and-out, which set the stage for the Texans special teams to pull this off:

That's a blocked punt that was returned 10 yards for a touchdown by Houston's Lonnie Johnson Jr. The ugly part for the Chiefs is that the punt wouldn't have happened if Travis Kelce wouldn't have dropped an easy pass from Patrick Mahomes on a third-and-6 play for Kansas City.

The Texans second touchdown put the Chiefs in a quick 14-0 hole and absolutely quieted the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. The crowd got even quieter later in the first quarter after Tyreek Hill fumbled the ball on a punt return.

The Texans recovered the ball at Kansas City's six-yard and extended their lead to 21-0 when Watson hit tight end Darren Fells for a touchdown pass just two plays later.

A 21-0 deficit is about as bad as things can get for Kansas City. The largest comeback in Chiefs franchise history is 21 points and it's only happened once.

For an update on the game that includes the score and the latest stats, be sure to click here and head to our live blog.