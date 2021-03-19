Free agency continues to churn, and we are starting to see bigger names choose their next NFL homes. One player who many have eyes on is former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, considered one of the best wide receivers available on the open market. Golladay has fielded interest from several teams, but another legitimate contender is now making a push for the star wideout.

On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Baltimore Ravens have reached out to Golladay's agent Todd France to inquire about his status. Not long after the official start of free agency, the New York Giants were reportedly "closing in" on acquiring Golladay, according to CBS Sports' Patrik Walker. They weren't the only franchise who were set on Golladay, however, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears also made plays in an attempt to land the former Lions star.

While the Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL since quarterback Lamar Jackson was inserted into the starting lineup, they have a clear need at wide receiver. Marquise Brown was Jackson's leading receiver in 2020 with 58 catches for 769 yards and eight touchdowns, but he -- along with the rest of the wide receiving corps -- struggled mightily with drops. Tight end Mark Andrews is one of the best in the game, but adding a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver could take Jackson's play to another level, and help Baltimore's chances in reaching the Super Bowl.

Golladay caught just 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five games played this past year, as COVID-19 and then a hip injury forced him to miss the majority of the season. But he did put up career-high numbers in 2019, as he caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, Golladay is not just the top wideout still available, but the best free agent remaining on the market. Period.