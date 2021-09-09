brady-buccaneers.jpg

The 2021 NFL season is finally here. It's likely to be another season affected by the coronavirus, but if last year is any indication, the NFL will find a way to play every single game -- no matter how it has to shake up the schedule to do it. Plus, there will be fans in the stands, which is a nice change of pace from last year. 

The league has added a 17th regular-season game and is now in Year 2 of the 14-team playoff era, and we here at CBSSports.com are here to break things down for you before things kick off on Thursday night with the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing host to Dak Prescott (in his first game back from a gruesome ankle injury) and the Dallas Cowboys. In the space below, we'll bring you our official expert predictions for each of the league's eight divisions, as well as the wild-card teams and the Super Bowl

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

  • There was more agreement among our panelists this year than ever before. We had unanimous agreement on the exact order of finish for the AFC East, and nearly had the same in the AFC South and NFC North. We had five unanimous playoff teams in the AFC (Bills, Patriots, Browns, Titans, Chiefs) and one team (Chargers) that was one vote shy of unanimity. There were also five unanimous playoff teams in the NFC (Football Team, Packers, Buccaneers, Rams, and 49ers), but a bit more disagreement on the sixth and seventh teams. 
  • There was one (very obvious) division where our panels could barely agree on everything: The NFC West. Three of the four teams received at least one vote to finish as division champions, as well as at least one to finish second. All four teams received at least one vote to finish third. 
  • There was a lot of disagreement on two teams in particular, with the Cowboys and Seahawks each receiving at least one vote to finish in first, second, third, and fourth in their respective divisions. The Seahawks, though, did receive playoff votes from all but one panelist.    
  • There were THIRTEEN (13!) teams that received exactly zero votes for the playoffs, and those teams were: The Dolphins, Jets, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Bengals, Raiders, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Panthers and Falcons.
  • Our seven experts combined to have a total of six different teams playing in the Super Bowl. Five received multiple votes to make it to Los Angeles, but only one received more than two. There were also just two teams that received multiple votes to actually win the Lombardi Trophy, both coming from the AFC. 

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
2.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
3.
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
Dolphins
4.
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
Jets
AFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Browns
Browns
Ravens
Browns
Steelers
Browns
Browns
2.
Ravens
Steelers
Browns
Ravens
Browns
Ravens
Ravens
3.
Steelers
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
Ravens
Steelers
Steelers
4.
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
AFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
2.
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
Colts
3.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Texans
Jaguars
Jaguars
4.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Jaguars
Texans
Texans
AFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
2.
Chargers
Broncos
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
3.
Broncos
Chargers
Broncos
Broncos
Raiders
Broncos
Raiders
4.
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Broncos
Raiders
Broncos
AFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Ravens
Broncos
Browns
Patriots
Patriots
Ravens
Chargers
2.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Ravens
Browns
Chargers
Patriots
3.
Chargers
Steelers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Patriots
Ravens
NFC East

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Football Team
Football Team
Football Team
Football Team
Football Team
Cowboys
Football Team
2.
Eagles
Cowboys
Eagles
Cowboys
Cowboys
Football Team
Cowboys
3.
Cowboys
Eagles
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Eagles
4.
Giants
Giants
Cowboys
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Giants
NFC North

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
Packers
2.
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Bears
3.
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Vikings
4.
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
NFC South

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
2.
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
Saints
3.
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Panthers
4.
Falcons
Panthers
Falcons
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Falcons
NFC West

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Rams
49ers
49ers
Rams
49ers
Rams
Seahawks
2.
Seahawks
Rams
Rams
Seahawks
Rams
Seahawks
49ers
3.
49ers
Cardinals
Seahawks
49ers
Seahawks
49ers
Rams
4.
Cardinals
Seahawks
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
NFC Wild Cards

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
1.
Seahawks
Vikings
Saints
Seahawks
Rams
Seahawks
49ers
2.
49ers
Rams
Rams
49ers
Seahawks
Football Team
Rams
3.
Saints
Cardinals
Seahawks
Saints
Saints
49ers
Cowboys
Super Bowl Picks

Jason La Canfora
Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Jonathan Jones
Winner
Buccaneers
Bills
49ers
Bills
Packers
Chiefs
Chiefs
Loser
Bills
Buccaneers
Bills
Packers
Bills
Rams
Rams