Earlier this year, no one was even sure if there would be an NFL season, but guess what, not only is it going to happen, but it's kicking off Thursday night. After going roughly seven months without NFL football, we're now just hours away from the Texans and Chiefs kickstarting the NFL's 101st season with a showdown in Kansas City. 

Of course, we can't start an NFL season here at CBSSports.com without making some predictions for the year, so that's exactly what we're going to do below.  

We rounded up seven of our experts and asked them to make some predictions on how each team is going to finish in 2020. Not only will they they be predicting how each division is going to play out this year, but they'll also be predicting the playoff field along with their Super Bowl winner. 

Our experts must have spent a lot of time locked up in quarantine, because they made a few crazy predictions below, but you know what, that actually seems kind of fitting since it's been a crazy year.

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

  • Our panel didn't agree on much this year, but there were a few things they were in a unanimous agreement on. For one, all seven experts are picking the Chiefs to win the AFC West (That's the only division where everyone picked the same winner). On the other end of the spectrum, all seven experts picked the Jaguars and Bears to finish in last place in their respective divisions. As for the playoffs, our panelists unanimously agreed that the following five teams would get into the postseason: Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Saints, Cowboys. 
  • There were three divisions where our panelists couldn't agree on anything: Three of the four teams In the NFC North, NFC West and AFC South got at least one first place vote. Our panelists also definitely didn't see eye-to-eye on the Seahawks as they were the only team that received at least one vote for first place, one vote for second place, one vote for third place and one vote for fourth place. 
  • The Texans aren't getting any respect. Despite winning the AFC South last season, only one expert picked the Texans to go to the playoffs this year. To put that in perspective, the Lions, Cardinals and Broncos were all picked to go the playoffs by at least two experts.    
  • Tom Brady's decision to leave New England isn't going to work out so well for the Patriots, at least according to our experts. After winning the division for 10 straight years, five of our experts don't think the Patriots streak will be continuing. As for Brady, six of of our seven experts are predicting that the 43-year-old will lead Tampa Bay to the playoffs. The Buccaneers haven't been to the postseason since 2007, which is the longest playoff drought in the NFC. 
  • There were eight teams that received exactly zero votes for the playoffs, and those teams were: The Jets, Dolphins, Jaguars, Raiders, Giants, Washington, Bears and Panthers. Even the Bengals received at least one playoff vote. 
  • Our seven experts combined to have a total of eight different teams playing in the Super Bowl, and although four teams received multiple votes to make it to the Super Bowl, only one team received multiple votes to win the Super Bowl. 

For more expert predictions, be sure to click here to see our picks for who will win all the major awards in 2020, including regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP and rookie of the year.

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

1.
Bills
Bills
Patriots
Bills
Patriots
Bills
Bills
2.
Patriots
Patriots
Bills
Patriots
Bills
Patriots
Patriots
3.
Dolphins
Dolphins
Jets
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
4.
Jets
Jets
Dolphins
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
AFC North

1.
Ravens
Steelers
Ravens
Ravens
Steelers
Ravens
Ravens
2.
Steelers
Ravens
Browns
Steelers
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
3.
Browns
Browns
Bengals
Browns
Browns
Browns
Bengals
4.
Bengals
Bengals
Steelers
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Browns
AFC South

1.
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Titans
Texans
2.
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Colts
Titans
3.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Colts
4.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
AFC West

1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
2.
Chargers
Chargers
Broncos
Broncos
Chargers
Chargers
Broncos
3.
Broncos
Broncos
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
4.
Raiders
Raiders
Chargers
Chargers
Broncos
Broncos
Chargers
AFC Wild Cards

1.
Steelers
Ravens
Browns
Steelers
Ravens
Steelers
Titans
2.
Chargers
Chargers
Bills
Titans
Titans
Patriots
Steelers
3.
Patriots
Broncos
Bengals
Broncos
Bills
Colts
Broncos
NFC East

1.
Eagles
Eagles
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
2.
Cowboys
Cowboys
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
3.
Football Team
Giants
Football Team
Giants
Football Team
Giants
Giants
4.
Giants
Football Team
Giants
Football Team
Giants
Football Team
Football Team
NFC North

1.
Vikings
Packers
Lions
Packers
Packers
Vikings
Packers
2.
Lions
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Packers
Lions
3.
Packers
Lions
Packers
Lions
Lions
Lions
Vikings
4.
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
NFC South

1.
Saints
Saints
Saints
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Saints
Saints
2.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Saints
Saints
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
3.
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
4.
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
NFC West

1.
Seahawks
49ers
Cardinals
Seahawks
Seahawks
49ers
Seahawks
2.
49ers
Cardinals
49ers
49ers
49ers
Seahawks
49ers
3.
Cardinals
Seahawks
Rams
Cardinals
Rams
Rams
Cardinals
4.
Rams
Rams
Seahawks
Rams
Cardinals
Cardinals
Rams
NFC Wild Cards

1.
49ers
Buccaneers
49ers
Eagles
49ers
Buccaneers
Lions
2.
Buccaneers
Falcons
Rams
49ers
Saints
Seahawks
Buccaneers
3.
Cardinals
Cowboys
Seahawks
Saints
Rams
Rams
Falcons
Super Bowl Picks

Winner
Ravens
Chiefs
Colts
Buccaneers
Cowboys
Chiefs
Saints
Loser
Seahawks
Packers
Cowboys
Ravens
Chiefs
Saints
Chiefs