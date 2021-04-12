All things being equal, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley is arguably the top cornerback prospect set to enter the 2021 NFL Draft later this month. In fact, he was CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson's top player at the position until he underwent a back procedure in mid-March, which has sent his stock on a downward trajectory in recent weeks. Specifically, Farley underwent a microdiscectomy on March 23, which is a procedure to relieve pain from a herniated lumbar disk. While this surgery may be ill-timed, Farley did receive some good news during his medical checkups in Indianapolis.

"I got a lot of positive feedback from the NFL doctors," Farley told NBC Sports' Peter King in his Football Morning in America column. "The NFL doctors confirmed I would be ready for the season, and they told me this is definitely not a chronic thing."

Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, was told that he'd be looking at four months of recovery and rehab time following the surgery, which is right on course for being ready for the start of the season. That four months timetable puts Farley's ability to hit the field again in late July, which is right around when most teams are opening up training camp. Provided he does not suffer any setbacks, things are on course for the super talented cornerback.

"I plan to be the best cornerback of my generation," he told King. "I just can't wait to get back in the pads again."

Given this promising health update, there should be little doubt of Farley coming off the board in the first round. Even with this back surgery looming over him, Wilson mocked Farley as a first-round talent and currently has him being selected by the New Orleans Saints at No. 28 overall.