Rondale Moore already figured to enter the 2021 NFL Draft as one of this year's most explosive prospects. The 20-year-old Purdue wide receiver has even been compared to Chiefs star Tyreek Hill because of his play-making ability. But now NFL teams have even more reason to zero in on the wideout in April. On Tuesday, working out in front of scouts at Purdue's pro day, the speedster posted rare marks -- and perhaps some of the best of his class -- in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and other drills.

A year after Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, then of Alabama, led the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.27-second 40 time, Moore reportedly came close to matching the mark, running Tuesday's pro day 40 in an unofficial 4.29 seconds. That would rank as one of the top 10 all-time combine 40 times, if it were official, according to Athlon Sports, just behind record-holders like John Ross (4.22), Chris Johnson (4.24), Marquise Goodwin (4.24), Jacoby Ford (4.28) and Champ Bailey (4.28).

Moore's 42.5-inch vertical jump would also mark as one of the best in recent combine history, even though his was recorded at a pro day. The all-time record is held by Gerald Sensabaugh, who leapt 46 inches in 2005, but for reference, Seahawks standout D.K. Metcalf was widely considered the star of his combine in 2019, and he leapt 40.5 inches, 2 inches below Moore. Metcalf's 40 time was also slower, as he posted a 4.33-second dash before becoming a second-round pick of Seattle.

Moore played just seven games between 2019-20, opting out of action due to COVID-19 after battling injuries, but won 2018's Paul Hornung Award for a multipurpose breakout with the Boilermakers, in which he caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's widely projected to be taken in either the first or second round of this year's draft.